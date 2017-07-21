Gold: GDXJ's Dramatic Restructuring Is A Shot Across The Bow

INTRODUCTORY WORDS

A little aside on Gold this time. The decision by New York-based VanEck to restructure the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) in April this year as a consequence of large inflows has been described by TD Securities specialist Peter Haynes as “the single greatest wealth destruction event in index history”.

The rebalancing was unprecedented and had widespread ramifications for the share price of gold miners. It is also estimated to have cost VanEck hundreds of millions of dollars in lost value. The ETF was inflated to a point where it was bumping up against 20 per cent ownership levels in many of its stocks, putting it at risk of breaching takeover limits. The ETF got too big relative to the sector it is supposed to track and instead its scale could change the direction of the market through rebalances, thus forcing a rewriting of the rules related to miners’ inclusion. It wasn’t long before theories about a potential breakdown of the ETF model started to emerge. One couldn’t help but notice a bit of “schadenfreude” in the industry and among traditional fund managers after VanEck’s woes.

The problem however is not so common, after all GDXJ is targeting a relatively niche area within the commodities sector. It is easy to endorse a stand-alone problem. Perhaps we are missing the big picture though. Perhaps the dramatic episode is only a warning sign of deeper trouble. The big picture is becoming discernible. Still blurred, but discernible.

THE CURSE OF SUCCESS

As reported by Bloomberg, the second-largest exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) linked to material producers has become the victim of its own success. GDXJ tracks the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index. In early 2016 assets in the ETF were barely reaching $1 billion. Investors have been piling in since then amid a precious-metals recovery and rising interest in small miners. This year in April GDXJ’s assets had climbed by 60 percent to $5.54 billion. Inflows into the ETF have totaled $3.3 billion since January 2016, a considerable number for an ETF targeting a relatively niche area like junior gold miners.

GDXJ Assets Under Management. Source: Bloomberg

GDXJ CHANGING ITS STRIPES

Owning giant positions in its underlying holdings, GDXJ was bumping up against 20 per cent ownership levels in many cases, putting it at risk of breaching takeover limits and violating certain Canadian and U.S. regulatory thresholds. Under Canadian rules for instance the ETF would be forced to extend a takeover offer to all remaining shareholders at the same terms once 20% per cent is reached.

To address these capacity and liquidity considerations, the ETF first broadened its mandate by investing in non-index constituents, up to 25% of GDXJ’s portfolio according to BMO Capital Markets. One of those holdings was the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) which focuses on much larger gold companies.

In April VanEck announced that it was to rewrite the rules related to miners’ inclusion in the index (which it also developed), in effect by widening the criteria for inclusion at the next rebalance date. Previously, miners would be excluded if their market capitalization went above $US1.6bn. That upper limit was increased to $US2.9bn.

The dramatic alteration of the composition of the underlying index took the ETF further away from offering the junior gold miner exposure that it promises. “This is the curse of success,” said Sameer Samana, a St. Louis-based global quantitative strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “They’re starting to run into issues of how much they own in certain names, how many names qualify for the index and they’re running into issues of how big the fund has gotten.”

It did not take long for the market to appreciate the implications of VanEck’s decision on an individual stock level. Savvy investors took advantage of Van Eck’s shift and positioned themselves in anticipation of the rebalancing. Shares significantly rose among newly eligible larger miners, whilst smaller miners were shorted. According to one fund manager, the market moves in anticipation of the Van Eck rebalance have cost the fund more than $US300 million in value as it bought and sold shares in miners that had already had their prices inflated or deflated by investors anticipating the fund’s moves.

Peter Haynes showed in his report that the stocks with forecasted weight reductions have declined 15.7% while the additions are down only 3.3%.

Weighted basket of junior gold index additions vs weighting reductions. Source: TD Securities

This dramatic episode reflects the constraints faced by ETFs and the risk of distorting the market they are trying to mimic when they invest in a relatively small and niche area of the market. Emmanuel Painchault, the Paris-based Head of Commodities at Edmond de Rothschild, states that “gold, one of the oldest investments, may very well be an experimental field for market evolution and systemic risk borne by ETFs”.

Painchault also notes that GDXJ currently includes large gold miners such as Gold Fields, Yamana Gold. In fact, “pure gold explorer plays account for just about 10% of the ETF”. GDXJ’s scale relative to the market became too large for junior gold­miners. GDXJ positions in some individual miners often swamped the average daily trading volumes. Westgold Resources chief Peter Cook complained that the VanEck changes have become the dominant influence on the company’s share price. Peter Haynes highlighted that the implied sales volumes of VanEck’s stakes in the likes of ASX duo Ramelius Resources and Silver Lake Resources represented almost four weeks of average volumes. ETFs were built to track a market. Instead the scale of GDXJ entries and exits into stocks compared to the junior gold market had reached a level where it could change the direction of the market through rebalances, thus creating a lot of volatility.

Rather than dwelling on the topic, pointing fingers and laying blame, I wonder whether instead we are not missing the big picture. How little it has taken to move gold miners indeed…

A SHOT ACROSS THE BOW

Grant Williams’ predictions may start to come true. A regular speaker at investment conferences, Grant has held senior positions at a number of investment banks and brokers in London, Tokyo, New York, Hong Kong, Sydney and Singapore. Williams is a senior advisor to Vulpes Investment Management and one of the founders of Real Vision Television — an online, on-demand finance channel showcasing the brightest minds in finance. In the absolutely stunning presentations “Nobody Cares.” and “2016 Mines & Money Presentation: Get It. Got It? Good.”, Williams elaborates on gold trends. In particular, a critical moment will be the resolution between paper price and the physical asset:

When we get to the stage where people will want to own gold, ETFs will not suffice anymore. A promise to deliver will not be sufficient anymore. One will then realize that there are multiple hundreds of claims per ounce, and those claims won't be worth anything anymore, that is the end game.

The gold price has been languishing over the past years despite what would ordinarily be positive catalysts. Perhaps this emanates from the inherent definition of gold. As put by James Rickards in his fantastic book 'The road to ruin', gold is the world’s least understood asset class. Gold is traded like a commodity, yet gold is not a commodity, it is money. Countries with tens of thousands of tons of gold is their vault are happy to obscure this distinction. The presence of c.a. 35,000 tons of gold in government vaults as per data from the World Gold Council (about 15% of all the gold mined in history) testifies to gold’s monetary role despite official denials. The IMF holds 2,800 tons of gold - interesting for an institution which officially demonetized gold in 1974... Switzerland’s Bank for International Settlements - a.k.a. the central bank for central banks -, holds 104 tons. These institutions do not own copper, aluminum or steel, they own gold. In fact, central bank purchases and sales of gold have been increasing since 2010, whilst we have been witnessing a massive fallout in foreign purchases of treasuries a.k.a. the so called “world’s safest asset”. Something looks odd.

Source: World Gold Council, Macromavens

China is also on a gold buying spree, purchases from Hong Kong may well rise this year to their highest level since 2013. Bloomberg reports that the Chinese Gold & Silver Exchange Society is also planning to build a bonded warehouse in Qianhai, with a storage capacity of 1,500 tons of gold.

China gold imports from Hong Kong. Source: Bloomberg

The GDXJ episode reminds us that is has not taken much to disrupt the gold industry. And that is precisely William’s point. What if institutions previously uninterested also want their fair share of gold? What happens when global investors start to care again?

Very little gold is held in pensions for instance. Williams in 2015 stresses that only 0.15% of pension assets were held in gold and gold equities. If that were to just double to 0.30%, the resulting capital flows would be c.a. $100 billion. Williams then went on to demonstrate how much $100 billion would mean to the gold market.

Source: Nobody Cares. Grant Williams

Additionally, trading in gold derivatives is supported with a shrinking store of physical gold. Gold readily available for trading is different from the total supply of gold, James Rickards reminds us. Most gold is held in private vaults at Loomis or Brink’s, or worn. The gold sold to the Chinese government and shipped to Shanghai goes into deep storage and is unavailable for leasing. The distinction is important as it bears directly on how a failure to deliver physical gold could cascade into a full-blow gold-buying panic. Signs are visible such as for instance when gold’s price in November 2014 diverged significantly from the Thomson Reuters Continuous Commodity Index. The index accelerated to the downside while gold broke out to the upside.

Physical gold is entitled in the United States to be delivered within 28 days, yet there are numerous reports it is often overlooked as dealers find it difficult to complete deliveries on time. It is still ignored by market participants but as physical scarcity becomes move evident, investors will start to demand physical possession.

The fragile transition mechanism between physical and derivatives gold market would break, similarly to the state of the gold market in the late 60’s when Europeans cashed in dollars for gold from Fort Knox, forcing President Nixon to shut the gold window in 1971. Potentially leading to a typical snowball effect with gold exchanges halt trading and a gold-buying panic spilling over into capital markets.

The credibility of central banks has been slowly fading, saving rates in the U.S. have skyrocketed which is not what you would expect by bringing rates to zero. Gold has just been reacting to that. Gold is not just an asset anymore.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.