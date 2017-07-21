eBay: Results Bemuse The Street

eBay Inc. (EBAY) has just reported its earnings and they were essentially in line with consensus expectations on many metrics. Strange as it seems, I think this is a volatile situation for the stock as investors are sure whether to buy, sell or hold. As such since the report was released we have seen volatile action in off market hours and to start the day. I want to reiterate my position so there is no mistake. I think the company is in the strong position it has ever been in, but as a stock, I still prefer you trade this one. When I last reiterated how much of a trading vehicle eBay stock was, the name dropped 12-13% following the article only to rebound to new 52 week highs, all in a matter of a few weeks. However, given that the stock is not too far off a 52 week high, there are likely many investors riding the name trying stay long and catch an upswing to the $40 range. Will that happen?

These results could move the stock either way, and that explains the volatility. If history is to be repeated, there is a strong chance we see the name trading in the low $30 range before the $40 range. However, the name is trading at a very cheap valuation of just 5.3 times trailing earnings, so this time the situation is a bit different. In the quarter, there were solid results, but the company matched consensus. In many cases this is a good thing but for a trading vehicle like eBay, sometimes an in-line quarter is negatively perceived. I think that is the case here. eBay's Q2 revenue increased 4.5% year-over-year to $2.33 billion, and this essentially in line. GAAP earnings came in at $27 million or $0.02 per share. Much of this GAAP figure was driven lower by a non-cash tax charge of $311 million related to the continued realignment of its legal structure, primarily impacting its foreign 'Classifieds' platforms. If we look at adjusted earnings we see these rolled in at $493 million, or $0.45 per share, also matching expectations.

Of course, the headlines only tell us so much. One strong metrics that we must utilize to measure the health of the company is eBay's gross merchandise volume. This metric saw growth on an as reported and constant dollar basis. On as reported basis, gross merchandise volumes were $21.5 billion, rising 3%. If we exclude the negative impact of currency related issues which are plaguing all domestic companies, the gross merchandise volume increased 5% year-over-year. Of course, absolute year-over-year comparisons are complicated because foreign currency movements continued to have a negative effect, impacting the revenue growth rate of the eBay Marketplaces and of course StubHub.

One place of year-over-year disappointment was the operating margin. This metrics has been worsening over the last several quarters and I think you need to keep an eye on it. Operating margin dropped precipitously to 20.5% versus 23.8% last year. This is also down from last quarter's 24.6%. Adjusted margins also dropped to 27.3% from 29.1% last year, as was down from 30% last quarter. Keep an eye on this. Cash flow is another important indicator and this was up from last quarter. Cash flow was a healthy $699 million of operating cash flow and $517 million in free cash flow. What is important to also point out, and this is good for long-term investors, the company bought back $507 million in stock in the quarter. I have said this before and will say it again. I think however that these repurchases are best made when the stock is slumping, when shares are truly undervalued, if the goal is to create shareholder value. Regardless, in conjunction with this report the Board has just authorized an additional $3 billion repurchase program. David Wenig, president and CEO of eBay said:

"In Q2, eBay delivered strong top and bottom line financial results, led by Marketplace acceleration. During the past two years, we have made significant progress to modernize eBay and drive growth by improving the customer experience, creating a product catalog that covers more than half of our inventory, and sharpening the eBay brand. We are on track and focused on creating an even stronger eBay for years to come."

So where are we going from here? I think we move lower, below $35 before we get a rebound to new highs over $40. We could have been helped by guidance, but this is somewhat light looking ahead. This is because for Q3 the company sees $2.35 to $2.39 billion in sales For all of 2017 the company still sees $9.3 billion to $9.5 billion of sales, while consensus is $9.4 billion. Let the name pull back to under the $35 range before getting in. I will say this. All things considered, this is the strongest the company has looked in years. An investment is compelling here, but once again, you have to wait for the right price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.