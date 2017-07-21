United Therapeutics Losing The Crown Jewels; 20% EPS Downgrades Ahead

Having made about 20% on the position, I have been thinking about covering my short position. The purpose of this report is to open a debate around the future outlook for UTHR.

Management has been buying back stock at a high price (in my opinion). This feels a lot like GILD. Management should be using the balance sheet for in-licensing and M&A to diversify risk.

The FREEDOM EV interim analysis is likely over the summer and ultimately this may improve the competitive positioning of Orenitram. But this growth, if it occurs, is too little, too late.

Consensus estimates fail to appreciate the operating leverage associated with the introduction of generics for UTHR's two largest products.

I have been short UTHR for some time now, and it has worked well. I still see 20% downside, perhaps more as we witness material downgrades to consensus estimates.

Investment Summary and conclusion

Under the leadership of the American lawyer, author and serial entrepreneur Martine Rothblatt, and driven by a growing PAH franchise, United Therapeutics (UTHR) has enjoyed Revenue and EPS growth of 17% and 28% (2011-16 CAGR) and share price appreciation of 21% CAGR (2004 - current).

Commencing in late 2017, the company is set to face generic competition to multiple key franchises that represented 61% of company revenues in 2016. With 95% gross margins, and little in the form of variable costs consensus forecasts fail to appreciate the operating leverage associated with this revenue impact.

There appears to be little in the pipeline to protect the company through this period or drive significant growth out of the trough in 2019. The company is very reliant on the FREEDOM-EV study to help grow Orenitram in the 2020-23 timeframe but EPS growth is unlikely to exceed 10% beyond the 2019 trough.

Rather than diversifying product risk, the company has elected to buy back stock and is currently undergoing a $250m share buyback. Buying back stock that is likely overvalued is rarely in long term investor’s best interest.

My price target of 13x my estimate of 2019 EPS is $107/ share, suggesting there is c. 20% downside to the current share price. Valuations and “target multiples” are quite subjective but stocks rarely work as long positions ahead of 20% EPS downgrades.

The most significant upside risk to being short this stock is the potential for the company to do innovative business development work to enhance the pipeline and diversify the current revenue base. Also, short interest is high and it feels crowded.

PAH Franchise about to face generic competition.

United's pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) franchise has long been an impressive cash flow engine accounting for ~96% of net sales, but is about to come under attack on all angles – Adcirca generics in 2017, Remodulin generics in 2018, and competition from Actelion's (JNJ) Uptravi on Tyvaso and Orenitram. During the next three years, it appears likely that revenues and EPS will drop 36% and 49% respectively. Consensus forecasts fail to fully appreciate the operating leverage associated with the declining revenue line and appear 20% too high in both 2018 and 2019 (consensus source: Bloomberg).

There is little in the way of near term meaningful products in the pipeline. The only upside risk in the near term is the FREEDOM EV trial. If successful and ultimately approved for combination therapy in 2020 this may change the growth rate by a few hundred basis points from 2020 – 2023 but is unlikely to materially affect the EPS declines the company will suffer in the 2017 – 2020 timeframe. My forecasts already assume Orenitram grows at a 22% compound rate from 2019-2023 reflecting some success in FREEDOM EV.

The company has a clean balance sheet with $1.3bn in cash however rather than make acquisitions, the company recently announced a $250m buyback. It is unclear if management would want to lever the balance sheet given the outlook for revenues and profits. Smart business development would represent an upside risk, however it is worth noting that there have been a number of departures from the company during the past five years and it is unclear if management have the expertise to execute M&A.

Adcirca to face generics in November 2017

Adcirca is a PDE5 inhibitor otherwise known as tadalafil. On November 21, 2003 the FDA approved tadalafil (as Cialis) for sale in the United States as the third erectile dysfunction (ED) prescription drug pill (after sildenafil (Viagra) and vardenafil (Levitra)). Tadalafil was approved in May 2009 in the United States for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. In late November 2008, Eli Lilly sold the exclusive rights to commercialize tadalafil for pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States to United Therapeutics for an upfront payment of $150 million.

Adcirca accounts for 23% of United Therapeutics group revenues. The average retail price for Adcirca is $4805.41 for 60 tablets (20mg) suggesting the cost per pill is c. $80 (or an annual cost of $29,200). Tadalafil is also sold as Cialis, and marketed by Eli Lilly (LLY), where the average retail price is $406 for 30 tablets (5mg) suggesting the cost per pill is $13. While the dosage is four times as much for Adcirca, the price is almost eight times as much. In addition, patients use Adcirca every day (rather than as needed with Cialis) so distribution costs are likely considerably lower. It is likely that Adcirca is a 98% gross margin product for UTHR. UTHR only spends 5% of revenues on selling and marketing so there are few costs the company can cut in the face of a declining revenue line. Being a small molecule it is likely that revenues will decline by c. 90%+ during the first twelve months.

Remodulin to face generics in June 2018

The first Remodulin generics will enter the market in mid-2018 and the pressures from generic competitors will likely more than offset positive developments for Remodulin including the possible 2019 launch of the RemUnity subcutaneous pump.

It appears likely that generic formulations of Remodulin will have more success initially with new starts than with existing patients, however Remodulin has high patient turnover (the company estimates ~18-24 month average duration of Remodulin therapy) and this could lead to faster erosion than consensus expectations currently assume. The previous experience of Veletri, a branded generic version of Flolan (sold by GSK), supports the view that PAH physicians will accept that a generic can be as efficacious as the brand product. In 2014, 2015 and 2016, Veletri achieved revenues of SFr 64m, SFr 83m and SFr 97m. In 2012 ahead of the introduction of Veletri, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) reported Flolan revenues of $191m suggesting that in its first four years, Veletri was able to capture c. 50% of the original market.

My estimates for revenue and P&L is shown below:

Pipeline unlikely to surprise to the upside, but need to watch out for FREEDOM EV

The vast majority of UTHR's late-stage pipeline consists of efforts to expand the label or make incremental improvement on existing products with the company's PAH franchise. UTHR has had considerable success in the past with this approach converting its initial FDA approval with SC treprostinil (i.e., Remodulin) into IV Remodulin, then Tyvaso and, finally, Orenitram. It is likely that the company will have more difficulty driving growth with this approach going forward in light of generic Remodulin expected in 2018 and ongoing competition from Uptravi.

RemoSynch IV Implantable and RemUnity SC Pumps

UTHR is working with Medtronic, Inc. (MDT) on a program to develop RemoSynch, a proprietary implantable infusion catheter to deliver Remodulin for the treatment of PAH. Currently, IV Remodulin requires external catheters and pumps to administer a continuous supply of drug. The implantable pump has the opportunity to improve patients' quality of life as a function of improved convenience (periodic pump refills versus continuous drip through an indwelling catheter) and reduced infection risk (IV catheter access frequently leads to access line infections in IV Remodulin patients and may result in septicaemia in severe cases). Clinicians we have spoken with have expressed high optimism about the attractiveness of having implantable pump Remodulin therapy as a therapeutic option.

United has indicated it would owe Medtronic ~15% royalty on sales of Remodulin administered through the implanted pump and while refill of the pump with generic treprostinil is a theoretical concern, United has taken the position that this would constitute an off-label use of generic treprostinil and the company expects RemoSynch to effectively ward off generic treprostinil usage.

Offsetting this optimism, implantation of the pump requires surgery under general anaesthesia, presenting risk to fragile patients and potentially limiting uptake to relatively stable late-stage PAH patients using IV Remodulin. Other potential serious complications associated with implantable pump implantation and usage may differ from IV Remodulin and require the patient and clinician to weigh the risk/reward of this alternative.

In April 2017, UTHR’s management announced that anticipated approval and commercialization of the RemoSynch was being delayed from mid-2017, to“2018.” The decision was based on what management described as a sufficient loss of confidence on their part that the several steps necessary for FDA approval and launch could be accomplished in time to meet their previous mid-2017 launch timing guidance. Of note, the FDA has not yet issued a CR letter.

UTHR’s management stated during the conference call in April that they remain highly confident in RemoSynch ultimately gaining approval, however management declined to provide a more precise window of time within the new “2018” guidance. Progress on the regulatory front for this drug-device combination, had been marked by fits and starts, including:

Medtronic entered into a Consent Decree with FDA over SynchroMed II Device in April 2015. The Consent Decree referred to the potential risk of over- or under-dosing of medication delivered through the pump. The Consent Decree was issued following repeated violations and we do not have visibility into Medtronic's ability to address FDA concerns.

Medtronic received comments from the FDA regarding why Medtronic's Premarket approval application (NYSEARCA:PMA) was not approvable in March 2016.

Medtronic resubmitted the PMA on October 10, 2016.

Medtronic announces an FDA class 1 recall on March 15, 2017 related to a software glitch that could cause the devices to deliver too much or too little drug. United commented that the recall relates to an older software system that is not relevant to SynchroMed pump use with Remodulin.

For patients preferring SC Remodulin delivery, United is funding development of the pre-filled, semi-disposable RemUnity SC pump with its partner, DEKA. United would owe DEKA a single-digit royalty on sales of Remodulin used with this pump and anticipates FDA approval of the pump in 2018. As a further enhancement to SC Remodulin delivery, United is developing a prodrug formulation of Remodulin (RemoPro) that is designed to be inactive in the subcutaneous tissue and convert to active treprostinil in the bloodstream making the product pain-free and overcoming the major limitation of current SC Remodulin therapy. Successful development of this project could be meaningful, but limited data has been made available on this program so far. United has indicated preclinical data will be generated in 2017 with human trials planned for 2018. The company anticipates that RemoPro could receive FDA approval in 2019.

FREEDOM-EV Study anticipated imminently – potentially make or break for UTHR

Following a solid trajectory at launch, Orenitram growth has since stalled and sales trends have flat-lined after the introduction of Actelion(JNJ)'s Uptravi in 2016. It appears likely that with additional promotional resources that JNJ will bring to this franchise, the competitive environment will become tougher rather than easier in the coming months and years. To expand Orenitram's label to include use in combination therapy and benefits in delaying clinical worsening, United Therapeutics is conducting the FREEDOM-EV trial.

Early-stage treatment approaches for PAH typically incorporate two modalities of oral therapeutics—endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAs) and PDE-5 inhibitors. Prostacyclins are typically introduced later in therapy and Orenitram and Uptravi's emergence as the first orally-delivered prostacyclins have created a new opportunity for these agents in combination regimens. Prior Orenitram clinical studies have shown the drug's benefit as a monotherapy in treatment-naïve patients, but have failed to demonstrate efficacy when Orenitram is used as part of a combination approach.

The FREEDOM-EV study is being conducted to broaden the Orenitram label and potentially support ex-US approvals of Orenitram. Currently, Orenitram is only approved for monotherapy use (i.e., circumstances in which patients are not on any other PAH drugs). As nearly all PAH patients receive an ERA or PDE-5 inhibitor as a first line therapy, this is very limiting to Orenitram marketing. FREEDOM-EV is designed to support use or Orenitram as a combination therapy and also to broaden its efficacy claims and put it on a more equal footing with the Uptravi label. If successful, Orenitram may remain at a disadvantage to Uptravi as the drug remains perceived as a bit more difficult to titrate, requires more frequent dosing, and is more expensive when dosed for maximum efficacy. It is worth highlighting that Uptravi demonstrated a 40% event reduction in GRIPHON and this efficacy advantage was apparent early in the study. Failure in FREEDOM-EV could further marginalize Orenitram's role in the PAH armamentarium and could lead to immediately reduced sales or further restrictions added to the product label.

Orenitram's main competitor, Uptravi, was approved on a mortality/ morbidity primary endpoint after one pivotal trial (GRIPHON). While GRIPHON was highly statistically significant in mortality/ morbidity, it had a 6MWD benefit that was on the lower end (most likely due to high combination usage) and had a slightly increased number of deaths in the experimental arm, an anomaly that continues post-approval. The composite endpoint used in GRIPHON was driven (~82%) by disease progression and/or hospitalization. FREEDOM-EV is set up largely to mimic the GRIPHON clinical trial.

Prior combination trials with Orenitram have been disappointing with a lack of improvement in 6MWD. This can be attributed to a number of reasons that can possibly be corrected in FREEDOM-EV – specifically high level of discontinuations and suboptimal dosing.

High level of Discontinuations

The original Orenitram studies experienced a high level of discontinuations which will have lowered the statistical powering of the trials. In the Orenitram FREEDOM-M study (original pivotal trial on which Orenitram was approved), 17% of patients discontinued from the study (vs. 14% for placebo). In FREEDOM-C the Orenitram discontinuation rate was 22% (14% placebo) and in FREEDOM-C2 the Orenitram discontinuation rate was 16% (10% for placebo). In the GRIPHON study approximately 14% of the Uptravi patients discontinued in the experimental arm (vs. 7% for placebo). UTHR’s experience with Orenitram in the commercial PAH setting (~1,500 patients on drug) should help in optimizing the dosing regimen for FREEDOM-EV.

Suboptimal dosing

Another factor that is important in a positive outcome to the FREEDOM-EV trial is the level of maximum Orenitram dosage each patient is able to achieve and remain stable on. In the three previous Phase 3 clinical trials of Orenitram (FREEDOM-M, FREEDOM-C, FREEDOM-C2), the average dose of Orenitram was ~6mg to 7mg (3mg to 3.5mg BID, Exhibit 2 below) per day, well below the >10mg/day commercial dosing patients are averaging (per various UTHR investor and earnings calls). The dosing on previous Ortenitram Phase 3 trials is also well below the upper limit of 12mg/day–potentially–for the FREEDOM-EV trial. To go higher would likely require TID dosing, which would break the blinding of the study. It is likely that increasing dosing of Orenitram is clearly associated with an increase in 6MWD and increased survival.

It is fairly clear that FREEDOM-M, FREEDOM-C, and FREEDOM-C2 were dosed suboptimally for Orenitram and in the FDA analysis document approving Orenitram for PAH, the FDA notes the following regarding the long-term follow-up to the original FREEDOM studies conducted by UTHR:

Patients (N=824) from the placebo-controlled studies entered a long-term, uncontrolled, open-label extension study. The average exposure to Orenitram was approximately 2 years with a maximum exposure of approximately 6 years. The dose of Orenitram continued to increase over time with doses (mean ± SD) of 3.6 ± 2.7, 4.2 ± 3.1, and 5 ± 3.7 mg BID at 6 (n=649), 12 (n=433), and 24 months (n=238), respectively. Reasons for discontinuation from the study included adverse event (16%), progression of disease (15%), death (13%), and withdrawn consent (7%). In the 522 subjects that completed the 12-month efficacy assessment, their mean 6MWD improved by 24 meters compared to baseline, 30 meters in monotherapy patients and 20 meters when Orenitram was used in combination with an ERA and/or a PDE-5 inhibitor). Of the patients that remained in the study, overall survival was 92%, 87%, and 82% at the end of 1, 2, and 3- years, respectively, with progression-free survival (progression defined as death, discontinuation or addition of a PAH therapy) of 74%, 61%, and 47%. Without a control group, these data must be interpreted cautiously.

So if UTHR can maximize the sustained dose of Orenitram in FREEDOM-EV, one could expect an increased effect in 6MWD (vs. placebo) and a concomitant decrease in hospitalizations or discontinuations, just as happened with Uptravi in GRIPHON.

Interim analysis coming soon

UTHR has publicly disclosed that the interim analysis will be conducted at 154 events, and the final analysis will be conducted once ~225 events have taken place. The interim analysis could occur as early as the summer of 2017, while the final analysis should be completed by mid-2018, at the latest.

GRIPHON failed to meet a positive result at an interim analysis.

ATLN (now JNJ) initially estimated that 202 primary endpoint events would be needed for the study to have 90% power to detect a hazard ratio for the primary end point with selexipag, as compared with placebo, of 0.57 over an estimated study duration of 3.5 years, assuming a hazard rate of 0.22 per year in the placebo group, at a one sided type 1 error rate of 0.005. The investigators calculated that to reach that number of primary end-point events, they would need to enroll 670 patients over the course of 2 years, assuming an annual rate of attrition of 5%. Twenty months after the study was initiated, a blinded review of baseline data from 154 patients indicated that more patients than expected were receiving background therapy for their disease. Therefore, the hypothesized hazard ratio was changed from 0.57 to 0.65 to reflect a lower anticipated treatment effect. To preserve the type 1 and type 2 error rates and the study duration, the required number of primary end-point events was increased to 331 and the required number of patients was increased to 1150. It is probably unwise to draw any conclusions from this as to the likelihood of the FREEDOM-EV trial meeting success at the interim analysis as the population size of the GRIPHON trial at that point vs. the event rate (202 events/670 total patients) is somewhat dissimilar to the FREEDOM-EV interim set-up (154 events/850 total patients).

My modeling of Orenitram implies a positive FREEDOM-EV outcome that allows the drug to compound 20% growth from 2020 following inclusion of the data in the prescribing instructions in mid 2019.

Tyvaso for PAH associated with WHO Group 3 (INCREASE)

Tyvaso is being studied in a label expansion trial which will investigate this inhaled product in patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and emphysema. United sees a potentially expanded target population of up to 27,500 U.S. patients within this segment and anticipates potential approval in 2020.

Several approved PAH medications have previously been studied in IPF associated with PH without clinical success, including oral sildenafil and the inhaled prostacyclin, Ventavis (iloprost). More careful patient selection to identify patients with a relatively greater balance of PH symptoms vs. ILD may improve the probability of demonstrating symptomatic benefit in this difficult-to-treat population. However, tighter inclusion parameters may also have the effect of prolonging trial enrollment (several trials of standard PAH medications in the more narrow IPF patient population previously have cited difficulty enrolling patients, including a prior study intended to evaluate Tyvaso in this setting). Success in this indication could substantially expand the opportunity for Tyvaso, though the company has not yet presented the investment community with proof-of-concept clinical data further supporting the program's success so it remains challenging to assign a probability to the success of this trial.

Early-Stage Opportunities - Revolutionizing Transplant and Regenerative Medicine

United has a number of active early stage programs, with the pre-clinical programs focused on regenerative medicine and xenotransplantation holding the greatest upside potential. While highly speculative, we applaud the company for its ambition in seeking to drastically improve the supply of tissues and organs available for transplant via next-generation engineering approaches. The total addressable commercial market value of this endeavour is potentially in the multi-billion dollar range, and we do not expect human clinical evidence on the viability of engineered organs to accrue prior to the 2020s (United references target FDA approval in 2023).

Conclusion

So to conclude, there appears to be considerable downside to consensus EPS forecasts, any form of EPS recovery is reliant on unproven pipeline assets that have struggled during the development to date and the company has been pouring cash into buybacks (at higher prices than the current price), further concentrating the risk factors that the company is exposed to.

Company background

Of the company’s five marketed products, four are for the treatment of PAH, a rare disease that causes high blood pressure in the arteries in the lungs.

Remodulin was United Therapeutics’ first marketed drug and is a parenteral (IV/subQ) form of treprostinil, a member of a drug class known as prostacyclin analogues. It is primarily used to treat the most severe PAH patients known as Class 4 patients.

Tyvaso is inhaled treprostinil used to treat less severe patients, mostly Class 3 patients, or those who cannot tolerate IV or subQ Remodulin.

Orenitram is United Therapeutics’ third treprostinil product. It is an oral prostacyclin analogue used to treat less severe patients, generally classes 2 to 3, who have progressed past first-line PAH treatments.

Adcirca, a fourth of UTHR’s PAH drugs, is a PDE5 inhibitor that also causes vasodilation, which relaxes the blood vessels, reducing blood pressure. It is used generally as a first-line therapy for less severe PAH patents, generally Class 2 (frequently in combination with another drug).

The company’s strategic objectives (per the company website) are:

Develop the best medicines possible from our intellectual property. Conduct the most insightful clinical trials of our medicines. Achieve superior communication and awareness of our products among physicians. Grow our business to be in the top quintile of our peers. Achieve our goals by doing the right thing and using the highest ethical standards

Whilst these objectives appear very humble and obviously good for the World and PAH patients, it is surprising that there is no mention of total shareholder return.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UTHR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.