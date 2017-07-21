Dividend Champion On Clearance Rack And In My Portfolio

The dividend yield is currently at 4.58% and Target is about to hit 50 straights years of raising their dividend.

There’s a couple of theories for why this dividend champion is trading at a P/E ratio around 11.

This research report was produced by Colorado Wealth Management Fund with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Target (TGT) was on sale after another batch of retailers delivered disappointing results. The narrative is simple. If a store sells a material amount of clothes with a physical location, it must be garbage. Wal-Mart (WMT) avoided this narrative by establishing a thriving online business. Their online growth relies on buying competitors, but Wall Street is back to admiring Wal-Mart.

Costco (COST) avoided the problem by having very small amounts of apparel relative to their sales, and generally strong performance year after year. To understand why Target trades at such cheap valuations, you have to understand the narrative playing out in the retail sector.

What Is Sending Target Lower?

We’ve got a couple of theories you can choose from. The first theory is that disappointing earnings for retailers are driving the results. Casey’s General Stores (CASY) reported earnings and fell 8.4%. Land’s End (LE) reported earnings and fell 10.2%. The Michaels Companies (MIK) reported earnings and promptly fell over 8%. Those results were about 45 days ago, but the narrative lingers.

Given the pressure throughout the retail sector, it seems no surprise that Target took a beating. To be fair, even Wal-Mart got hammered for about 1.6% at the time. However, the theory that all retail is dying a tragic death and missing estimates isn’t fair. G-III Apparel Group (GIII) reported earnings and closed 15% higher on the day. In early trading, they had been up by as much as 25% or so. Their performance is a little interesting.

Perhaps the most ironic thing for GIII is that the headline “Beats by $.022 and raises guidance” wouldn’t lead you to believe that earnings came in at a net loss of $.18 per share. The beat is because forecasts were calling for a loss of $.40 per share.

As we head into the next earnings season, there will be intense focus on retailers. Target’s management recently advised investors that they expected to beat the top end of forecasts for both earnings and sales.

The second theory is that a more comparable company, Macy’s (M), delivered disappointment in their investor presentation.

From Seeking Alpha’s coverage:

“Macy's CFO Karen Hoguet says Q2 gross margin rate is running a full percentage point below last year's level. The company is using cost-cutting measures, a merchandise re-alignment strategy and increased focus on the BackStage business in an effort to hold the bottom line.”

Both Theories Work Together

Rather than this just being one factor or the other, I think both play into it. This is a bit interesting because I think Macy’s plan is a net positive for Target. I scanned through the entire presentation (83 slides) and I didn’t see one mention of the reason my wife shops there. She is part of their highly desirable group and fits their target quite well. What does she like about the experience?

“The employees are genuinely friendly.”

The presentation had pretty much nothing to say about employees. That bodes well for Target. If Macy’s is still distracted with tossing about Buzzwords, Target has a stronger stance.

Back To Target

It may seem like Target is in a dead-end scenario with no hope of improvement. Investors believe the company is “blah.” Bring up Target and someone in earshot will try to run over and say “I want to give my opinion on their bathroom policy.” Fair disclosure, I haven’t had this happen in person. However, it does happen in the comments quite reliably.

Consider the exceptional dividend yield Target is offering right now.

As Target’s share price is down relative to a decade ago, the dividend yield has been soaring higher. The major movement wasn’t the price though, it was Target increasing their dividends. This next increase should give us 50 years in a row. I’m not the least bit concerned about whether that is happening.

Surely, someone will feel compelled to point out that Target’s business is dying and that they aren’t capable of producing revenues, cash flows, or earnings any longer. Again, that is a very poor argument:

Cash flow from operations isn’t just doing well, it is doing great. Target is delivering.

As mentioned previously, management confirmed my expectations that Target would be beating on both revenue and earnings. The three legs of the bear argument are dying and there remains little bear case beyond the occasional person mentioning bathrooms.

All Retail Everywhere Is Dead

Do you ever grow tired of the hyperbole? I couldn’t agree more. Target demolished first quarter analyst forecasts and management guidance. I believe management overestimated its decline in sales for the year. I suspect they will continue to beat their estimates and will continue to love shares of Target under $60. There is slight pressure on retail giants from Amazon. Retail sales would be stronger without a growing e-commerce market, but death isn’t in the equation. Smaller companies may see a major impact, but TGT will continue to drive sales and the numbers have shown what they are capable of this year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT, WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Buy Target.