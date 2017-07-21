Given that, as well as recent signs of increasing Amazon dominance, throwing a lifeline to one of its weakest competitors (Sears) was a politically shrewd move.

As we've argued in recent months, aside from a general market correction, the greatest threat to Amazon shareholders is the prospect of antitrust action against it and its fellow FANGs.

Amazon Acts Against Its Greatest Threat

The news that Sears's (SHLD) Kenmore appliances would be sold via Amazon (AMZN) had a much bigger impact on Sears shares than Amazon shares on Thursday, but we think this is positive news for Amazon, because it has taken a small step against its greatest threat, which is the prospect of antitrust action against it. We elaborate below, and update our system's current take on Amazon.

As we noted back in April, when we dismissed the idea that Kroger (KR) was a threat to Amazon, the two main risks we could think of for Amazon shareholders were a broad market correction and political risk in the form of antitrust action against Amazon and other tech oligopolies:

In our view, the two main risks for Amazon shareholders are a broad market correction (or worse) that would suck down Amazon along with other stocks, and political risk. We have no indication either is an immediate risk, but when the New York Times is recycling anti-monopoly cartoons from the trust-busting era in an article about Amazon and the other FANGs, it's something to bear in mind.

That remains our view, and we still don't have an indication either is an immediate risk, but there has been more recent chatter about the market dominance of Amazon and other tech giants getting scrutinized. For example, this month Bloomberg Technology raised the question of whether Amazon and the other FANG stocks were monopolies:

The rise of global technology superstars like Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google are [sic] creating new challenges for competition watchdogs. Along with Microsoft Corp., they are the five most valuable companies in the U.S. today, a ranking that only included Microsoft 10 years ago. They dominate their markets, from e-books and smart phones to search advertising and social media traffic on mobile devices. This is fueling a global debate over whether it's time to rein in such winner-take-all companies. While the U.S. has been largely hands off, the European Union's recent $2.7 billion fine against Alphabet Inc.'s Google for favoring its shopping-comparison service over rivals' -- and the promise of more such actions to come -- is cheering those who see pernicious effects from rising concentration. Some officials are even considering novel theories of antitrust, such as privacy issues.

Bloomberg Technology wasn't the only place these questions were being asked this month. Reuters reported that the ranking Democrat on the House antitrust subcommittee, Congressman David Cicilline of Rhode Island, raised concerns about Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods (WFM).

Add to that recent signs of Amazon's growing dominance, from it's best-ever Prime Day to its shares breaking the $1,000 mark, and it looks like a shrewd move for Amazon to throw a lifeline to one of its weakest competitors.

And if the Sears deal helps Amazon's Alexa become the dominant operating system of appliances, as Ars Technica's Timothy Lee suggests, that'll be gravy.

The most important thing, from our perspective, is that Amazon appears to be aware of antitrust concerns, and took a small step to assuage them.

Our System's Current Take On Amazon

Amazon wasn't in the Top Names portfolio we presented this week in our Bulletproof Investing Marketplace service, as it wasn't one of the top 10 names in our daily ranking on Thursday, but it was one of our top 100 names, and it did appear in our $1,000,000 portfolio with the highest ratio of possible upside to downside. Each of the 8 stocks in that portfolio was hedged against a greater-than-7% decline over the next several months, 6 with optimal (least expensive, given the parameters) puts and two, including Amazon, with optimal collars. This was the optimal collar used to hedge Amazon in that portfolio:

The cap, 22.92%, was our system's potential return estimate for Amazon over the next 6 months. Historically, actual returns average about 0.3x our system's estimates. And the 7% threshold indicates that this hedge will protect against any decline greater than 7%. As you can see at the bottom of the screen capture above, the cost of the put leg was $5,765, or 5.6% of position value (this was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). The income generated from selling the call leg, as you can see below, was $1,060, or 1.03% of position value (calculated conservatively as well, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost of the collar was $4,705, or 4.57%.

The best case scenario for Amazon, given this hedge, was an upside of 18.35% (the 22.92% cap minus the hedging cost of 4.57%). The worst case scenario was a decline of 7% (the threshold includes the hedging cost). So the best case upside was 2.6x the worst case downside (18.35% / 4.57% = 2.62). The ratio for the entire portfolio that included Amazon was even better, as you can see from the summary below.

The net potential return of 22.94% was the best case upside, net of hedging cost, and the Max Drawdown of 6.73% was the worst case downside. 22.94% / 6.73% = 3.4. This exemplifies our "heads you win, tails you don't lose too much" approach. Amazon fits within it due to its relatively high potential return estimate, and its attractive risk versus reward when hedged in accordance with that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.