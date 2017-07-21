Achaogen Escalates

Achaogen (AKAO) is a $930 million biotechnology company focused on the development of gram-negative antibacterials and antifungals to treat multiple drug-resistant (MDR) infection. Plazomicin, the company's lead candidate, is an antibacterial in late-stage development to treat urinary tract (UTI) and other infections such as those in the blood mediated by MDR Enterobacteriaceae. C-Scape is an orally administered combination beta-lactam/lactamase inhibitor antibacterial being developed to treat serious MDR UTIs. The company is also developing inhibitors of LpxC, an essential bacterial outer-membrane constructing enzyme found in gram-negative bacteria. Antibacterial antibodies and other candidates are under development by OKAO as well, gathering innovative therapies from multiple classes of treatment into specialized chemistry libraries. Company pipeline diagram from website is below:

The need for MDR infection therapeutics has been labeled by experts in the space as an urgent crisis. Citing overuse and misuse of readily available antibiotics (especially in agriculture) as the source of emerging MDR, the Center for Disease Control estimates that over 2 million people per year are infected with MDR bacteria every year. It is estimated that 700,000 people per year die due MDR infection, making it a larger cause of death than cancer, and exposing it as the largest threat to human health. Over $40 billion was spent in the antibiotics market in 2008, and was expected to grow with a CAGR of 10%. More recent estimates indicate that the market for antibacterials has grown at a much slower pace, with global 2019 estimates for antibacterial markets at $45 billion, with a CAGR of 0.3%. Given the risk of superbugs, the existing market is certainly a large enough to make development in the area a strong source of revenue.

In May 2017, FDA granted lead candidate plazomicin Breakthrough Therapy designation for treatment of blood stream infection caused by certain Enterobacteriaceae - including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) - in patients with limited options. The announcement was derived from successful findings of AKAO's two phase 3 CARE and EPIC studies, which will be combined to serve as basis for the company's NDA submission 2H 2017. Additionally, AKAO will submit Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to EMA in 2018. In 2014, plazomicin was given Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation from FDA for both UTI and BSI. QIDP comes with incentives including automatic priority review and an additional five years of market exclusivity. This is important because companies and investors achieving this mark are rewarded with a longer profit-cycle and more time to backfill its pipeline.

Looking at plazomicin data in greater detail, 72% composite cure rates in patients with bacteremia were posted in comparison to 56.5% for meropenem. Microbiological eradication rates were 15-20% higher as well for plazomicin versus meropenem across the analysis timeline. Favorable microbiological responses were measured in patients with BSI, with 92.9% of patients weighing in for plazomicin compared to only 53.3% in patients treated with colistin. Serum creatinine (a metabolic waste product indicative of kidney stress) were higher in the colistin group, with 50% of patients showing elevated levels in contrast to 16.7% incidence in the plazomicin patient group. Additionally, plazomicin showed greater than 95% activity against Enterobacteriaceae isolates recovered from UTI hospital sources worldwide. The company presented numerous posters at ASM Microbe 2017.

In June, AKAO initiated its phase 1 program for oral administration candidate C-scape, the company's second antibacterial candidate (combination beta-lactam/lactamase inhibitors ACHN-383 and ACHN-789) being developed for MDR gram-negative infections. Development of C-scape utilizes FDA regulatory approach that leverages a 505(B)(2) path for the indication of infection due to extended spectrum beta-lactamase (ESBL)-producing Enterobacteriaceae. The study will examine safety and tolerability of C-Scape in patients with and without renal impairment, as polynephritis is a common condition (and potential adverse effect modifier) in UTI therapy. Phase 3 program for C-scape in UTI expected in 1H 2018 if the treatment is well-tolerated and demonstrates promising results.

On the immunotherapy front, AKAO entered into a $20 million collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop its antibody discovery of monoclonal candidates targeting Acinetobacter baumannii, a leading cause of neonatal sepsis. This will be the major focus of Achaogen's internal bactericidal antibody program. These antibodies work by impairing bacterial outer membrane generation and function, leading to bacterial cell death. The company antibody platform utilizes microfluidics, a bacterial stress reporter technology, and anti-bacterial antibody producing B-cell screening techniques to discover and enhance response to infection.

AKAO's research and development program is developing other novel candidates to treat infection mediated by MDR pathogents. AKAO is working to identify immunological targets that drive pathogenesis, with emphasis on attacking unmet needs. The company has a transgenic chicken platform to generate fully human antibodies with therapeutic potential. Its LpxC program, with a compound demonstrating potent activity against Pseudomonas aaeruginosa, is on track to file IND in 2018. Broad spectrum MDR gram-negative aminoglycoside candidate preclinical studies are targeting Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Acinetobacter baumannii. Interestingly, antibodies against Na V 1.7 is being evaluated as a potential treatment for pain.

In May 2017, the company raised $105 million in a public offering of stock at $22.50 per share. The company reported $132 million in cash as of end Q1. Net loss for the 1Q 2017 was $33.3 million. With an estimated $200 million in cash on hand, the company should not need to dilute if its lead candidate plazomicin is approved and successfully launched. 8 analyst consensus is $29 per share. Strong Bio regards FDA approval as highly likely, and finds the stock as an attractive candidate for a portfolio needing representation in this market space if a position can be initiated near $20 per share. The company is filling a nice long-term pipeline with promising candidates and they are products that have great medical need.

Risks for the company include FDA approval and large-scale manufacturing obstacles. Since plazomicin is its first commercial (likely) launch, its selection of manufacturing partners/contractors will be important. Competition in the space is definitely heating up, but as far as physicians are concerned the more effective options for patients the better. This has led to a relaxed stance at FDA for such approvals, as indicated by the increasing number of treatment-predicate regulatory approach exploiting therapeutics. The company does not seem likely to dilute any time soon, but that doesn't mean that it couldn't do so to develop more products. Given the market cap of nearly a billion dollars, it may take some time for plazomicin to propel the stock depending upon sales. Still, the down-side seems to be somewhat limited given FDA approval, with recent offering base in the low $20's likely to serve as a stable support.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.