Virtusa Corp. Is Completing Its Bottom, Now It Could Break Out

Virtusa is worth considering as an investment later this year, once it moves past the highs of the current sideways action.

The company’s revenue growth will likely slow this year, while income is set to climb thanks to lower costs.

Several technology stocks have been on a tear lately. Many are over-speculated and near all-time highs. Some, however, are just coming out of bottoms and are ripe for an intermediate to long-term trade. Virtusa (VRTU) could be one of those companies.

Virtusa Is An IT Services Company

Virtusa provides IT consulting services around the globe. It services a diverse set of industries including banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecom, and media. The company offers a wide range of business services including ERP solutions and cloud services. It’s poised to capitalize on the growing technology needs of global companies.

Virtusa Moved Out Of Its Bottom And Is Moving Sideways

A monthly chart of VRTU shows that it completed an intermediate-term bottom last year. It’s been stuck in a sideways pattern right at the bottom completion level though. The monthly chart also shows that VRTU’s all-time high is at $58.56. So it has plenty of room to move up from its current position.

Figure 1: Monthly Chart of VRTU. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

The weekly chart of VRTU gives us a closer look at the current sideways pattern. The stock has moved sideways for almost all of 2017. Notably, there are some large black candles where High-Frequency Traders (HFT) jumped in to drive the stock down. The trend was also slowly slipping down over the past few months. But VRTU’s price has recently stabilized.

White candles have started to dominate as buyers drive the stock back up. Green volume has dominated overall, with the exception of a few spikes of red volume caused by the HFTs. HFTs tried to drive the price down a few times, but failed to move it beyond the lows of the current range. Overall, the pattern shows that buyers have been in control during this recent sideways action.

Figure 2: Weekly Chart of VRTU. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

We should also check the daily chart to see what the stock is currently up to. Right now, the stock is trending back up to the highs of the sideways pattern. The candles look stronger and lack indecisive wicks or tails. We can also see that HFTs tried to sell the stock down on 5/15/17 but couldn't drive it down very far. So some large investment firm’s buy zone is likely nearby.

Overall the current volume is low, with mostly green bars and a few red spikes. Green volume has dominated more over the past couple of weeks though. Overall, the patterns in the charts show that some buyers are carefully moving into this stock, but there’s not a lot of momentum in it right now.

Figure 3: Daily Chart of VRTU. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

Virtusa Has Grown Strongly Over The Past Year

The charts show that there could be some potential for this stock. But do the company’s fundamentals back up what we see in the charts? We can find out by checking the company's financials. Firstly, the income statement shows that Virtusa’s revenues have grown strongly over the past year. In fact, revenues have increased over the past 5 quarters. And that revenue growth is accelerating. Net income hasn’t grown as consistently, however.

Income fell badly in the first quarter of fiscal year 2017. The drop was largely due to the acquisition of Polaris Consulting and the resulting restructuring of the company. Since then, however, income has steadily climbed over the last three quarters. Costs are rising in tandem with revenues but at a much slower pace. Overall, it looks like Virtusa is making an effort to control its costs, and its financials look very strong.

Figure 4: Income statement for VRTU. Data provided by Google Finance.

Virtusa has a moderate amount of long-term debt. That debt slowly declined over that past 5 quarters though, so the company is controlling its debt load. Its current ratio is 3.82 however, which is a little on the high side. So the company may not be using its assets efficiently.

Figure 5: Balance sheet for VRTU. Data provided by Google Finance.

Institutional holdings of VRTU is at 91%, which is very high. The data from Nasdaq.com shows that more institutions have sold or lowered their holdings though.

Figure 6: Institutional Activity for VRTU

But three of the top holders for VRTU are giant funds, including one giant bank. These funds are adding to or maintaining their positions in VRTU. A quick glance at this data shows that’s likely just smaller and less experienced funds moving out of this stock. The larger and more experienced funds seem to expect this stock to continue upwards.

Figure 7: Institutional Holders for VRTU.

Virtusa’s Last Earnings Report Shows Slower Growth

So far Virtusa’s financials look promising. But can it continue to grow at this pace? Let’s look at the last earnings report and find out. The management commentary was very positive and aggressive in the fourth quarter fiscal year 2017 report. Chief Financial Officer Ranjan Kalia stated:

“We delivered strong sequential revenue growth and operating margin accretion in the fourth quarter. Our Q4 non-GAAP EPS was below the midpoint of our guidance range primarily due to a shift forward of certain expenses in our cost of sales. Looking to fiscal 2018, we expect to deliver above-industry revenue growth as well as continued margin accretion even after absorbing INR headwinds of approximately 45 basis points.”

The company’s expectations for the next quarter, however, are lackluster. Virtusa expects revenues of $222.5 to $227.5 million. According to EarningsWhispers.com, analysts expect revenues closer to $224.47 million. That’s pretty flat compared to last quarter’s $225.96 million. The company also expects earnings per share of just $0.07 to $0.13. Analysts expect slightly higher earnings per share of $0.16. But both estimates are significantly lower than last quarter’s earnings per share of $0.35. Virtusa is expected to report around August 15th, so we’ll see then how the company fared in the first quarter of fiscal year 2018.

Virtusa expects better results for the full fiscal year 2018 though. Annual revenues are expected to be in the range of $920 to $950 million. Analysts expect the company to hit above the midpoint of its guidance at $937.2 million. This would be a 9% increase over last year. It doesn't match the strong revenue growth the company experienced last year, but it’s still respectable.

Annual earnings per share are expected in the range of $1.42 to 1.66, but analysts expect Virtusa to hit above this range at $1.87. But even the company’s lower estimates represent a nice jump over last year’s earnings per share of $0.39. So it looks like Virtusa expects to keep costs down and grow its earnings throughout fiscal year 2018.

Conclusion

VRTU moved up nicely out of its recent bottom on strongly improving revenues. It’s stuck in a sideways range right now though. Its fiscal year 2017 financials were strong overall, although earnings lagged due to restructuring costs related to an acquisition. It looks like revenues won’t climb as strongly this year, although income should greatly improve due to lower costs.

Revenues and earnings look like they’ll both dip in the fiscal first quarter, however. So if this stock is of interest, consider waiting to enter until later in the year. Also, hold off on entering the stock until it moves beyond the highs of its sideways range at 34.92. Overall, this stock shows some promise thanks to its interesting product offerings and a growing market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.