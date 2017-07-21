Ensco Reports Many New Contracts

Ensco (ESV) has just published its fleet status report which is especially interesting in the light of ongoing merger with Atwood Oceanics (ATW). Without further ado, let’s look straight at the report.

Floaters

As we have discussed previously, Ensco drillships DS-4, DS-7 and DS-10 got work offshore West Africa. Back when Ensco initially reported this news, the company did not disclose the dayrates for these rigs. Nothing changed with the publication of the fleet status report and dayrates remain a secret. I estimated that dayrates for all these rigs were firmly below $200,000 and potentially closer to $150,000 and I stand by this view.

Besides drillships, two semi-subs got new contracts. Ensco 8503 got a one well-work with Talos in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico which will start in August 2017 and end in October 2017. Ensco 8505 got a one-month work with Apache (APA) starting in July 2017.

Jackups

There is many news on the jack-up front. Ensco 120 got a three-year contract with ConocoPhillips (COP) in the North Sea starting from July 2017. The dayrate is not disclosed but it’s great to see a long-term jack-up award. Also in the region, Ensco 122 got a two-well contract with NAM commencing in September 2017 and Ensco 72 will continue to work with ENGIE up to October 2017. Ensco 72 dayrate is $67,000.

Ensco 110 got a three-year contract with North Oil Company offshore Qatar starting in August 2017. This solidifies the company’s presence in this important region, especially in the light of recent political developments. In all likelihood, we’ll see more work in Qatar in the coming months given the country’s ambition to withstand political pressure from its neighbors.

Ensco 102 got a 400-day contract with Arena in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico starting in November 2017. As usual, the dayrate is not disclosed. Ensco 87 got a one-well contract with Renaissance from July 2017.

Ensco 107 contract with Chevron (CVX) offshore Australia was extended by one month to August 2017.

Ensco 71 contract was early terminated by Maersk with effective termination date in late August 2017. The rig was set to work until July 2018 at a dayrate of $93,000. If contract permits to terminate for convenience without payment, it’s a significant loss for Ensco.

So, what do we see here? Jack-ups start getting work in line with previous predictions that this segment will be the first to recover from the ongoing crisis. Dayrates are not disclosed and I expect them to be closer to cash breakeven levels. Details of contracts are not announced, but I’d expect some link to oil prices in the longer-term contracts – otherwise, it is a pure catastrophe to lock a rig for many years and know that it won’t bring a penny of positive cash flow. The restart of the jack-up drilling activity is the catalyst that Borr Drilling was betting on when it acquired the whole jack-up segment from Transocean (RIG). It will be very interesting to see how this bet will work for Borr.

For Ensco, everything is going fine on the contract front (given the limitations of the current market environment) as jack-ups get work in various regions – North Sea, Gulf of Mexico, Middle East. This is a broad recovery. Only Asia is rather silent which once again puts the upcoming merger with Atwood in the spotlight as Atwood’s jack-ups are situated in Asia. I maintain my negative view on the deal.

Scrapping

Ensco sold Ensco 86, Ensco 90 and Ensco 99. Ensco 52 is now classified as held-for-sale after it finished its contract with Murphy (MUR). In my view, Ensco will continue the process of scrapping its cold-stacked rigs but it will go slow to avoid getting into headlines with its scrapping activity.

Bottom line

Contracts start to emerge and it’s a good sign. At the same time, dayrates are most likely around breakeven levels, so Ensco’s financial situation will continue to worsen month by month. In this light, the merger with Atwood continues to look like a significant mistake. Currently, the fate of Ensco’s shares will be influenced by the upcoming merger (if merger fails, I expect Ensco to have some upside) and Brent oil’s (BNO) ability to settle above $50 (failure to do so will put further pressure on the company’s shares).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the abovementioned stocks.