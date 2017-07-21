The Dividend Stock Bubble Has Claimed Another Victim

Photo credit

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) has been the poster child for overpriced, underfunded dividend stocks with enormous valuations that just keep going up. Just have a look at the chart below; it’s outstanding for those that have owned it and many congratulations are in order if you’ve ridden it up. However, I keep coming back to the simple fact that PM’s ever-popular dividend is in serious jeopardy. The problem is that PM raised its dividend too quickly and its business has not been able to keep pace in terms of producing earnings and cash. And unfortunately for PM, that situation did not improve with a second-quarter earnings report with some pretty significant red flags.

We’ll begin with the chart, however, as it is beginning to look extremely extended to the upside at this point. The stock initially reacted negatively to the earnings report on Thursday and with good cause - more on that later - but in the context of the rally we’ve seen for the past two years, you can’t even notice it.

The stock rolled over last summer and fell about 16% from top to bottom, blowing through its 200DMA before bottoming out and then ripping higher. The rally that began in early December has carried right on through to today and has seen the stock up by almost half. The problem is that rallies that big are difficult or impossible to sustain and PM is more than past due for some kind of correction. Whether it happens or not is still up for grabs, but here’s why I think PM shareholders should be on notice.

The momentum indicators look terrible right now as higher highs in the stock are not being confirmed by the MACD, RSI or anything else you can think of. That means bullish momentum is waning and, by extension, that bulls are getting tired. If you look at the rally that took place last summer, you see exactly the same pattern. In addition, the valuation is absolutely ludicrous at this point, cresting 24 times this year’s earnings. To be fair, earnings aren’t really what matters with PM, but it does give you a yardstick to measure the stock and realize how crazy things have gotten with this rally.

The quarter wasn’t great as total volume was down 5% and cigarette volume was down 7.5%. Heated tobacco units are growing rapidly but are still completely insignificant to the total business and while they may be significant one day - management reckons they will be - for now, they don’t matter. What matters with any company that makes something is volume and volume was horrendous, just like it was in Q1. Revenue was actually slightly positive, but still, this company has a serious long-term issue; people don’t smoke like they used to. I won’t rehash this argument because we all know it; PM has even acknowledged as much. That means there is a constant headwind for revenue that will exist forever and yet the stock is up by almost half in the space of seven months on two terrible earnings reports.

In addition, margins suffered in Q2 as cost of sales rose much more quickly than revenue, in addition to the same story from SG&A costs. Revenue was slightly positive, but both of those major line item costs moved significantly higher, sending margins lower. This meant that earnings were essentially flat to last year despite the revenue gain, and if this is the best PM can hope for - slightly higher revenue but flat-to-down earnings - the dividend is in more trouble than I thought.

The problem is that PM is paying $4.16 annually right now and it is consuming nearly all of its FCF. That problem will only be exacerbated as the company continues to see its customer base dwindle over time, and if volume continues to plunge like it has in 2017, that time may come sooner than later. PM simply cannot afford to continue to raise its dividend while volumes shrink and margins follow suit; the math doesn’t work. Profit is the first line item when calculating FCF and the outlook is bleak to say the least given the factors I’ve discussed.

The second quarter earnings report hasn’t done anything to make me think there is light at the end of the tunnel; all of the major indicators were negative except for a marginal gain in revenue. Volume is what worries me the most and given that the stock has flown into the stratosphere, it looks like there are a couple of reasons why it could (and should) see a sell-off.

First, the valuation is nuts at this point and that includes valuing the dividend. The yield is still 3.5% but that’s quite low for PM and it is a result of the gargantuan rally we’ve seen. PM is judged heavily based upon its yield given its utility-like qualities, and right now, the yield is about as unattractive as it has been in a while. That, in turn, may make it more difficult to find new buyers to continue to power the rally.

Second, the earnings report could be the catalyst that sends PM lower in a similar pattern to what we saw last summer. The stock at that time had seen a similarly sized rally from the end of the prior year and rolled over into the winter. That could very well happen again as all the pieces are in place; the chart is weakening, the valuation is inexplicable and the reports we’re getting aren’t exactly inspiring confidence. In short, there are lots of reasons why PM should be lower and this may be the trigger.

To say that I’m bearish is an understatement but who can blame me? Just have a look at all the reasons why this stock should be lower than it is. I know the bulls will tar and feather me in the comments section and that’s fine; we’re here to debate. But after a terrible earnings report (again), I wouldn’t go anywhere near this thing from the long side. If you’re looking for a poster child for the dividend stock bubble, look no further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in PM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.