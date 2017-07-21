Microsoft First Look: Beyond My Expectations

Should the outlook at least meet expectations, I believe shares can climb higher and reach a new 52-week peak.

After the closing bell on Thursday, Microsoft (MSFT) delivered its 8th consecutive EPS beat, this time by a large 27 cents. The bottom-line results were propelled by impressive revenue growth of +9% and sizable tax tailwinds from prior period mobile phone-related losses (the latter accounting for 23 cents of the beat).

Microsoft by the numbers

Yesterday, I laid out my expectations for today's earnings release. Front and center in my mind was the company's ability to deliver strong results in key areas of the business, specifically cloud-based applications and cloud platform and infrastructure. And Microsoft did not disappoint.

Azure came in a robust +98% higher than year-ago levels in constant currency (see graph below), reversing a decelerating trend that had been forming since fiscal 1Q17. The rate easily cleared my hurdle of "revenue growth above the 90% mark", easing my concerns over an increasingly crowded and price-sensitive cloud platform landscape. Within business processes, Dynamics 365 and Office 365 were up +75% and +44% respectively. While these numbers represent a slight growth slowdown compared to last quarter, they remain at least as healthy as I had hoped for.

Outside the key growth areas, Surface revenues were down only -2% YOY at $948 million, exceeding my expectations after a very rough fiscal 3Q17. Personal computing, down only -1.5% YOY, looked much better this time compared to last quarter, when revenues dipped -7% primarily on tablet sales softness.

Looking farther down the P&L, adjusted gross margin of 65.8% came in just short of my minimum expected 66%, but certainly within reason and not an area of concern in my mind. Opex as a percentage of revenues, at 37.3%, perfectly matched my expectations. Perhaps the most surprising line in the income statement, aside from near-double digit growth in revenues, were taxes. At a non-GAAP effective rate of -6% (i.e. a benefit driven by prior period losses), taxes accounted for the lion's share of the 27 cent EPS beat.

See details below.

What now?

As usual, Microsoft will provide its outlook for the upcoming quarter and fiscal year during tonight's earnings call. Judging by the print, I have no reason to believe that there will be any disappointment in the guided numbers (the Street is currently betting on FY18 revenues of $103.6 billion and EPS of $3.32).

Anticipation for the guidance might be the best explanation for why MSFT has been up only +2% in after-hours trading after delivering such strong results. Should the outlook at least meet expectations, I believe shares can climb higher and reach a new 52-week peak.

