Millennials With Credit Cards: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

I really don’t want to pick on millennials, so if you hold on, I have a credit-card criticism that is applicable to the entire U.S. financial system. However, duty requires me to first dispense with some advice for misbehaving millennials based on a new, 20-question survey conducted for student loan site, LendEDU (we covered their last survey here). Here are the questions I have marked with my red pen:

Question No. 3 reports that 47.60% of millennials carry a balance on their credit cards. Too high!

Question No. 7, which asks whether they see their card as a status symbol: 23.60% say yes. That’s an unacceptable level of vanity and foolishness.

Question No. 11 inquires about the impact of late payments. A minority, 17.48%, thought their credit score would not change, and a small minority, 5.59%, thought their credit score would actually go up. Sigh.

There are other items that invite criticism, even potential derision (see No. 5), but I’ve already meted out a poor credit score, so I will go no further regarding millennials.

But I do want to highlight one assumption of our credit system seen in Question No. 1, which asks why the respondent owns a credit card. Most (69.4%) said it was to build a credit history. No grader is going to give a failing grade for that answer. Indeed, LendEDU commented as follows:

This is an excellent reason to have a credit card; you can never be too young to start building credit, and a strong credit score will pay dividends later on in life when you need an auto loan or a mortgage.”

But just because FICO, the dominant credit scorer, favors the methodology of using (and repaying) credit cards, why is this in fact something society should accept? Does the Constitution mandate that Americans must be constantly acquiring new things?

Far more impressive would be the user who desists from reliance on credit, except when needed to facilitate very large transactions like a home purchase. There are alternative scoring systems that look at job and income stability, or utility payment history. These seem preferable. Young people getting a start in their adult lives do need to build things – their households, their careers, and yes, their dependability. They can manage cash flow with debit cards. Our current system miseducates the young to spend their way to “success.”

Your thoughts – particularly those of millennial readers - are welcome in our comments section. Below please find today’s financial advisor-related links:

Jeff Miller’s Stock Exchange discusses some sizzling summer picks.

WisdomTree: When you think small-caps, think dividends.

BlackRock contrasts global central banks with the Bank of England’s more pressing problems.

John M. Mason sharply contrasts the business models of Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

For more content geared to FAs, visit the Financial Advisor Center.