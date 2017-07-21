Kinnevik Investment's (KINNF) CEO Joakim Andersson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kinnevik Investment ABB (OTCPK:KINNF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 21, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Joakim Andersson - Acting CEO & CFO

Good morning everybody and welcome to the presentation of Kinnevik's results for the second quarter of 2017. I'm your Joakim Andersson, Acting CEO and CFO and with me today as per previous quarters is Chris Bischoff, our Senior Investment Director and Torun Litzén; our Director of Corporate Communication.

We will start today by taking you through presentation on our results and key achievements during the second quarter and after that we're happy to answer any questions you may have. Turning over to page 3, we have summarized the key highlights of the second quarter of this year. Our operating company has had a solid quarter and focused on delivering profitable growth. Our fashion eCommerce companies continue to invest in the customer offerings to fuel growth while implementing efficiency measures to improve profitability. Our communication companies Tele2 and ComHem so strong momentum as they continue execute their strategies. Millicom had a somewhat challenging quarter reflecting weaker conditions on some of it's market. In the entertainment segment [indiscernible] very well positioned to benefit from the shift in consumer video consumption towards on-demand and online. Our companies in financial services and healthcare are leveraging strategic partnerships to reach new customer groups. We made total investments of 3.9 billion second quarter whereof the majority into ComHem and total divestments of 3.1 billion attributable to the sale of our remaining stakes in Rocket Internet and Lazada. Furthermore this morning we announced a follow-on investment of $65 million investment as part of a $70 million expansion of last year's financing round.

In conclusion our net assets value was up 3% in the quarter driven by strong performance from Zalando and Tele2 in particular and 6% up when adding back the dividend we paid out in May. Our total shareholder return for the six months was 22%, a result that we're very pleased with. As of yesterday our net asset value was 82.6 billion largely flat from quarter end following the mixed market reactions on our company's second quarter results. We had a continued strong financial position and ended the quarter in a net debt of 0.8 billion corresponding to 1% of the portfolio value. We also took advantage of the favourable interest rate environment and issued in total 1.9 billion in bonds. Finally as you all know the Board has appointed Georgi Ganev as the new CEO of Kinnevik. I'd like to take this opportunity to once again extend a warm welcome to Georgi, who will be joining us at the beginning of next year.

Let's now turn to the first section of this presentation, starting on Page 5, we've more in-depth information on the performance of our larger public companies. As public accounts for 86% of our portfolio value and it's therefore, a major driver of value creation. In line with its stated strategy, Zalando continue to invest to fuel growth, while new initiatives on customer satisfaction and tech innovation.

The company delivered around 20% growth in the second quarter and a margin of around 7.5% according to the preliminary numbers released earlier this week. They also maintained our guidance for the full year for both revenue growth and profitability.

Millicom had its best quarter ever in terms of net subscriber additions in Latin America which resulted in increased long term ambitions for number of homes passed. The company's financial performance, however, was down by challenging market conditions in Africa and regulatory changes in Columbia. Tele2 and Com Hem progressed in executing their strategies and as a result, saw healthy growth momentum in the second quarter. In particular, we were encouraged to see an acceleration of Tele2's operation in and the Netherlands and that investments in customer satisfaction is paying back in record high and lower churn.

Entity reported its fourth consecutive quarter of at least 5% organic sales growth, driven by strong performance in the Nordic business. Overall, we're very pleased with the development in our public companies during the second quarter and we continue to support them on their respective value-creation journey.

On the next page, Page 6, we've summarized the key takeaways from Zalando's Capital Markets Day. Zalando achieved its company, accounting for almost 40% of our portfolio value. The company posted its annual Capital Markets Day in Berlin in June, to provide analysts and investors with better insight into its strategic agenda and the future for digital fashion and retail. Among the key messages, Zalandois to double its size by 2020 and also aims to achieve a long term EBIT margin of 10% through its business alone, with upside potential from its partner program and B2B services.

With their ambition to leave digitalization of the Fashion industry, Zalando continues to build on its position as the operating system for Fashion. To achieve that, the company has identified 3 drivers of growth. The first is to improve customer satisfaction through better assortment, improving the digital experience and to provide more convenient, payments and logistic services.

The second, is to build the infrastructure to empower Fashion brands and in effect becoming their digital strategy. And the third is to leverage new technology to meet rising consumer expectations that is set to accelerate with the continued digitalization of the fashion industry. We're very pleased with what the Zalando team has achieved so far and we're excited to continue being part of their journey going forward.

We will now extend sometime on the performance offered private companies. But as such, I would like to hand over to Chris Bischoff, our Senior Investment Director.

Thank you, Joakim. As Joakim mentioned, this has been another significant quarter for the private portfolio. Speaking on a few mileage my company on Page 7. The GFG, we saw solid growth in revenue and improved operating margins, resulting in market producing for the quarter despite the challenging economic conditions in certain markets, notably Argentina, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. I'll touch on some of the highlights of the regional performance on the next page. At Quikr, we saw continued growth by listing and monetizing.

At BIMA, we're excited to welcome Axiata as a by Axiata aid the company to expand its reach by market in South and Southeast Asia. I'll go through the operational update and betterment and the transaction in detail on the subsequent pages.

At Babylon, we were delighted to participate in defending round which confirms Babylon as the best startup in the consumer digital health space in Europe and the quarter, I will highlight continued strong growth in and a positive results-to-date from the NHS partnership.

We're pleased with the progress at Livongo. It was an for the management services it delivers and client growth continues to accelerate. The is expanding and the is taking the steps to drive medication optimization. And let us move on to the GFP regions on Page 8. A number of operational initiatives contributed to solid performance in the individual company level, including the rollout new brands, better product assortment, improved by which allowed the companies to invest in more competitive pricing and increased warehouse automation.

We wanted to call out the strategic partnership with by investment by Axiata BIMA and the earlier partnership between and Zalando This demonstrates ability to attract and introduce value-added regional partners into a multicountry businesses. Investment will accelerate in the region and allow it to continue to flourish as the regions preeminent fashion e-commerce destination.

And will support the company to access additional fashion brands to further develop its logistic infrastructure and expand its geographic footprint. Moving on to the further investment in Betterment on Page 9. In the last year, Betterment has grown year by 95% to nearly $10 billion. It's growing customers by 100,000 to over 270,000. And during that time, the average customer balance has increased by almost $10,000. Overall, Betterment is the digital market leader in the U.S. in terms of attracting customers new to the wealth management sector.

Turning on to a follow-on investment on Page 10. - Betterment continues to distinguish itself by its product offering. Since the company's last financing, it has launched the service of new product innovations, including access to license, financial experts on the phone, advanced tAxiata efficiency tools, portfolio personalization and a range of other features. The investment case remains consistent with what we to you last year. This is a large and growing market with a shifted digital advice accelerating. Betterment is the market-leader among independents and is attracting more first-time customers than any other platform due it's of focus on being the only financial partner that consistently works to maximize his customers money.

Custom acquisition is efficient and drives high lifetime value. While a significant amount of capital remains in the last round, this financing will enable Betterment to continue to aggressively grow its business and product development in line with the faster development of the market. As a result of the round, Kinnevik will become the largest shareholder in Betterment, moving on a strong relationship with the Betterment team. This is also consistent with our investment strategy to deploy more capital in fewer strong-performing businesses over time.

I'll now hand back to Joakim, to go through the investment management activities.

Thank you, Chris. So on Page 12, as previously mentioned, we have made investment in the quarter to become the leading shareholder Kinnevik. We also made a follow-on investment in Babylon, increasing our ownership stake to 20%. As Chris talked about just now, we also signed an agreement to invest $65 million investment, showcasing our continuous growth for the company.

We made two successful divestments in the quarter, selling our remaining stakes in both Rocket Internet and Lazada. On Page 13, I will go into a bit more detail on the investment. You'll recognize this slide from when we announced the acquisition in with the first quarter report of this year. I will not repeat myself too much, but as such is a very good complement to our existing mobile and media companies in the Nordics. Com Hem has a strong market position in the broadband and market and offers attractive growth and cash flow.

On the next page, Page 14, we have put together an overview of Kinnevik's partnership with the Rocket Internet. Rocket was founded in 2007 and Kinnevik made its total investment in Rocket in 2009. Together, we have founded and build a number of strong businesses together that are now leaders in their respective markets.

Kinnevik's partnership with Rocket has been instrumental in broadening our investment focus and in building a large and vertical within e-commerce which now accounts for almost half of our portfolio. Our investment in Rocket Internet is one of our most successful to date, generating an IRR of over 90% and 6x return on our invested capital.

Turning to Page 15, we have an overview of our investment in Lazada. In June, we sold our remaining stake in Lazada to Alibaba for SEK 1 billion. The transaction was the second step in as two-step process last year, when we saw a slightly less than half of our stake to Alibaba. As you can see, from the chart, our investments in Lazada was made over a number of years as our confidence in the business grew and resulted in a return of almost 3x of our invested capital and an IRR of 33%.

That concludes the investor management part of this presentation. And starting on Page 17, we will provide a summary of our financial position. The of our business and is driven by 3 components, Operational development, general equity market condition and translation of foreign currencies. Now that we have covered the operational performance, I'd like to turn over briefly to the equity markets and currency developments.

To be less on this slide, we see generally flat development of the key equity indexes over the quarter. On the right-hand side, we have a selection of currencies of relevance our company that almost all point to substantial weakening against the Swedish kronor towards the end of the quarter in particular. With this backdrop, solid performance in our operating companies and generally flat to negative equity and markets, I'll not talk about what this meant for the valuation of Kinnevik's assets in the second quarter.

On Page 18, we've outlined the detailed information on the valuation of the largest private companies. On a consolidated basis, you can see on the bottom line, that the fair value of these assets again remained stable during the quarter and amounted to SEK 11.3 billion. The only substantial change from the second quarter came from the sale of Lazada. As such, we have our largest private asset, Global Fashion Group and in absence of any material transactions on the GFG level, we continue to value our shares in GFG, maybe on a weighted average and discounted revenue multiple of 1.3x for this quarter.

On Page 19, we have laid out the key changes in the quarter that led to the 3% increase of our net asset value. The value of our public companies increased by almost SEK 4 billion, including dividend received of SEK 1.8 billion. Net investments in the listed companies added SEK 1.6 billion to the portfolio value which include the investment Com Hem and the divestment of Rocket Internet.

Our annual share came up from SEK 289 to SEK 298 during the quarter. Asset total NAV increased from SEK 79.5 billion to SEK 81.9 billion at the end of the quarter.

Dividend paid of SEK 2.2 billion, the value increased was 6%. As of yesterday, our NAV remains at largely the same level as of quarter end at SEK 82.6 billion and NAV per share was SEK 300.

Turning to Page 20. The this section is as usual the summary of our investment activities and overview of our financial position. We made net investments of SEK 804 million during the second quarter. Having that amount to our dividend net and our operating expenses, you can see on the right-hand side of the page that we ended the quarter in a net debt position of SEK 0.8 billion which corresponds to 1% of our portfolio value.

We issued a total of SEK 1.9 billion in bonds during the quarter, taking advantage of the favorable interest rate environment. Total shareholder return amounted to 33% for the last 12 months and 19% for the past 5 years which is well within our financial target of delivering annual total shareholder return of 12% to 15% over the business cycle.

Let's now conclude this presentation by summarizing the key priorities for 2017 on Page 22. You will recognize this slide from previous presentations as our priorities for 2017 remain unchanged. Our large public companies are the main drivers of value creation at Kinnevik and as such, our top priority is to grow and protect our value.

We have seen solid financial performance and strong customer growth during the first half of the year for our 5 companies. And they are all well decision in their respective markets to continue growing the profitability. Each company has a clear agenda which are executing. And we will continue to work on together with them during the rest of the year to support them on their respective journeys.

Similarly, our investment team remains strongly focused on driving sustainable growth in our private portfolio as well as implementing best-in-class for governance, risk management and compliance. A key priority for 2017 is to identify and invest in new exciting businesses that complement our portfolio and we're very pleased with the additions so far this year for and Livongo. Our ambitious agenda on delivering on that agenda will only be possible with a strong team, better, we seek to attract, retain and reward talent in Kinnevik's value creation. This year, at AGM, we've launched 2 long term incentive plans decide to align the of our employees also shareholders, helping us fulfilling this objective.

Lastly, trying to build and promote a strong brand to for communication with all our stakeholders. In short, we can look back on a strong first half of the year, during which we have continued to execute our strategy at the high pace. Thank you very much. Let's now open it up for questions.

[Operator Instructions]. And we have the first question from Elias Porse from Nordea.

Elias Porse from Nordea. You have been offloading non-core assets such as on recently. How much more do you have in the pipeline? And when do you expect to come down to the 15 to 20 holdings that previous management said was the target? And is that still the target?

Joakim Andersson

Good money Elias Porse and thank you for the question. We will continue to work on our portfolio. We don't have specific number targeted and we don't have a specific time set out for that target. So we will continue to work with the aim are focusing our resources on a fewer number. There is still with smaller businesses and we will probably continue to attract to find new homes for them, but you will probably not notice it.

Elias Porse

All right. Regarding these valuation of the unlisted assets, overtime the discounts that you apply to the pure multiples have been quite volatile from 20% premium in Global Fashion Group tune of 43% discount and smaller but significant removal in the other holdings. These discounts seem more stable now over the past few quarters, but the calculation of them are still quite opaque to us. How do you calculate the 43% in Global Fashion for example? And how should we think about these going forward? Should we expect the gradual decline towards 0 or steady at the current levels?

Joakim Andersson

Yes, it's a good question. So as you know and remember, during this periods talk about GFG and shift from premiere valuation to discount valuation, I think you also remember that the market affection was that going from a premium evaluation for growing companies in developing market to a discount valuation and a more focus on the more Double Up markets and more mature businesses. So during that period of time, we've also shifted obviously our mindset and follow the market trend in our assessment of the fair values. How we come to the exact number of the discounted GFG, is simply that we do bottom up some of the parts analysis, where we look at each of these businesses within Global Fashion Group. And we try to assess what the discount level should if you compare, for example, Russia with a peer group that we have best in Europe, more mature companies and profitable companies. So to some extent, it's an assessment of the counter risk and then also an assessment of the discount level for being more immature and not profitable. We have ambition to be transparent. We have an ambition to be conservative and consequent in a way we look at this. So we haven't gone from a 20% premium to 40% discount over a quarter. But journey probably, whatever 10 to 12 quarters, right. So that thinking about it.

Elias Porse

Certainly, but regarding the future development, should we think about these as slowly going towards 0 or should we expect them to remain at these levels for the coming two quarters at least?

Joakim Andersson

Yes. So as they develop as they become profitable, you should expect to discount to come down. Slow as we keep, the peer group as it is, as long as to and the value they are today. And as long as we get closer to them in terms of financial performance, yes, it should go down.

Elias Porse

Okay. On Betterment, the assets under management per customer has since 2014 grown on average by 6% per quarter sequentially or 22% year-on-year which given the high number of must indicate negative churn. Could you these understand the mix between performance and negative churn in this development?

Joakim Andersson

Sure. Thank you. I'll pass it over to you, Chris.

Christopher Bischoff

Absolutely. So you're right in that the business as negative churn and indeed one of the Core in the business and the reason why there is very strong for visibility is that customers wants to won the platform. Not only stay on the platform but they continue to it on the platform to historically, but positive and like market conditions. As we grow the base, that's clearly going to be a more and more substantial part of the business. And that is why we're focusing on accelerating growth. It cost of the grow, because they are to pay for those customers up front, but once on that platform the to is very attractive. So I would say that, that is core engine the business. Clearly, as we think is the only out there out there that can serve all customers on the market. So we have customers and being first account and we have customers that were putting $5 million to $10 million on to the platform who are. So really across the spectrum. I think our sweet spot is customers with over $100,000 of assets. And we're looking to grow their share of wallet over period of time. I guess, we would expect assets under management for our customers to continue to grow.

Elias Porse

But should we take the historical growth. Is it roughly half in asset growth and a half a negative churn? Or, I mean, 22% from an annual basis is, of course, not on the performance?

Christopher Bischoff

Yes, I think we continue to attract by number of customers, we continue to attract those savers and initial investors as our largest number of customers. So it's going to be impacted by the mix of customers we attract over time. But I think you can continue to assume that sort of growth rate in average customer balance. But it will be impacted by a number of factors that are hard to predict.

And we have another question from Magnus Råman from HSB.

Magnus Råman

This is I have a question regarding the Lazada divestment. I guess, Lazada was the Asia-based business, of course, was largest general e-commerce register model that you owned. But you also owned one in Latin America and one in Africa, Congo. so after the divestment of Lazada, should we view generally, seems to be further e-commerce effective for you or not?

Joakim Andersson

Thank you, So I think what you should - what you see in our reports that we work with this general e-commerce business and the marketplace models which I would say, is a general theme out there. So we continue to work with Linear Congo, trying to drive revenue, trying to drive the conversion from an inventory-base model to market-based model. And we try as you do for all companies to create value out of the business and we will continue to do that going forward. Regarding the future, the future potential steps for this companies, I would probably pass on speculating that.

Magnus Råman

Sure. Okay. And then on the home & living retailers, you the valuation Home24 by over SEK 100 million or the value of your ownership stake of 17% sequentially here in Q2. Can you give us a bit more color on that adjustment, please?

Joakim Andersson

Home24 to a big technical actually, because you remember this liquidation preference structures that we have in many of our companies. And for Home24 we're at this stage where any shift in full equity value would have quite a substantial impact on the fair value of our shares. So if you remember, couple of quarters back, we had a quite substantial rise down of the fair value of our Home24. And we're now coming back and climbing back on this steep liquidation preference the curve. If that's make sense. It's quite complicated. But it's a big shift. We see some improvement in the equity value for Home24 and it has bigger impact on our fair value.

Magnus Råman

Okay. And I mean, your own 17% in both Home24 and Westwing being the two tell maybe that is perhaps the - you prefer in the long term. So I guess, the question is a bit the same on home and living retailers, I mean, are they continued or part of your e-commerce investments or being which is ready fashion-centric or probably they may not be?

Joakim Andersson

Yes, it's a good question. I mean, they are part of our e-commerce segment. They've been through some different challenges. And we think they are in a good position where we hope we see a turnaround at some good development going forward. So we will work hard with both of the companies and continue to drive value as well. So that's

So at this time, there are no further questions. [Operator Instructions]. So we have no further questions, sir.

Joakim Andersson

Okay. Thank you. So thank you very much for listening and for the questions. As a reminder, we like to inform you that we report our Q3 results on the 26th of October. Thank you, again and have a nice day and a great summer.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes the conference call. Thank you all for your participation. You may now disconnect.

