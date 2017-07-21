An Endocrinologist Explains Her View Of Tymlos And The Osteoporosis Landscape

By Killian McKee, Slingshot Contributor



Overview



On July 16th, 2017, Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced the FDA rejection of its osteoporosis drug romosozumab for postmenopausal women at high risk of bone fractures. Romosozumab met its primary endpoint of increasing bone density, but failed to meet a key secondary endpoint decreasing bone fracture risk. The FDA’s Complete Response Letter (CRL) calls for more data from a number of other AMGN romosozumab trials to further determine its effectiveness. AMGN’s setback could not have come at a better time for Radius's (NASDAQ:RDUS) subcutaneous injectable abaloparatide, which also targets osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and received approval 04/28/2017. Furthermore, RDUS’s ongoing Phase 3 trials evaluating abaloparatide efficacy via transdermal patch delivery could signify further market penetration opportunities.



Investors should care about abaloparatide because it addresses a significant, underserved medical need and could represent a profitable investment opportunity. This article will take a look at the postmenopausal osteoporosis market, past abaloparatide data, how abaloparatide fits into RDUS’s pipeline, and what a previous expert Slingshot interviewed about abaloparatide thought of the drug. Additionally, let’s pose some questions for Slingshot’s upcoming second opinion expert interview on abaloparatide, the likelihood of a transdermal patch approval, and the drug’s market opportunity.



What is Postmenopausal Osteoporosis? How is it Currently Treated?



Osteoporosis is a disease characterized by a loss of bone mass. Typically, the body builds more bone tissue than it loses until about the age of 35. At this point, bone resorption slowly outstrips bone growth. Women are especially prone to osteoporosis. There is a direct link between menopause and increased bone resorption, and about one in two women over 50 will break a bone due to osteoporosis. Osteoporosis leaves bones more brittle and prone to fracture. The estimated 8 million people with osteoporosis and the 2 million osteoporotic fractures occurring each year in the U.S. highlight the medical demand for effective treatments.



Current treatments for osteoporosis include taking vitamin D/calcium supplements, weightlifting, and prescription drugs targeting hormone levels/slowing bone resorption rates (risedronate, zoledronic acid, calcitonin, denosumab, raloxifene). Until abaloparatide’s approval, Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) injectable teriparatide was the only bone building agent on the market. LLY’s unique position allowed it to profit significantly; a monthly course of injected teriparatide costs $3,600. Abaloparatide-SC’s move into the market could shake up the monopolized position of LLY’s teriparatide and help address the medical needs of women with postmenopausal osteoporosis.



Past Abaloparatide Data



Past abaloparatide-SC data from the ACTIVE and ACTIVExtend RDUS trials demonstrated the drug’s ability to rapidly reduce the risk of both vertebral and nonvertebral bone fractures regardless of prior fractures, years since menopause, age, or initial bone mineral density. Furthermore, abaloparatide increased bone mineral density and increased strength at vertebral and nonvertebral bone sites in animal testing. Specifically, relative risk reductions were 86% and 43% in new vertebral and nonvertebral fractures respectively. Absolute risk reductions were 3.6% and 2.0%. These numbers were similar to LLY’s teriparatide’s absolute reductions of 9.3% and 2.9% for respective vertebral and nonvertebral fractures, but abaloparatide rebuilt bone density more rapidly. Abaloparatide-TD is still in Phase 2 trials, but an expert opinion will help see how similarly it might perform to SC.



One serious side effect of abaloparatide-SC observed in animal testing was the increased prevalence of osteosarcomas (a highly fatal type of bone cancer). Abaloparatide-SC has a black box warning for osteosarcomas.



What Else Does RDUS Have in Development?



Investors familiar with RDUS’s development pipeline can gain a better understanding of how to contextualize the importance of abaloparatide. RDUS’s pipeline consists of five pharmaceutical products targeting osteoporosis, oncology and endocrine diseases. Its two most advanced products are abaloparatide-SC and abaloparatide-TD. As aforementioned, SC was approved in April and TD is in Phase 2 trials. RDUS’s other main product is Elacestrant (RAD1901), which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women and Phase 1 trials for patients with ER+ breast cancer. I covered RAD1901 more thoroughly in a past article outlining the Phase 2 catalysts coming Q3. RDUS’s RAD140 is in Phase 1 trials for the treatment of breast cancer.

What Took Place During Our Last Expert Interview?

On 6/23/2017, Slingshot Insights hosted a crowdsourced expert interview with an endocrinologist from the University of Chicago with the goal of discussing the market potential of TYMLOS (abaloparatide) after approval (Slingshot members can follow the link above to read the complete transcript). If you’d like an explanation of how Slingshot interviews typically work, why they provide value to investors, and the specific interview we hosted, Slingshot Insights CEO Joe McCann wrapped all these topics into a concise TV interview here on Seeking Alpha’s feature Cheddar TV segment.

The expert is an endocrinologist who has treated approximately 500 patients with osteoporosis and has published numerous publications regarding metabolic bone disease. She has already begun prescribing abaloparatide and had a number of valuable insights investors might not find pertinent. The key takeaways from our discussion:

Abaloparatide Positives from the Expert



Sees benefits to abaloparatide over LLY’s teriparatide, which became clear when she said, ”I have absolutely no reason to use teriparatide since I have better efficacy and lower cost with the new drug.”

There are similar absolute risk reductions of fracturing for abaloparatide and teriparatide, but superior bone mineral density characteristics and value of RDUS’s abaloparatide.

Abaloparatide is cheaper than its primary competitor ($3,600 a month for teriparatide vs. $1,600 a month for a course of abaloparatide).

Abaloparatide’s lack of a refrigeration requirement is a plus vs. teriparatide. Esp. good for people traveling.

The expert is excited about the transdermal patch for abaloparatide, which she believes will help her convince more patients to treat their osteoporosis because patches are convenient and less painful

Her ideal abaloparatide patient had low mineral density and was at risk of fracturing, which is in line with RDUS’s target market.

Abaloparatide Negatives



Lack of insurance coverage for abaloparatide. Cited a patient whose insurance would not cover RDUS’s drug until she had failed LLY’s more expensive, inferior option.

The inability to prescribe abaloparatide to men annoyed the doctor because she believes it would function similarly in their cohort. This highlights RDUS’s potential to move into the male market.

Although cheaper than its competition, abaloparatide is still expensive at $1,600 a month. The doctor felt this was one of the factors inhibiting her from prescribing it more widely.

Her Overall Opinion on the Drug



On a scale of 1-10 rating her excitement about abaloparatide relative to other osteoporosis treatment options (with 10 being the most excited), she gave it a 10.

Questions for the Next RDUS Expert Interview



You might be wondering why interviewing another abaloparatide expert makes sense. There are two reasons: firstly, another expert can provide a useful basis for comparison in relation to our previous interview. Secondly, interviewing a second expert helps provide a broader professional perspective on the efficacy of abaloparatide, potential patients for the drug, its competitors, the risk of side effects, insurance coverage, and what it will take to be market success.



A physician with experience treating osteoporosis and a strong understanding of the most recent data on abaloparatide and its competition would be the ideal interview candidate. Once we’ve found a suitable expert, Slingshot Insights will host another crowdsourced conference call on abaloparatide market potential. Members can pay to participate in the call, read a transcript whenever they like, and add their questions for the expert to those included below.



My Questions for Our Expert



What is your medical background? How many patients do you treat with osteoporosis? What are your thoughts on current osteoporosis treatments? What is your typical approach to tackling the various types of osteoporosis patients you see? What are your thoughts on teriparatide vs. abaloparatide? What benefits and concerns do you see for each? Do you think the osteosarcomas present in rats during testing of abaloparatide warrants serious concern? Do you prescribe abaloparatide? If not, what would it take for you to prescribe abaloparatide? Do you foresee any problems with patient insurance coverage for abaloparatide? What percentage of your osteoporosis patients would you consider eligible for abaloparatide? What is your ideal candidate for this drug? Do you think RDUS’s transdermal patch for abaloparatide will be approved? Do you envision a transdermal delivery method impacting efficacy? What are your thoughts on the recent rejection of AMGN’s osteoporosis drug? Could you see this receiving approval further down the road? What percent of the market do you see abaloparatide inhabiting relative to teriparatide? Do you think abaloparatide has the potential to expand into other markets (like men with osteoporosis)?

Conclusion



RDUS’s osteoporosis drug for postmenopausal women, abaloparatide, recently received FDA approval. A past expert interview hosted by Slingshot Insights provided a valuable window into the osteoporosis market and abaloparatide’s functionality. In the wake of AMGN setbacks for a similar drug and ongoing trials for a transdermal form of abaloparatide, a second expert interview will broaden our perspective on the efficacy of abaloparatide and what it might take to be market success. If you have any questions you’d like to ask our expert, you can add them here or if you have any thoughts on the osteoporosis market, I’d love to hear about them in the comments below!