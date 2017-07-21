Wondering why stocks are going down today? It's presumptuous to say so as I scribble away here an hour before the stock market open, but there should be a negative bias to stocks today. The day is light on economic data, but heavy on D.C. drama. It's a poor mix for a Friday ahead of the Sunday morning political shows, which will likely serve to worry Wall Street with talk of impeachment and such.

For the past two trading days, positive economic data points have offered investors a reason to stick with stocks. Stronger than expected housing starts and permits, along with an exceptional leading economic indicators reading, solidified the case for stocks.

Yesterday even, when the news broke that Special Counsel to the FBI Robert Mueller would be expanding his investigation of Russian election meddling to look also at the dealings of the President's businesses, and also the business of Wilbur Ross at the Bank of Cyprus, stocks still held up thanks to economic gains. But today, there is no such offset.

For weeks now, I have been pointing toward a pickup in economic activity, fueled by a fully employed labor force and investor hope for Trump Administration initiatives to be enacted. But just when the data started to work in the market's favor, yet another shoe dropped in this ongoing D.C. drama that feels more like a soap opera than reality.

Still, it matters when the Special Counsel could look into 10 years worth of dealings for connections between the president, his team and the Russians. And what might the president do about all this? What might he tweet, and what might he do? It's all fodder for the Sunday talk shows that far too many Wall Streeters watch when they should be in church praying for economic growth.

Look for risk to come off stocks today, ahead of the weekend, on this D.C. drama. Otherwise, investors still have the weekly rig count data due at 1:00 PM from Baker Hughes, and interesting earnings news from GE (NYSE: GE), Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) and Visa (NYSE: V). GE was down 3.7% in early going as it reported pricing pressure in the resource market. Still, GE's backlog rose about 2.0%. Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) up fractionally today, on a mostly positive earnings report. Visa (NYSE: V) revenues and earnings beat estimates, and the stock was up 0.6% in the premarket. For more of my regular coverage of the market, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.