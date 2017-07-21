Stock Promotion Of Medovex Exposed, Fake Website Photos And 85% M&A Loss

Introduction

Like many other investors in the U.S., I usually receive about ten mails a day from stock promoters. Most of the times, these companies trade over-the-counter. So, I do not even take a look, because these are illiquid stocks. However, in some cases, the shares are traded in respected exchanges, such as the NASDAQ and NYSE.

If you think that all this is legal because you see it all the time on the internet, you must check the SEC website about it. Let me show you small part of that website, so that you can see how these frauds are made:

"Fraudsters may promote a stock in seemingly independent and unbiased sources including:

Social Media: Fraudsters may use social media to promote a stock anonymously or while pretending to be someone else. Read Updated Investor Alert: Social Media and Investing -- Stock Rumors.

Investment Newsletters: In some cases, an investment newsletter may promote a particular stock because the newsletter publisher has been paid to do so. Read Investor Alert: Investment Newsletters Used as Tools for Fraud.

Online Advertisements: Fraudsters may purchase pop-up ads or banner ads that are targeted to a particular group based on demographics or interests. Ads may be fraudulent even if they appear on legitimate websites, including on the online financial pages of news organizations.

Email: Email spam may indicate an email scam. Read Investor Alert: Don't Trade on Pump-And-Dump Stock Emails.

Internet Chat Rooms: Fraudsters often use aliases in Internet chat rooms to hide their identities and post messages urging investors to buy stock in microcap companies based on supposedly "inside" information about impending developments at the companies.

Direct Mail: Fraudsters may send you high-end glossy mailers promoting certain stocks." Source: SEC

Medovex

- Mkt Cap: $21.5 million

- EV/EBITDA: -3.59

- Book Value per share: 0.11

- % Held by Institutions: 1.29%

- % Held by Insiders: 38.25%

- Short % of Float: 3.0%

Medovex Corporation (MDVX) ("Medovex") is said to be engaged in development of medical devices. Its activities include "obtaining, development, and commercialization of various intellectual property rights, such as patents, patent applications, and knowhow in the field of medical technology". However, in this article, I will show that the management of the company is more interested in the promotion of its own stock and stock dilution as well as reducing the assets of the company to enrich itself than such activities.

In this article, I will show proof of how this stock has been promoted for many years:

1. By mail: I will show large amount of "independent media" companies that deliver mails inviting retail investors to buy this stock as well as the sums of money paid to the stock promoters.

2. By investment blogs: I will show websites that promoted the stock and failed to mention that there was a campaign going on, which I believe is illegal.

3. I will disclose the media companies, which paid the campaign, their websites, and the sums that were received. In addition, some other examples of promotions by these companies will also be disclosed.

4. I will show photos of the message boards, wherein investors are invited to buy, and the dates when these messages were written. Also, I will show how promoters are using Investors Hub, Facebook and even Youtube to promote such stock.

5. I will show how the company uses this campaign to obtain the financing. You will be able to check that the company's press releases are synchronized with the promotion efforts and the whole process ends up with the company obtaining funds. In addition, I will show that the company has admitted in a SEC filing that it is paying to the stock promoters. I will show how the management and the Board of Directors of Medovex are the best enemy of its shareholders:

6. I will show the large list of extremely dilutive securities, such as warrants and convertible preferred stock, in order to dilute the shareholders. Retail investors may not understand that the company is issuing new shares every year using these financial instruments. I will also show the stock dilution.

7. I will show that the CEO, with no college degree and no relevant experience in the field, is paying himself $180,000. In addition, I will show how he is using a liability company to charge Medovex for renting the office and using his aircraft services. The healthcare company is located in an airport so that he can operate both companies.

8. I will show that the company may be expending more money on stock promotion and paying personnel with no relevant expertise than spending on research and development.

9. I will provide proof of how the company uses fake photos on the website to mislead investors.

10. I will show that if the company stops issuing shares and warrants, it could easily close shop in about three years. The expected value of the business is zero.

11. I will show that Mr. Barry Honig, one of the most important shareholders of this company, has been investigated by the SEC for pump and dump in the past.

12. I will show that management bought another company for $9.8 million using shares and sold it for $1.5 million after two years. I believe that this transaction was pursued with the only purpose of diluting the shareholders.

I think Medovex Corporation was set up with the only purpose of extracting money from investors. The company delivers false information about the state of the business and pays stock promoters to pump and dump the shares of the company.

The state of the company on April, 2015

The Press Release, the office and the revenues

On April 27, 2015, Medovex sent a press release early in the morning that contained a presentation, which you can find here:

Source: SEC

The company stated that it had 8 employees and it was founded in 2013:

Source: SEC

The IPO was made on December 19, 2014 ($9.2 million). This presentation was released later in 2015. In the presentation, I could find the address of the "corporate headquarters":

Source: SEC

Here is the photo of the office, where, according to the press release, 8 experts work and the company has "passed important development milestones". It looks like that the company operates from a house close to the Dekalb-Peachtree Airport.

Source: Google Images

The following picture shows where the company is located:

Source: Google Images

I believe that the company had enough time to find a proper office to receive clients, distributors, or shareholders. This company was incorporated in Nevada on July 30, 2013.

"MedoveX Corp. (the "Company" or "MedoveX"), was incorporated in Nevada on July 30, 2013 as SpineZ Corp. ("SpineZ") and changed its name to MedoveX Corp. on March 20, 2014. MedoveX is the parent company of Debride Inc. ("Debride"), which was incorporated under the laws of the State of Florida on October 1, 2012."

10-Q

This seems to me a good proof that the company was created to be liquidated some years later. In addition, in three years, the company has made a profit only in 2015. During this year, the company sold some of its Streamline IV Suspension Systems:

Source: SEC

The transition to reduce the company's assets

Streamline IV Suspension System was a product that the company bought in 2014 when the company acquired Streamline, Inc. For the Streamline, Medovex paid "$1,397,466 cash and 1,875,000 shares of common stock", sold inventory for a total amount of $33,045 (Streamline IV Suspension System) and then sold the company to a third party for $650,000 in cash and a CVR:

- 03/10/15 Medovex buys Streamline, Inc

- 12/08/15 Medovex sells some Streamline IV Suspension System

- 12/07/2016 Sale of Stremline, Inc.

- Payment to Stremline, Inc.

Let me recap the figures in Excel:

Source: SEC

For the acquisition, the company paid a total amount of approximately $1.3 million and an significant amount of shares that were issued to pay for it. The total amount was approximately $9.8 million if we include the shares. Three years later, Medovex sold this company for a total amount of 1.5 million in cash, which according to the last 10-k, the company has not yet received.

How do you justify the money lost by shareholders? I went to see the assets that the company obtained and the goodwill of this transaction was $6.45 million and $3 million in "Other assets". The amount of goodwill of the transaction was 26 times the amount of cash the target had in the balance sheet.

Source

This merger should be seen in contrast with the amount of money that the company received in the IPO. The company issued 1,391,305 shares at a price of $5.75. Therefore, it received $8 million. The amount of money invested in this merger was higher than the amount raised by the company in its IPO. Also, the money lost is more or less the same amount. The IPO was made in December 2014, and Streamline was bought a few months later to be sold just a year and a half later. This is what I would call "take the money and run away".

The CEO, some other executives and their salaries

Once I saw this transaction and the place where the office was located, I wanted to find out the salaries of the executives and the experience at that time. I found the Linkedin profile of the CEO, Jarret Gorlin, and checked his previous experience in the Healthcare industry. I did not see any previous experience in this sector, but I found out that he is a pilot and is also the founder of an aviation company. Remember this factor, because it is important for Medovex. I will explain later:

Linkedin

His salary is quite significant. This was released right after the IPO:

"- Base Salary and Bonus. Executive shall be paid a monthly base salary of $15,000 per month ($180,000 on an annualized basis) ("Base Salary"), subject to applicable withholding, in accordance with the Company's normal payroll procedures. Executive's salary shall be reviewed on at least an annual basis. In the event of an increase or decrease in Executive's salary following such review, the increased or decreased amount shall become Executive's Base Salary. Executive shall also be eligible to participate in any discretionary or incentive bonus program approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors for all executive officers."

Source: SEC

The CEO receives $180,000 for a part time job, as he is also the founder of TAG Aviation. Does he have the academic skills or the experience to run a multimillion dollar company trading in the NASDAQ? I don't think so. He does not even have a college degree and his previous experience is not in the healthcare industry.

On the website, I found other individuals with a lack of notable experience in the healthcare industry who are also working for other companies:

- Dennis Moon: he receives a compensation of $120,000 for being the Executive Vice President of Medovex and is also the Head of Operations of Roadie Inc. I could not find the compensation that he receives from other company, but I could find out that Roadie Inc. started up at the same location where Medovex started. In addition, the CEO of this company is actually the brother of Jarret Goldin. Dennis Moon does not have previous experience in Healthcare, but has worked with Jarret Goldin in a previous company called Judicial Correction Services.

- Charles Farrahar: he receives a payment of $110,000 for being in the management of Medovex, and is also working part time for Roadien Inc. He is the Head of Finance there. He worked with Jarret Goldin in Judicial Correction Services.

The total amount paid to employees of the company with no relevant experience in the field is as follows:

These executives received $410,000 in total as compensation, but they did not have the time to find a proper location. It seems like the money the company is raising mostly goes toward paying these executives.

This is the reality about the company. It is run from a house, many of its executives do not have proper expertise in the field, and they are being paid handsome amount as salaries. In addition, right after the IPO, the company lose 85% of the money initially received.

Promotion in April, 2015

Medovex needs to show that the business is legitimate, but has not done so. The management uses third parties in order to send promotional mails to retail investors. The stock price generally falls soon afterwards, costing investors a significant part of the investment.

The following is a very small part of the mails and the promotion made in April, 2015 and how the stock price moved. You can find more in the appendix 1.

First of all, take a look at what happened right after the company released the presentation. The company had not added any new information that could affect the price; however the price and the volume of the stock jumped:

Source: Interactive Brokers

We can also see it in the intraday chart:

Source: Interactive Brokers

Investors received mails and promotion on Facebook just after the first pump. They couldn't really profit from the first pump, since the mails were delivered a little later:

Source: http://www.hotstocked.com/

The information contained in the mails is most of the time misleading and shows a picture about the company that is not real. In the following mail, for example, it is stated that the management team has historic "track record of success". We have seen that many of the executive directors do not have real experience in the field. In addition, the mail states that the acquisition of Streamline was a success, which doesn't at all seem true.

Source: http://www.hotstocked.com/

Facebook has also been used to promote the stock. I will show later that the company has admitted that it has paid stock promoters. Well, in this case, this stock promoter compared the investment in Medovex with another investment, which made a 200% return.

Facebook Promotion

The misleading information contained in the press releases and mails about this company are not the only methods that Medovex uses to obtain investments from the retail shareholders. I also found that its corporate website shows images that are far away from reality.

The website and the fake photos

On the website, I could find a disclaimer that reads as follows:

"Medovex Corp. maintains this website as a service to the financial and internet communities. The site is intended to provide general information about the Company"

Source

The company has received from investors large sum of money and investors expect the company to provide a reasonable amount of information about the state of the company on the website. I believe that the website is a key resource to communicate information about the activity that the company runs. This should be much more important than promoting the stock.

This is the CEO, Jarret Gorlin, and I first assumed this to be in the office or part of the facilities that the company leases:

Company website

However, I investigated a little further and realized that this was a fake photo. I could find the background image at another Indonesian site called health.detik.com:

Source

I also found the photo used in the fake picture of the CEO on the website of the company. The website owner left it in one of the folders that can only be seen if we enter the website using Google. I spent my time to look for it, and found it:

Source: Company website

All the photos on the website are fake. This is another example:

Company website

If you take a look at the photo, in the middle of the following picture, you will be able to see that Medovex used it to mislead investors too:

Source

And this is the CFO of the company at other facilities, which are not owned by Medovex:

Company website

I found this photo through a very small investigation in Google:

Source

World Headquarters

Once I figured out how the company uses its resources, I researched more about the location of the company and the employees. I believe that if the company prefers to expend a lot of money in stock promotion instead of creating a real website, the management should be doing other things.

The current location was a very interesting part. I found out that the company changed its location recently and moved to location close to the same "airport" in Atlanta; well actually "in the airport".

Company website

This is the photo of the new location that I could find:

Source

Here, you can have a look at the corporate office by using Google Earth:

Source

In addition, on the website, the management states that the company runs a Research and Operations Center. I found out that the "Research and Operations Center" is, in fact, located in a business center called OffiCenters, which I do not believe, because it is leased for the whole year. I can imagine that they rent it when they need to show the office to the investors. They obviously do not show that they operate the company business in an airport.

Source: OffiCenters "ready when you are"

I believe that the website of small companies may sometimes have small mistakes and may not be very accurate. However, in this case, I believe that the management is being deceitful.

Why is the Healthcare company located in an airport?

I believe that the CEO, Jarrett Gorlin, is using other third parties to obtain money from the company. It is disclosed in the SEC filings. I do not believe that investors did read it. It took me some time to go to the note 10 (related party transactions) of one of the SEC filings:

Aviation Expense

The Company charters general aviation aircraft from TAG Aviation LLC ("TAG"), a company owned by Mr. Gorlin. The total amount of general aviation expenses paid to TAG amounted to approximately $34,000 and $11,000 in 2013 and first six months of 2014 (till June 30, 2014) respectively.

Operating Lease

As described in Note 7, the Company pays TAG Aviation, a company owned by Mr. Gorlin, for month-to-month rent of office space at Dekalb-Peachtree Airport in Atlanta Georgia, plus cost of utilities (see "Commitments"). The total amount paid to TAG under this agreement amounted to approximately $7,000 and $15,000 in 2013 and first six months of 2014 (till June 30, 2014) respectively."

SEC Filing

Mr. Gorlin owns a company called TAG Aviation LLC that brings services to Medovex. It leases an office to the company and also provides the company aviation services, therefore the multimillion dollar company being traded in the Nasdaq is located in an airport.

In addition, Mr. Gorlin uses the same Executive Assistant for both companies. He may be paying her work in TAG Aviation LLC with resources from Medovex:

Executive Assistant Linkedin

Finally, I would like to point out that "TAG Aviation LLC", which is owned by Mr Gorlin, is not the same as TAG Group SA; a big corporation located in Europe. According to Bloomberg, TAG Aviation LLC was founded by Mr. Gorlin in 2012.

Promotion of June 2, 2016

The following is another example of a press release by Medovex. There were many other examples such as this one. In fact, almost every time the company released news, investors used to receive mails. However, I wanted to highlight this communication, since the company exposed its name in one of the mails.

Source: Company Website

The day the press release is sent, i.e. June 2, 2016, the mails are delivered to the investors on the same day. I saw, in these mails, stock market returns that the company may not be able to deliver:

Source: http://www.hotstocked.com/

On the top of it, I went to read the name of the third party in the small disclaimer that this mail included and found out that the company paid the stock promotion directly. Take a look:

Source: http://www.hotstocked.com/

This is very small text, wherein we can read that Medovex hired this stock promoter and paid $60,000 in cash and 27,500 shares. The fact is that since the company paid directly, the stock promoter should be liable for the information delivered. The mail claims that the investment may deliver a very high return. Here is the text:

Source: http://www.hotstocked.com/

Source: Interactive Brokers

The mails were sent on the same day that the company delivered its press release. Consequently, the stock price jumped and the volume increased dramatically. I could find some other mails and press releases the following days.

The fact that these communications are made at the same time is another very important factor. In some mails, the time between the press release and the mail is so short that I don't think that the stock promoters had time to prepare the mails. I believe that the company and the stock promoters prepared the information together and planned when the news were released.

Promotion of June 6, 2016

A few days later, Medovex released new information:

Source: Company website

Another stock promoter, paid this time by another third party except Medovex, sent mails the same day once the company released new information.

Source: http://www.hotstocked.com/

The amount of mails delivered by the stock promoters some days after this initial press release increases but the company does not deliver new press releases, which is very strange.

Source: http://www.hotstocked.com/

The company did a better thing: a CAPITAL INCREASE; calling the clients who followed this newsletter.

Source

Source

You can take a look at the chart I prepared. The third parties, the mails, the press releases and "someone" made the stock go from $1.20 to $2.30 in less than 15 days. Then, at the top of the chart, the company filed a SEC filing to commence a capital increase at the highest point in months. I can image the brokers telling that it would continue to rise. A few days later, the mails stop and investors lose almost 50%:

Source: Interactive Brokers

Websites, Youtube and Message Boards

I also found a Youtube Channel that promoted the stock:

Source

In this case, the stock promoter exaggerated the returns even more: 317%. I went to check the website falsamtrader.com and found that it is not being operated any more.

The message boards of many websites are crowded by stock promoters, inviting investors to buy the company. I could read that the shares "will easily go for over 100". As I will explain later, the company admitted that it is paying promoters.

This is one example:

Source

Total Cost of the Promotion

The company admitted in one of the filings that it is paying campaigns. I found this information in one of the filings of the SEC. Take a look:

"Investor relations activities, nominal "float" and supply and demand factors may affect the price of our stock. The Company may utilize various techniques such as non-deal road shows and investor relations campaigns in order to create investor awareness for the Company. These campaigns may include personal, video and telephone conferences with investors and prospective investors in which our business practices are described. The Company may provide compensation to investor relations firms and pay for newsletters, websites, mailings and email campaigns that are produced by third-parties based upon publicly-available information concerning the Company. The Company does not intend to review or approve the content of such analysts' reports or other materials based upon analysts' own research or methods. Investor relations firms should generally disclose when they are compensated for their efforts, but whether such disclosure is made or complete is not under our control. In addition, investors in the Company may, from time to time, also take steps to encourage investor awareness through similar activities that may be undertaken at the expense of the investors. Investor awareness activities may also be suspended or discontinued which may impact the trading market our common stock."

Source

Investors should be aware of this. The price has been inflated several times by these campaigns and it is obvious that the company is synchronized with the investor relations companies to make investors lose money. In addition, I do not really believe that the investor relations companies have time to prepare the mails including information from the press releases in such a short period of time.

Also, many of the communications from the media companies exaggerate information that does not have real value for shareholders and promise returns that will likely not be realized.

On the top of it, the total sum of the cost of the campaigns is quite high.

Total Reduction of Corporate Assets

This stock has a market capitalization of about $20 million. I believe that investors need to know that the management has invested almost half of this market capitalization in salaries, stock promotion, payments to the CEO, stupid transactions, and other illogical costs. I believe that the current management will liquidate this company in about two to three years. I hope that the SEC does something before. Here are the numbers:

Stock Dilution

On the top of it, I believe that the share price will be valued soon $0, as the company does not stop issuing every type of dilutive securities and is issuing shares all the time. In three years, the company has issued:

- Shares

- Warrants

- Convertible Preferred Stock

- 5.5% Convertible Promissory Notes

Shareholders need to understand that all these securities can be converted into stock and are being converted:

Institutional shareholder, investigated by the SEC

Mr. Barry Honig is a shareholder of the company. He has been investigated by the SEC many times:

"Microcap investor Barry C. Honig is a lead subject of an SEC investigation for his role in trading and investing in shares of MGT Capital (MGT)."

Source

The amount of institutional shareholders is extremely small for this company. It is less than 1.29% of the total outstanding shares. I found two 13G filing on the SEC website, while one of them has been investigated by the SEC. For me, it is crystal clear that something dubious is going on this stock.

Two auditors in less than three years

According to the SEC filing of the IPO, the company's auditor was called Marcum LLP. However, in only one year, the company decided to change and hire Frazier & Deeter, LLC.

I believe that the first auditor did enough due diligence to realize what the company was doing with the shares or did not want to sign the acquisition and sale of Streamline. In any case, this is not at all a very good sign, just like everything else in this name.

Conclusion

I believe that this document is a good proof that Medovex was founded with the sole objective of extracting money from investors to enrich the executive management and the previous shareholders.

Firstly, the transaction of Streamline seems like a strategy to dilute the shareholders, who invested in the initial IPO. The price that the company paid for Streamline was neither noted in the press release at the time when the company was bought nor when the company was sold. The valuation of the company was absolutely wrong and shareholders lost 85% of the initial investment because of it.

Secondly, the company disclosed that it is paying to the stock promoters and many of them disclosed misleading information about its potential and did not disclose the risks. In addition, the company website was designed using fake photos that anyone could easily find online in order to mislead investors about the real state of its offices.

Thirdly, it has been shown that the company collaborates with stock promoters and the press releases are synchronized with the mails and the marketing in the social media.

Fourthly, the business of the company does look serious in the surface, but it is not at all if we investigate a little bit. I completely understand that the company lost its first auditor in the first year. In addition, I do not believe that the new one will remain for long time with the company.

Fifthly, the company is secretly diluting shareholders by issuing convertible securities. I expect that shareholders will lose all the investment in a year or two because of it. Obviously, the company is not releasing this information in its weekly press releases.

