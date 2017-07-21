QuickLogic: Pre-Q2 2017 Results - Accumulate Opportunistically

In my last report on QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) in May, I stated the following:

QuickLogic CEO Brian Faith stated on the recent 1Q2017 results conference call that he would likely be able to discuss more specific design wins in general when the company reports C2Q2017 results that should drive the beginning of a potentially sustained revenue uptick in the third and fourth quarters of this year.

From my view, the company is ready for revenue in terms of new product maturity, design tools, and ecosystem partners, but it has to execute design engagements to design wins, to revenue, then broaden its penetration of existing customers and use new business as reference points to penetrate even more new customers.

So, the bottom line, the runners are all lined up, and we just need to hear the starter’s pistol fire so QuickLogic can start showing its investors the money!!

Maintain a $4 stock price target and recommend acquiring shares opportunistically over the next few months.

First, on the stock, I maintain the same position and recommend accumulating the stock anywhere in $1.25-1.75 range prior to C2Q2017 results in early August, as I think QuickLogic is poised to start a sustained revenue ramp that should slowly but surely gain momentum and possibly hit an acceleration point sometime in 2018. Maintain $4 stock price target.

Regarding design wins, there were two announced via press release in late June, both in China, and I suspect there are more that the company is not authorized to announce.

One design win is for a voice-enabled Bluetooth headset with a company called Qiwo that should start to generate revenue for QuickLogic in 4Q2017. It doesn’t look like this deal is going to move the needle a lot in terms of near-term company-wide revenue acceleration, but there are a number of interesting dynamics around this that seem to bode well for QuickLogic in the market, in general.

The EOS S3 is the host processor in the headset, which means it is a critical component that enables the functionality of the device. As such, the ASP should be in the $2 range, which is a very good, high margin price point for QuickLogic.

The ultra low power usage of the EOS S3 device was important in this design win.

The solution utilizes two of QuickLogic’s ecosystem partners, Sensory for voice recognition and AI Speech, a new partner, for word recognition for connection to the AI Speech cloud-based digital assistant.

Importantly, there was an encouraging quote from the CEO of Qiwo: “The QuickLogic EOS S3 SoC provided us the lowest possible power consumption for new voice enabled headsets” and “With its multi-core design, integrated voice technology and inherent flexibility to address multiple use cases, we look forward to incorporating the EOS S3 solution in future wearable and IoT designs. We believe this strategy will help us accelerate new product development, address multiple use cases from a single platform and leverage broad market penetration that Qihoo has established in China”.

So, relative to my statement above from my last report, regarding the need to penetrate new customers and obtain actual design wins and then translate that into more business on other products with the same customers, this is a prime example of what I am looking for.

QuickLogic penetrated the account on the strength of its technology and its ecosystem AND impressed the customer enough that they plan to develop other products with QuickLogic. This is good in and of itself, and also good for marketing to other potential customers. So, it appears the initial design win that should generate initial revenue in C4Q2017 should ultimately lead to decent business with this customer in general in the large and rapidly growing Chinese market.

This looks like solid tactical execution of QuickLogic’s market penetration strategy, in general, and in China, specifically. Now, as investors in QuickLogic, we need to see more of the same proliferate. Bottom line, this is encouraging news flow. I get why it popped the stock.

The second announced design win is with another Chinese company called Janyun for a voice-enabled GPS smartwatch. This design win also utilizes ecosystem partner Sensory and looks to be the start of a broader array of business for QuickLogic with Janyun for various wearable and IoT products. This is a decent initial product penetration for QuickLogic and also comes with nice executive commentary from Janyun indicating deeper involvement between the two companies over time. Similar to the Qiwo deal, this also represents a nice tactical execution of the broader customer and market penetration strategy in an important region.

What was most impressive to me is the commentary from Janyun regarding how creative it was in utilizing all of the available blocks within the QuickLogic EOS S3 System-on-Chip (SOC) product, which is unique in the market compared to straight microcontrollers, and this is a very good sign, in my view. Also, the ultra low power competitive edge seems to have played a role in this design win as well and appears to validate QuickLogic’s arguments on the advantage of its ultra low power consumption. Of interest, the ARM Cortex M4F embedded into the EOS S3 is the core host processor for the smartwatch. The Flexible fusion Engine (FFE) block is used to process proprietary Janyun algorithms at ultra low power while integrated Sensory technology is utilized to deliver the voice interface, also at ultra low power. The onboard eFPGA block is programmed specifically for Janyun as the display driver and GPS interface. Despite the tiny size of the EOS S3, this is a sophisticated overall use of the device and clearly illustrates the System-on-Chip nature of the device versus competitive and more generic microcontrollers, especially the eFPGA block that is quite unique.

Combined, these two design wins and the likelihood of more from both customers are quite encouraging in terms of executing the sales and marketing objectives required to ramp material revenue for QuickLogic overall in a steady and consistent manner. If QuickLogic can maintain a portfolio of design wins at numerous customers, meaning multiple products, it substantially reduces the risk of “round trip” product cycle revenue on one major product and helps cement a longer term relationship, or as investors like to see, a sustained competitive advantage.

At a minimum, solid initial penetrations with these two accounts, in my view, and we will see what kind of revenue ultimately materializes from these two new customers and how “growthy” and sustainable it becomes.

As I said in my last note, as a tiny company at present, it will be a challenge for QuickLogic to penetrate and serve a multitude of customers from a sales, marketing, and engineering support perspective (not production), but success in this endeavor should drive a more diversified and lower risk revenue growth scenario over time, compared to a few large smartphone design wins that may or may not sustain themselves over time from model to model.

I expect to hear about new design engagements, but more importantly, other design wins on the C2Q2017 results call in addition to those mentioned above. If so, that will be important. With that said, I expect C3Q2017 revenue guidance to be up sequentially from 2Q but somewhat lackluster with indications of more to come in 4Q. 4Q should be a decent uptick with contribution from both EOS S3 and ultra high margin eFPGA licensing deals. 2018 should be a pretty decent year with the potential for revenue acceleration at some point, but I don’t expect a vertical maneuver. Just steady growth, but at some point, an inflection to accelerated revenue growth as a dozen or more customers begin to ramp multiple products and new customers scale in.

On another note, there was news flow within the past week on the long awaited Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) “Gear Fit Pro” getting FCC approval. It appears that it really is coming and maybe soon. The New Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is supposed to be announced in August, so maybe in line with that. We will see. Here is a news article on the product:

Samsung's Gear Fit Pro Shows Up At The FCC | Androidheadlines.com

Assuming QuickLogic reports C2Q2017 results in early August before Samsung officially announces the Gear Fit Pro, QuickLogic may not be able to include potential C3Q2017 revenue from Samsung for this product in its third quarter guidance but may allude to a potentially imminent introduction. This is one reason I don’t expect overly enticing C3Q2017 revenue guidance, but I think there really is a solid chance this time that some will show up in 3Q with a full quarter of contribution likely in 4Q along with a bunch of other EOS S3 design wins that are slated for initial revenue in 4Q and new eFPGA licenses.

Bottom line, I think the QuickLogic story has some fundamental forward motion that should pick up in terms of pace a bit in the next quarter or two. So, with that said, I’m still on board with QUIK as a long investment and think we will finally start to see some decent and sustainable appreciation in the stock as the second half of 2017 unfolds – more 4Q-weighted I suspect – and into the first half of 2018, assuming new account penetration continues.

Risks

The primary downside risks to the QuickLogic story and thus QUIK shares are a failure to execute broad-based new design win penetration with the company’s flagship EOS S3 sensor processing device and to attract a broad array of eFPGA licensees.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QUIK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.