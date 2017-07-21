Lowes: Contrarian Play Post Sears/Amazon Deal

LOW stock has almost entirely wiped out all of its YTD gains in the past 3 months.

Lowe's (LOW) stock is took another leg lower Thursday, 7/20, after Sears (SHLD) announced it would start selling Kenmore appliances through Amazon.com (AMZN). This most recent leg lower essentially wipes out all of LOW stock's YTD gains. LOW stock, which was once up more than 20% year-to-date in May, is now up just 3% in 2017.

LOW data by YCharts

But LOW stock is starting to look like a contrarian buy at these levels.

Firstly, from a valuation perspective, the stock is entering a valuation trough. While it looks like the valuation still has more room to compress, we believe a valuation bottom is close. Such valuation troughs have historically been solid buying opportunities with near-term upside.

LOW data by YCharts

The fundamental growth story remains intact, and we therefore think this valuation trough is a good time to start accumulating shares.

Over the past several quarters, LOW comp growth has ranged from just under 2% to over 7%. Granted, some of the lower comp numbers are more recent and comp growth is expected to slow (4.2% last year to 3.5% expected this year), but that 70 basis point deceleration in comp growth isn't that much considering the topline headwinds affecting the rest of retail.

In other words, LOW has been able to withstand the carnage Amazon has brought to the retail industry. That means LOW has continually been able to drive traffic to its stores and not fall victim to the persistently promotional environment which is decimating other retailer's margins. Why? Largely because LOW sells the type of stuff that consumers need to touch, feel, and get expert advice on, which all together means consumers need to go to a LOW store.

Investors are now concerned that Sears selling Kenmore appliances on Amazon.com will cause comp growth deceleration at LOW to get worse, but that argument doesn't make much sense to us. AMZN already sells appliances on its website, so the Sears deal isn't really a new phenomena. It is simply an extension of an already existing phenomena. And even with Amazon selling appliances, LOW still managed to consistently post positive same-store sales growth.

Why is that all the sudden going to change because Kenmore is now available on Amazon.com?

It won't, and that makes LOW stock a buy here. The stock is trading around 13.8x FY19 EPS estimates on 5-year earnings growth projections of 14.5% per year. That means that despite LOW featuring a robust growth profile, the stock still trades at a discount to that growth. That doesn't make much sense, and we think LOW stock is now cheap enough for us to start accumulating shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LOW, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.