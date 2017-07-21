The Future Of Commercial Banking And The Large Banks: Where Are They Going

These changes are creating a lot of uncertainty, uncertainty about what is going to happen, how the regulators are going to respond, and who the best performers will be.

The banking industry is growing in terms of assets but the number of banks in the industry is shrinking putting the largest institutions more and more in the spotlight.

The banking industry is radically changing and there are questions concerning the ability of the banking leaders and regulatory oversight is up to the task.

The big banks have all reported their earnings for the second quarter of 2017 and I have reviewed them all: JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Citigroup (C), Bank of America (BAC), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).

It has been a while since I reviewed the earnings of all six of the largest financial institutions in the United States at one time. Consequently, I have not had the opportunity to look at the future of the banking industry from the perspective of these six large organizations.

To put these six institutions into place within the banking industry, let me present some of the overall industry statistics.

On December 31, 2016 the largest 25 domestically chartered banks in the United States held 57.5 percent of the total banking assets in the United States. Foreign-related institutions held 13.4 percent of the total assets, these organizations being primarily large banks.

This means that 71 percent of the banking assets in the United States are held by large financial institutions.

The largest four commercial banks, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and Bank of America, control over 50 percent of the banking assets in the United States. These four with the foreign-related institutions control almost 63 percent of US banking assets.

Another fact is that over the past ten years, the total assets in commercial banks in the United States have gone from just over $11.0 trillion on December 31, 2007, just at the start of the financial crisis, to just over $16.0 trillion on December 31, 2016.

During this time the number of banks in the United States fell by 30 percent from 7,279 on the earlier date to 5,113 on the latter date, a average decline of 217 banks per year.

The role that these six large institutions are playing in the United States has grown and is growing. This raises the question about whether or not it is good for the economy and good for the people to have such financial institutions dominating the scene…the Wall Street versus Main Street issue.

America has traditionally had a major fear about “big city banks” controlling the country-side. My grandfather was a “Missouri banker” and he believed very strongly that banks should not have branches - he was from a “unit” banking state and believed that was how the world should be. There are lots of people in the United States that want to protect the “Main Street” banks.

There are many that believe, however, that the smaller banks just cannot compute in the modern age with the scale of the larger institutions and with all the products and services that the biggest banks have to offer. In this world of networking, connectivity, and globalization, the bigger organizations have a decided advantage. Knowing your banker becomes less and less important in a world that can meet all your needs.

This issue is also connected with the growing technology issue in the banking industry. Retailers are learning what the revolution in online shopping can do for the reliance on brick-and-mortar business. These changes are hitting the retail trades right now, causing major changes to take place in the industry. It is important that commercial bankers pay full attention to the developments taking place in retail shopping. The next five- to seven-years is going to be a make-it or break-it period for the banking industry.

And, it should be noted that scale, again, is an important aspect of the information technology revolution. Innovations in information technology tend to have a zero marginal cost so that size comes to conquer the space - look at Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook.

One thing that is problematic about the technology revolution is how the regulators will handle the changes that are coming. First of all, it is well-known that the regulators are generally fighting the last war, they are not preparing for the upcoming battles. I don’t think that the regulators are ready for the changes that are coming.

There are the payments issues with newcomers like PayPal, ApplePay, and the Amazon Pay. The transfer of funds has always been at the core of modern commercial banking. Right now, the dominance of the commercial banks is coming into question.

Then there are all the borrowing options that are coming online. Worldwide, these are almost too numerous to count. And, then there are all the other products and services that are being brought online. And, the general view in the tech world is that commercial banks are trailing pretty badly when it comes to advances in information technology.

But, these issues raise questions about how the largest banks might survive the tech revolution and the concern over being “too big to fail.” Can the banks weather these potential storms?

Although the Dodd-Frank bill addressed many issues that the US Congress felt needed to be addressed, and although the regulators have overseen improvements in bank loan performance, it seems to me that the one thing everyone is really counting on to protect the banking system is high capital ratios.

And, we can see this emphasis in the banking statistics. In terms of Tier 1 ratios, the big banks have really complied with the pressure: Morgan Stanley has a Tier 1 ratio of 16.6 percent ratio as of June 30; Goldman Sachs has a ratio of 13.9 percent; Citigroup is at 13.0 percent; JPMorgan at 12.5 percent; Bank of America at 12.0 percent; and Wells Fargo is at 11.6 percent.

Having such high capital ratios has impacted the performance numbers of these organizations. The return on shareholder’s equity at JPMorgan was at 12.0 percent on June 30; Wells Fargo had a 11.95 percent ROE; Morgan Stanley reported a 9.1 percent return; Goldman Sachs came in at 8.7 percent; Bank of America was at 8.0 percent; and Citigroup produced a 6.8 percent return.

Before the financial crisis began, these large banks, generally, had much higher returns with basically a 15.0 percent ROE as the target goal. A performance like this indicated that the highest performers had some kind of a competitive advantage, and that advantage that seemed to be sustainable. This is especially true if the estimated cost of capital for the banks was around 10.0 percent.

Now the picture has changed. It appears now that these earlier high rates of return were, to a large extent, achieved by taking on more risk through financial engineering, higher levels of financial leverage. The regulators have seemingly put an end to this.

As a consequence of this higher leverage, the target ROE goal of these large banks seems to have dropped. James Gorman, who has led Morgan Stanley into a remarkable turnaround, has set the target ROE goal for his bank at the 9.0 percent to 11.0 percent range. In doing so, Mr. Gorman seems to be accepting the fact that the large commercial banks cannot return to the levels of performance that were achieved earlier - and that these results were attained through financial engineering.

In this is true, then JPMorgan and Wells Fargo, in spite of its leadership problem associated with the sales-incentives scandal, seem to be doing quite well in terms of ROE results. Goldman Sachs may have some adjustments to make in terms of its operating strategy.

The real concern is with the management leadership at Bank of America and Citigroup. These organizations seem to me to be lacking the leadership to produce what is needed within the current environment. Both institutions brought in new leaders to help achieve the turnaround from the Great Recession, but both leaders have been in office for about five years or more, plenty of time for turnaround efforts to become apparent. The results are just not there.

So, we have these six major banks, facing an economy that is growing only modestly, at best, a new administration in Washington, D. C., intent on changing the regulatory picture substantially, and with an apparent period of creative destruction coming on from the information technology revolution.

Hopefully, after an economic recovery lasting eight years, the third longest since the Second World War, there will not be any major economic disturbance coming along in the near future.

Can these six banks, who hold more almost 55 percent of the assets in the US banking system, hold up to the stresses that will be facing them, even without a financial collapse taking place?

Three of the banks, Citigroup, Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley had very serious problems in the last financial and economic displacement. Morgan Stanley seems to be doing OK. Can the same be said for the other two?

What an environment for the regulators. With all the other things going on in the banking system, can the regulators really deal with the removal of Dodd-Frank? Can the system really do away with “too big to fail”? If these banks are not “too big to fail” how should they be regulated? How should the large, “foreign-related” institutions be treated?

And, how should the regulators work with the changes in information technology that are going to happen? They have had enough problems with non-bank banks and other financial innovations that have taken place over the past twenty-five years or so. How are they going to regulate Apple…and Amazon…and all the “crowdfunding” sources that are going to become more and more important…outside…or inside the large banks?

These things I include under the “known unknowns” of the banking industry. But, what are the “unknown unknowns” that will pop up?

Too me, the whole banking industry is very, very risky right now. Obviously some real wealth can be obtained if investors guess right in such an environment. But, there is also room for lots of not-so-good guesses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.