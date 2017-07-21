No Need To Ditch United

I think shares look reasonable, and I think the stock will do well with a decent macro backdrop.

Shares of United (UAL) tumbled dramatically in trading on Wednesday after the company announced solid Q2 results offset by underwhelming Q3 earnings guidance. Overall, I don't think Q3 guidance was weak enough to warrant the nearly 6% beating shares received. Given the strong setup for earnings growth and complexity inherent in running a global airline, I think shares of the airline look relatively cheap. Let's take a look at the top catalysts for the negative share price movement and view some of the upside opportunities that could propel shares forward.

Guidance Disappoints

The long-standing issue that has frustrated airline investors since deregulation has been capacity growth. Due to the relatively simple nature of starting an airline, the industry has been plagued by overcapacity, preventing optimal levels of profitability, and often times driving poor capital allocation decisions. The following slide gives investors heart attacks:

Source: UAL Q2'17 IR deck

The pain is especially insufferable, when capacity growth is accompanied by +/- 1% PRASM (passenger revenue per available seat mile) outlook (below).

Source: UAL Q2'17 IR Deck

In short, United will be making flying more routes for less money. Investors felt the chills as soon as this was announced.

Overall, any airline company that guides to capacity expansion and lower revenue per available seat mile would respond with a declining share price.

Lastly, United admitted it would not see the same uplift in demand that competitors like Delta (DAL) and American (AAL) received from their card partnership programs. The reason is relatively simple: the United card is one of the many in Chase's (JPM) arsenal to win customers for its consumer credit business. Chase has the well-respected Sapphire Reserve, which won several customers with a 100,000-point ($1K cash back/$1.5K travel) acquisition strategy.

The positive

On the positive side, United's Q2 operational performance was excellent. Total revenue jumped 6.4% y/y to $10 billion driven by strong mainline demand an impressive 22% growth rate in the company's cargo segment. YTD, United's cargo business has increased 18% after a soft 2016. Although the smallest of United's segments, I think better optimization of this revenue stream can be a nice underlying growth driver going forward.

Further, United increased its capital spending guidance slightly to $4.6-4.8 billion up from $4.2-4.4 billion. Much of this spending increase is a result of $150 million for opportunistic off-lease plan purchases. Management expects the new aircraft to carry lower maintenance capex going forward. More importantly, this should be a temporarily elevated year of capex spending, and going forward, the company should be able to more reliably generate $1.5-$2.5 billion in free cash flow annually. With fuel prices consistently low over the past few years, I believe United's cash flow floor is higher, even in the event of a recession.

United's low valuation is worth a look

Assuming ~ $2 billion in free cash flow, shares trade at an EV/FCF ratio of about 15. With capex hopefully sustainably lower, revenue increasing (albeit at a lower margin), and low fuel pricing, United is in position to generate a ton of cash that can help it sustain flexibility in economic downturns.

With long-term industry prospects likely better, I think the airlines stocks will all perform relatively well in good macroeconomic environments. I am currently holding a small position in United.

