Altria: Dividend Is Safe...For Now

Altria (MO) has been one of the more popular dividend stocks in the entire market for many years. The company's focus on returning capital to shareholders has been like that of a utility and it certainly has worked; long term shareholders have enjoyed enormous gains. The problem is that the dividend has become more than a bit of a burden to MO of late as it has grown but FCF has simply been unable to keep pace. That has created a situation where the payout has become extremely difficult to continue to grow supported only by FCF. To that end, in this article, I'll take a look at another way MO can fund its dividend over the short term - debt.

I'll be using data lifted from company filings for this exercise.

Let's begin by taking a look at MO's long term debt balances and its annual interest expense from 2008 - the year it spun off PM - until now.

MO's debt balance really hasn't moved around all that much except for a rather sharp increase in 2009. Apart from that, its LT debt has been fairly flat in the $12B to $14B area for years now. This is significant to this discussion because it means that MO has been able to not only finance its ever-rising dividend payout but also the rest of its business needs without having to materially increase its debt balance. Of course, it has replaced expiring debt during this time so it isn't like MO is completely self-funded. But this is actually a bit of a brighter outlook than perhaps one would expect.

Further, its interest expense has continued to decline every year since 2011 and considering that its debt balance is higher than it was then, that's also quite a good result. Interest expense was less than $800M last year and while that's a lot of money, it is far better than the $1.2B from 2011. Those savings are of paramount importance as MO's FCF dwindles relative to its dividend cost (details in the linked article above) and that should help it keep the dividend party going a little bit longer.

MO's been able to achieve this result - flat-to-higher debt but substantially lower interest expense - by refinancing existing debt into longer term, lower coupon notes. For instance, MO's weighted-average coupon at the end of 2015 was 5.5%. At the end of 2016, it was down to 4.9%. This has been terrific in terms of allowing MO to use its debt financing but at lower costs over time and I have to say management has done commendable work here, as the table from MO's most recent 10-k shows below.

We can see that MO doesn't have any LT debt payments due this year and for 2018 to 2021, it's only got about $4.5B due. That will help immensely with it trying to continue to pay its dividend - it won't have to fund debt repayments in the near future - so that certainly brightens up the picture. The focus on longer term debt has locked in lower rates for MO as 2022+ has the lion's share of debt payments due and that's a good thing; it has taken advantage of low rates and locked them in for the long term. Of course, when 2022 rolls around the story may be a bit different but that is five years off at this point.

Interestingly, MO's debt is still only rated just inside the investment grade bucket by the major agencies, all with stable outlooks.

To be fair, Moody's and S&P both fairly recently raised its ratings but still, MO has lots of room to run to the upside. I suspect the enormous use of FCF to pay the dividend isn't helping but for now, its ratings seem safe. They also confirm what the financials tell us; MO's cash generation is just good enough but not great.

So what does this have to do with the dividend? The first part of this puzzle is that MO is unable to fund its current dividend with FCF on a sustainable basis over the long term. That is an indisputable fact and it has setup MO in a situation where it must fund the dividend over the next few years with something to supplement its FCF. This is particularly true if MO sticks to its customary high-single digit increases every year, although that is still a potentially significant variable. Exactly how much supplementary financing MO will have to come up with depends a lot upon its next few dividend raises, but we have no way of knowing what those will be until they happen.

At any rate, MO's debt situation actually looks quite favorable in terms of its ability to borrow to pay the dividend over the short term. I'd never advocate for a company doing this as it is borrowing from the capital markets to simply turn around and hand it to shareholders - at a cost - but MO has gotten itself into a situation where I'm not sure it has many other options. Thus, my comments are prefaced on the idea that MO will have to borrow to fund the dividend in the coming years as this is my base case. There is no reason to think FCF is suddenly going to pick up and have MO actually in a position to afford its dividend.

With MO having locked in lower rates for long term debt, it has the ability to borrow shorter term at low rates to fund the dividend for a few years. It could also increase its LT debt balance if it so chose, but of course that comes with a higher financing cost. Overall, however, MO's debt is fairly manageable and will enable it to keep its dividend payment going for the foreseeable future despite the fact that its FCF can no longer fund the payout. That is a positive development for shareholders and it drastically reduces the likelihood of some sort of negative dividend action for the foreseeable future. That doesn't make MO's dividend completely safe for the long term but for now, at least, it can find ways to continue to pay it. I'm not advocating for MO's dividend policy of borrowing to hand the money to shareholders but it will work until it doesn't. If you're confident the time when it stops working isn't near, go for it. For me, I prefer to stick with companies that can actually afford their dividend commitments and MO simply isn't one of those companies.

