Whiting's CapEx Spend For 2018: What Flat Looks Like

Whether Whiting decides to outspend cash flow operations will depend on their view of oil prices, but also their ability to obtain higher oil prices to hedge.

$800 million. That's the number Whiting's (WLL) CFO and Senior Vice President Michael Stevens threw out at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Energy Credit Conference for Whiting to maintain flat production in 2018. It was also the figure subsequently cited by CEO James Volker three weeks later at the J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference.

This was the first time Whiting's discussed 2018 capex spend and it's revealing given the fall in oil prices this year. Oil prices have declined 15% since the beginning of this year; having reached the requisite 20% a few weeks back for pundits to officially declare a bear market. Whiting, as one of the higher leveraged E&P names has suffered as its stock has fallen to sub-$5.50/share.

We knew that Whiting was going to outspend cash flows in 2017 as it embarked on a $1.1B capex program to grow production.

Half of the spend was designated for the Bakken region in North Dakota, whereas the other half was designated for drilling in the DJ Niobrara region in Colorado.

We previously discussed the reasons for the DJ Niobrara investment here, and at the time concluded that the spend was worth it given a large delivery commitments Whiting had in Colorado (i.e., if the company failed to fulfill certain delivery commitments on some pipelines, it would be forced to pay a penalty). Thus, it made sense for Whiting to increase production in the DJ Niobrara region to mitigate such penalties (and the penalties would in effect "subsidize" the cost to drill.

A few things will impact whether Whiting will need to curtail growth in the next few months, and whether the $800M figure is the fair baseline (i.e., we assume Whiting will refuse to let production fall because of the Retail penalties in 2018). The first is obviously oil prices. While we believe the recent oil price declines will prove temporary, we've yet to conclude the summer season. If demand remains robust, then we should continue to see additional draws on both crude and products.

Even if oil prices do increase, the second issue is whether it will increase sufficiently and in time to allow Whiting to hedge additional output in 2018. Whiting has historically hedged over half of its annual production, but currently only has 200K barrels per month hedged for 2018, or 8% of 2018 production. If a rush of producers begin hedging, oil prices, despite improving fundamentals, could be driven temporarily lower. So it's not just the rise of oil that's important, but the strength of the rise, coupled with its timing that are key factors.

Lastly, if oil prices continue to increase and Whiting (or any other E&P company for that matter) continues to grow production beyond cash flows, investors may finally balk. If Whiting is growing production, but Wall Street fails to reward it with a higher stock price, then we'd eventually expect a strategy shift, one where "grow at all cost" is replaced with "grow profitably and sensibly.

Thus, if oil prices continue to flounder and stay depressed into the capital budget planning season, that $800M may just turn out to be the right figure. At least investors now have one.

