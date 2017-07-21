Visa: We're Going Over $100

Visa (NYSE:V) has just reported earnings and shares are set to move higher on the news for reasons I will discuss. Recall that earlier this year I initiated coverage on Visa with a buy rating. Since that time the stock has appreciated 20%. Recall I like the name because it has been one that I have long done business with as a cardholder and as a business accepting Visa. Then just last week we discussed what could be one of the biggest game changers for Visa, and this drove the stock higher. However, what I think is most important is performance relative to expectations as well as policies related to dividends, buybacks and the outlook for the name going forward. That is the power of a name like Visa; it has all of these and more.

That said, Visa's just announced earnings show why it is a winner. I am impressed because the results indicate that the company is still on a path of strong and reliable growth, reinforcing my thesis on the name. Net revenue for the quarter came in at $4.56 billion, a solid 25.6% increase over fiscal Q3 2016. This was primarily due the inclusion of European operations as well as growth in the volume of processed transactions. Processed transactions jumped 44% versus last year to 28.5 billion. When we back out the inclusion of Europe, we still see that processed transactions spiked 13%. This is pretty sizable growth for a long-standing company like Visa. These revenues were up nicely and beat expectations by $200 million.

Of course, with revenues rising so much we must be on the lookout for the impact on what it costs to produce those revenues. I'm taking about cost of sales. Not surprisingly, with the inclusion of European operations, expenses rose significantly year-over-year. But as previously discussed, the primary takeaway here is whether that the pace of revenue increases was greater than the increase in expenses. In this case, we actually saw GAAP expenses drop 52% to $1.5 billion. Don't get too excited. Last year's quarter had major expenses related to acquiring the European business. When we factor these in, expenses were up 31%, a bit higher than I would like to see. Still these rising expenses were not enough to hit profits.

Factoring in the growth in revenues and the expenses of the company, it reported net income of $2.1 billion, or $0.86 as reported. Again, the prior year's results included several special spending items related to the acquisition of Visa Europe. Excluding these special items, net income and earnings per share both increased 26% over the prior year. Once again, adjusting to a constant currency basis adjusted net income actually was up 28% year-over-year. Earnings per share beat estimates by a strong margin of $0.05. All in all, it was a strong quarter with higher transactions, payment volume growth, greater data processing and cross border volume growth, all of which increased relative to last year independent of the European inclusion. This is exactly the type of growth I want to see for Visa, which is one of the stocks I have been most bullish on.

So, what is the bottom line? Stay long, cause we're going over $100. This quarter continues a string of relatively solid quarters over the years. The name is powerful and continues to take care of shareholders, although I have argued for increased dividends, despite this being a growth play. Still, there is a solid buyback and there is a dividend, even if it is a small one. During the quarter, Visa bought back 17.8 million shares for approximately $1.7 billion. The company now pays a $0.165 quarterly dividend, or $0.66 annually. This only translates to a 0.7% yield. I expect this dividend to grow in the coming years, but won't fuss considering where share prices are heading. Stay long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.