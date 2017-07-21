Essential Energy Services: Too Cheap To Ignore

Introduction

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCPK:EEYUF) already looked cheap before their Q1 results were posted, and afterwards, the market seemed to very briefly take the company seriously by bringing the shares up to the mid $0.70s. However, after this, it appears that the market has completely forgotten about their fantastic quarter and dragged it down with their peers as oil continued to fall. Essential brought in more than $10 million in EBITDA this quarter and even made a small profit. There seems to be more demand for their services, rates are increasing, and the company has only $18.2 million in debt ($17.9 million as of the time of Q1 being released). Yet, despite this, the company trades very cheap relative to peers as the market ignored the fantastic results.

Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services runs the largest masted coiled tubing fleet in Canada. The advantage of running a coiled tubing company can clearly be seen in the industry trends over the last few years. The trend towards increasing horizontal drilling, combined with the trend towards deeper wells and more interventions has amplified the need for coiled tubing units which are used for a number of completion and intervention applications. Therefore, coiled tubing companies such as Essential will be much more likely to survive and grow in the long term compared to other parts of the energy services industry. Q1 2017 proved to be a great example of this trend emerging, as coiled tubing companies began to outperform other parts of the energy services industry.

Essential Energy operates the Tryton division, which provides production and completion tools, and rentals. Their most notable product is the Tryton MSFS tool which is used for fracking operations and has taken an increasingly larger share of the company's revenue. The company benefited from strong fracking activity in the first quarter, and this trend should hopefully continue throughout the year. In addition to operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, the company generates some of their revenue from Texas.

The Fracking Industry

The most important thing to be aware of, especially if you are American, is that we don’t frack as much in Canada. Thus, there are far fewer players north of the border in this niche industry. The largest fracking company (with respect to market cap) in Canada is Trican Well Service (OTCPK:TOLWF), which recently acquired Canyon Services Group. This is a great merger for both companies involved, as it will combine Trican’s customer relationships with Canyon’s newer equipment. This is not good news for competitors such as Essential and Calfrac Well Services (OTCPK:CFWFF). However, I believe Essential is in a much better financial position than Calfrac. Essential does not offer full service fracking, which puts them in less direct competition with Trican, while Calfrac is in direct competition with Trican. I also question Calfrac’s ability to pay down their debt within a reasonable time period.

Despite Essential’s strong performance, the market seems to have ignored the company's valuation. This becomes more compelling once we consider the valuation of the larger peers such as Calfrac and Trican, both of which sell at a significant premium in comparison to Essential. I have reached the conclusion that the market has not appreciated the company’s value due to the size of the company, which leads to most institutional investors unwilling to even look at the company.

However, size cannot explain all of the valuation gap in this industry. Step Energy Services (STEP) recently launched an IPO a few months ago and is an even closer match to Essential with respect to services offered. In fact, Step Energy's debt, revenue, and EBITDA were all approximately double what Essential showed in for the quarter. Overall, I actually really like Step Energy as a company, but when we look at the valuation between the two, a large gap emerges. Perhaps the more comprehensive services offered by Step Energy can explain some of this gap, but how can we explain the rest?

I offered two tables below to highlight key metrics between the four discussed companies. The first table looks at specifically Q1 revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and debt. We can see the immediate advantage that Essential offers with respect to both profitability and balance sheet strength. It is important to be aware that Trican's takeover of Canyon makes this comparison somewhat misleading, as it under-reports Trican's potential going forward as Q3 will be the first quarter showing the full effect of the combined entity.

Table 1: Fracking Peer Group

Q1/17 Essential Calfrac Trican Step Revenue 56.3 268.8 149.4 118 Adjusted EBITDA 10.2 21.6 24.6 21.1 Debt 18.2 995 147.4 31.4

*Source: Q1/2017 company filings

The second table looks at adjusted EBITDA for the last two quarters, with respect to the enterprise value. I did not use the standard EV/EBITDA TTM ratio because all of the companies produced negative values, except for Essential, which I did not find to be a meaningful comparison. Instead, I used the adjusted EBITDA over the last two quarters (Q4/16 and Q1/2017) and extrapolated that data for the rest of the year. This is because these companies signed a large number of contracts during these quarters, and their financial performance was completely different from the first three quarters of 2016. Furthermore, Q4 and Q1 are much more indicative of these companies' performance for the rest of the year. It is worth noting, however, that due to the seasonal nature of operations and the slightly lower oil price, that the adjusted EV/EBITDA ratio should only be used for a relative comparison between these companies, and should not be compared to other companies' EV/EBITDA TTM data. I also wanted to note that adjusted EBITDA was used for these companies, with reconciles additional items from the traditional EBITDA, or EBITDA for bank covenants.

Table 2: Fracking Peer Group

Q4/16 & Q1/17 Essential Calfrac Trican Step Annualized Adjusted EBITDA 22.6 15.6 37.4 52.8 Enterprise Value 101.6 1330.8 1408.8 552.8 EV/EBITDA (modified) 4.5 85.3 37.6 10.5

*Source: Q1/2017 and Q4/2016 company filings

When we look at the EV/EBITDA ratio, Essential stands out in a league of its own for valuation. In fact, on a relative valuation approach, Essential appears to be the cheapest by far. If you are looking at the chart, the most obvious difference in valuations comes from the larger full service fracking companies, to the more compartmentalized companies. The market deserves to give a premium for a company that can offer full service fracking solutions, however, the premium should be nowhere close to where it is. Calfrac is likely trading high on the enormous rebound potential that it has, although I do not believe that the market has calculated the likeness of this happening correctly. Trican investors are rightfully excited about the obvious synergies from the Canyon merger, but I still believe that its current valuation doesn't support its price. Step Energy appears to be much more reasonably priced, however, it still looks expensive when compared to Essential, especially since the companies are so similar.

The market seems to be relatively bullish on the fracking industry, much of which can be attributed to hot basins such as the Permian. Recent efficiency improvements over the last few years have reduced the costs, and made fracking more competitive in the global oil markets. Furthermore, the rapid production surges and declines make it attractive for certain E&P companies to boost production to meet short term financial covenants. Yet in my opinion the market is giving far too much weight to full service fracking companies. The sand suppliers of the fracking industry appear to be especially overpriced, which is due to the over-hyped trend of frackers significantly increasing efficiency through using more sand; this is a topic for an upcoming article.

Moving Out Of The Service Rig Business

In late 2016, Essential Energy Services ended their practice of operating service rigs by selling their fleet to Precision Drilling. This deal provided Precision Drilling with 38 active service rigs and 16 parked rigs, 150 employees, and certain ancillary equipment; Essential Energy Services in exchange received four coiled tube service rigs (comparable to Essentials Generation III rigs), three quintuplex pumpers, one nitrogen unit, associated inventory, and $12 million cash. This allowed Essential Energy to improve on costs by focusing on scale. Although it seemed like a risky move, it appears to have paid off so far, especially as the well servicing industry has been hit the hardest in the services industry.

Financial Results

Income Statement

I wanted to highlight some numbers from over the last 8 quarters. I specifically de-emphasized Q2 results as this is spring breakup season in Canada, and historically has much lower revenue than other quarters. However, it’s worth noting that the remaining quarters are not all equal; highest revenue is typically earned in Q1, followed by Q4, and then Q3, although this effect is much less pronounced than in Q2. It's also important to be aware that Essential may have an above average Q2 due to mobilizing a lot of equipment over the winter to new locations so that they can remain active during Q2.

If we look over the last two years, it looks like the company hit a trough in Q1 2016, as did almost every energy services sector company. This was followed by a gradual and steady improvement in revenue with both coil well servicing and tool rentals. The most obvious change in this trend would of course be Q1 2017, where the company saw a significant improvement in their numbers. The company even managed to produce a small profit for the first time in over a year. One must keep in mind that profit in the energy services sector in Canada is not the norm right now, with very few companies making a profit in Q1.

Although there is no official data collection for utilization of fluid pumpers and coil well services, Essential was higher on this metric than any company that I could find. Despite the high utilization, the company still had to turn down some work due to staffing shortages that have started to plague the oil services industry. Management plans on continuing to add more staff, so that this problem does not repeat itself in the future. This suggests an even higher earning potential for the remainder of the year, which is impressive considering they already managed to hit profitability.

*Source: Essential Energy's Q1 MD&A; edited by Mike Munro to de-emphasize the Q2 results

If we look at the table from Essential's Q1 MD&A and consider the share price chart at the beginning of the article, while also keeping in mind the oil price fluctuations, one would anticipate the shares would at least be somewhat near the 52-week high. In reality, the market was briefly pleased with Essential’s results causing it to soar above $.70 a share, only to later drop to just above the pre-Q1 result’s lows. Now perhaps this would make sense if the price of oil had fallen from $50 to $30, but the price of oil had only declined by a few dollars when Q1 results were announced. You now have an opportunity to get into this company at a price that is lower than before the blowout quarter was announced.

Balance Sheet

The balance sheet is also looking very impressive for Essential as they currently have only $18.2 million in long term debt. Considering the over $10 million in EBITDA brought in last quarter alone, this should be of no concern for investors. The company has just under $228 million in assets and $167 million in equity. The company’s 2017 capital plan is somewhat minimal, requiring only $16 million, of which $6 million will be used for growth. It is not reasonable for Essential to extrapolate their EBITDA forward for the year due to the aforementioned seasonal variables, as well as the lower oil price has caused E&P's to revise capex spending for the remainder of the year. However, it seems reasonable for the company to generate around $15 to $20 million in EBITDA for the remainder of the year. When considering the delayed receivables in addition to the EBITDA, I believe that Essential will have little to no debt at the conclusion of the year.

What confuses me with Essential’s valuation is that the market seems to be completely neglecting the debt loads of Essential’s larger competitors. While these companies have worse balance sheets, especially Calfrac, the market seems to be giving no respect to Essential’s balance sheet. There is absolutely no dilution in sight, and the company is not in danger of failing any covenants in all but the most cataclysmic scenarios. Meanwhile, a couple quarters of lower oil prices could easily send Calfrac into negotiations with debtors.

Conclusion

Once again, my theme of finding significantly undervalued energy service companies, relative to their larger peers, prevails in this article. As I’ve discussed in detail in previous articles, I believe most of this can be attributed to the criteria employed by institutional investors, which typically are the market movers. The company had a blowout quarter in Q1 that more than doubled revenue over the comparable quarter, led to the first profit in over a year, and produced over $10 million in EBITDA in Q1 alone while trading at a significant discount to peers. Essential has only $18.2 million in debt, that could easily be wiped by the end of the year through organic cash flow. Essential Energy Services is significantly undervalued when viewed in a vacuum, when compared to energy service company peers, and especially when viewed against peers in the well intervention industry.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.