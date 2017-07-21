Market Volatility Bulletin: Frequency Of VIX Lows In Perspective

We enjoyed a table of values recording VIX closes below 10 done by a fellow contributor; we hope you will too.

The USD is heavy this morning, and VIX hit a low near 9.4 in the overnight session.

S&P (SPY) futures traded near an all-time high in after hours trade, and have since settled lower as we prepare for the Friday session.

The Friday Economic Calendar is about as light as we've seen it:

Rig count can act as a market mover for oil (even then not too often); it's pretty rare to see it move bonds or equities much.

CNBC: 8:31 AM

Oil is undergoing jitters on news of a likely increase in OPEC supply.

The US Dollar Index is now trading at one-year lows; all faith in the "Trump reflation trade" has been more than unwound with respects to the dollar. Observe above that the dollar moved sharply higher in the immediate aftermath of the elections, peaking as we began the new year. The dollar has actually been more volatile of late than have equities.

Given how mildly the major indexes traded yesterday (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM), there was actually a reasonable amount of sector-level change, in both directions. The offsetting nature of these moves likely acted as a cause for the S&P index to go nowhere. Defensive sectors Health Care (XLV) and Utilities (XLU) experienced meaningful gains, while Energy (XLE), Industrials (XLI), and Materials (XLB) pulled back; all three of these indexes are considered cyclical in nature.

Shout Out

Today's mention goes to Michael Golembesky on his piece Sentiment Speaks - XIV Hits All Time Highs As The VIX Hits Records That May Never Be Broken.

The first portions of his piece are very much in keeping with what virtually all vol-oriented contributors (whose numbers seem to us to be growing) have to offer: shocking highs in XIV corresponding to lows, and consistency of lows, in the VIX.

Mr. Golembesky starts the piece discussing price action in the popular ETP XIV. He offers the following insight on the traded product:

On Tuesday of this week, the XIV closed at the upper end of this 91.53 zone and then on continued to extend higher into Wednesday and as of Thursday's close is now trading at the 93.83 level having so far been contained by the 238.2 Fibonacci extension level of the move up off of the 7/6 low. While the XIV is so far following through on the smaller degree pattern and is tracing out a very clean impulsive pattern off of the 7/6 low, it is now starting to push the limits of the upper end of what I still prefer to count as a large ending diagonal pattern off of the April 12th low.

What we really enjoyed, however, was Mr. Golembesky's graphs on days the VIX closed under 10, and 11, by calendar year back to 2003. Here is the first of the two:

The VIX closed under 10 as many times this past May than it had ever traded prior to 2003 when the index was reconstructed. This graph is not predictive, but it does indicate the paucity of data observations with these low levels for the index.

We recommend that you read the full article; the second chart (showing days' closes below 11) in our minds is even more interesting than the one we've featured, as it deals with less severe frequencies; 2017 shatters all prior precedence.

Thank you Michael Golembesky for the work you put in here - we hope to feature more of your pieces in the future.

Thoughts on Volatility

The weekly trading pattern on the VIX has been quite contained. The high came in at around 10.5 on Jul 18 (and only quite briefly at that); the low so far was achieved in the overnight session, nearing 9.4! The lowest reading for the year is 9.37, witnessed only for a moment on June 7 (shortly before the Tech Wreck began!).

The term structure is taking on a more typical shape in the sense that the largest contango appears at the front end of the curve, and gradually diminishes as we move further back.

F1-F2 came in quite a bit from a couple days ago, when the spread hit about 17%. The front-month rolled from July to August, and the F1-F2 rapidly found its way down. That is very typical, but the degree to which the July contract had to fall given the level of spot was fairly breathtaking. We saw F1-F2 head from actually quite moderate levels (3% or so) and within a couple trading sessions hit a high of around 17!

With all this discussion on ultra-low volatility, we wanted to feature a "history lesson". Above is the term structure during the tail end of the panic that ensued around the US Debt Downgrade in 2011.

Equities began to get heavy in July of that year, and the panic erupted heading into August.

Some of the US headlines hit their peak panic levels around that time, but equities kept lower, with some large intraday moves, headed well into October.

Above we can see quite a different picture from term structure patterns that have come to define the current era, and most importantly the last several months.

As discussed, we still observe a muted December contract (36.7 above); it is noteworthy the state of steep backwardation the market finds itself in. From there vol trails steadily lower.

This is in keeping with our thesis that the short-end of the contract is more designed to track changes in realized vol, which naturally has a strong impact on the VIX. On the other hand, implied volatility for several months out tends to want to consider a longer term mean reversion.

In our recent experience, mean reversion takes place at levels considerably higher than we are now, and so the more distant VIX trades in the 16-handle region. For periods of sustained stress, the deep end of the term structure anticipates a return to "normalcy", and trades down toward the long-run mean of about 19.5.

In keeping with VIX-related measures, at-the-money volatility on ES options now trades to some of the lowest levels on record. Weekly vol is not that uncommon by the measures we've seen of late.

Weekly and quarterly vol are trading at the very bottom of even their recent ranges. 9.3 for quarterly vol appears to be an amazing buy. We are now wondering whether the monthly expiry can crank through "seven"… can quarterly get into the "eights"? We live in amazing times to be able to ask such questions! This is the inverse GFC.

Options volatility is in steep "contango", as can be observed down the second column.

Conclusion

Thank you for reading. Equities are in a period of deep calm. Maybe you agree that this is warranted, perhaps not. Commodities, rates, and FX are all still moving around a bit more than are equities. This could change on a moment's notice, but implied volatilities certainly don't indicate that it's just around the corner.

We sincerely thank you for reading and look forward to any insights you have to share. Have an awesome weekend, and don't fall asleep at the trading desk!

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.