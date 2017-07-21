Being Defensive In Canadian Real Estate

Although the yield may seem small, I believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) is one of the most attractive REIT's in Canada. The company has done a great job in growing and maintaining their portfolio for stable growth. Multi-family real estate is traditionally known as one of the safest assets in the real estate sector and this equity provides the exposure.

In understanding how apartments are defensive during recessionary times, it is important to present the data of the United States recession (caused by a housing bubble) numbers regarding housing and rents. During the crisis here, it was extremely evident that real estate markets had increased in value. Although home prices were increasing sharply after 2004, rents only moderately increased (shown below). You can see the price increases didn't last long and analytically, you can deploy the defensive case that as foreclosures occurred, the demand for rental properties increased. The demand for rental units increases as home ownership decreased shows that there is sustainability in high-quality rental units when the housing market worsens. With decreasing home ownership, individuals need shelter so it is the easiest to source rental units. Creating a defensive position for investors in real estate assets, protecting against market and economic risks, while providing consistent yields.

These graphs do a good job showing how rental markets react to decreasing home valuations and ownership levels. When property valuations increase more people feel the pressure to enter the market, increasing the overall rate of home ownership. Looking at information in the data above from other similar scenarios during periods of downturn, should not be set aside from your analysis when considering long-term investments in Canadian real-estate equities. Canada has felt large capital gains, this article representing Toronto ownership rates depicts how the rate of ownership has increased in this market and we believe this likely ties into the overall market sentiment for other parts of Canada. Similarities lie within the data of the United States, although Canada has not experienced any downturn, it is important to mitigate risk. As you can see commonalities in Canada's housing market with increased home valuations and home ownership rates.

A Look at InterRent

InterRent has built a stable and reliable portfolio by acquiring properties with existing value and investing new capital in creating additional value. The new value is being created through sound investments to upgrade current properties to reduce operating costs and improve the quality of the buildings in attempting to attract a more desirable tenant base and increase rental incomes.

Since the new management took over in 2010 InterRent's new strategy has worked well for shareholders. Management has sacrificed a larger dividend in order to keep more money in the business for the purpose of acquiring and updating their assets. As the portfolio grows and renovations become complete I suspect management to slow down on their acquisitions and focus themselves more on profitability. With less cash being reinvested and the focus on increasing profits, I believe the dividend will be poised for growth in the coming years. Management has shown they can facilitate growth and maintain shareholder value.

A look at the financial statements shows book value per share has increased from $2.16 at the end of 2010 to $7.24 at the end of 2016. This has all been done as InterRent sold additional shares to finance new acquisitions and renovations and upgrades. The increase in book value per share as the share number has increased so much tells me management has been spot on in allocating their money and creating new value. A look through their 2016 annual report shows since 2012 InterRent has acquired an additional 5233 suites (while disposing of 876) to bring their total number of suites up to 8059 (at the end of 2016). In 2012 alone $85M was spent on acquisitions with another $43M invested for upgrades. This brought the total of investments in the 1000 units bought up to $128M, where the company believes fair value today is at $194M. This is just one example of how they are creating new value, in addition to the value of the new units, the rent being charged on them has increased as well bringing in more income for shareholders. The company increased net revenue on those same 1000 suites from ~$10M in 2012 to almost $14M in 2017 while decreasing operating costs.

Since 2011 occupancy rates have stayed around 95% while average rent per suite has increased from $843/month in 2011 to $1061/month (at the end of Q1 2017). This is reflective of the company's goals to steadily increase rental revenues, especially through customers asking for shorter-term lease durations. This will inevitably leave some suites unoccupied each month but allows management to continue to seek more rental revenue especially as the real estate market evolves. Multi-family type real estate properties with high rental occupancy rates will always have a strong tenant base.

Apartments are great for investors as people will always rely on needing somewhere to live, with Canadian housing prices high InterRent has a low vacancy rate and good profitability. This makes InterRent a perfect defensive asset class and provides investors with rental income through its dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.