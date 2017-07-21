PPL Corp.: Overpriced Utility

I revealed my Early Retirement Fund [ERF] diversification a few weeks ago here. In that article I showed that my portfolio is diversified between 9 sectors and 25 different industries. However, I have yet to invest in a utility company and would like to as long as I can find a good deal.

I ran my monthly stock screen of David Fish's Champions, Contenders, and Challengers database and it outputted a utility company that caught my interest. I usually filter the database by P/E and dividend yield to find stocks that could be high yielding and undervalued. PPL Corp (PPL) passed my filter with a sub 15 P/E and a +3.75% yield and is worth a deeper look.

After running PPL through the "10 Minute System" and taking an additional look at historical ratios, I have determined that PPL is overpriced, which I will explain in depth below.

Why Do I Want a Utility Stock?

Quality utility stocks tend to be high-yielding, slow growing, but consistent companies that prioritize dividend payments. They are viewed as recession proof as people will never stop paying for electricity, water, and heat even if the economy is in the dumpster. Let's face it; we can't live without basic utilities, nor do we want to.

Utilities can play an important role in one's portfolio and I strive to fill that void. However, I'm not willing to blindly purchase any utility company as I do have financial standards. PPL has caught my eye with its 16 year dividend streak and 4.13% yield and deserves to be put through the "10 Minute Stock Rating System" for further analysis.

PPL

The following table shows the results from the "10 Minute Stock Rating System". The "System" is designed to evaluate the financials of a dividend growth stock to determine if a stock is undervalued, has a strong and safe dividend, and provides a built-in margin of safety. To learn more about the "System" please view the article here. An investing strategy using the "System" beat the S&P 500 by over 17% a year in the last 17 years in a recent backtest that can be viewed here.

Criteria PPL @ 38.24 Score #1 Current Ratio >=1.5 0.52 35% #2 Long Term Debt/Working Capital <= 1.10 8.85 0% #3 Positive EPS Streak of 5 Years 5 100% #4 Dividend > 0 1.58 100% #5 Current EPS > 5 Years Ago 2.67>2.60 100% #6 Price/Book <= 1.2 2.58 0% #7 P/E (TTM) < 10 14.32 57% #8 Higher Dividend Streak > 4 Years 16 100% #9 Current Yield >= 3% 4.13% 100% #10 Payout Ratio < 50% 57.5% 85% #11 FCF/Dividend Payout >=1 -0.47 0% #12 5 Year DGR >= 10% 3.00% 30% #13 3 Year DGR/5 Year DGR >= 1 1.17 100% Final Score: 62%

Sources: Morningstar, David Fish's U.S. Companies with 25+ Straight Years Higher Dividends, & Author Calculations

The "System" rated PPL a 62%. This score indicates that the stock is overvalued and overpriced. I consider purchasing any stock rated 80% and above.

To break some of the numbers down further; the low current ratio of 0.52 and high amount of long term debt relative to working capital shows that PPL has a weak balance sheet. Yes, utilities tend to have high amounts of debt to build and maintain a large infrastructure, but if you compare PPL's debt/equity ratio to the industry average then you are left with a company that either has too much debt or is not using their debt as effectively as their competitors:

Source: Morningstar

The valuation metrics P/B & P/E are high at 2.58 & 14.32 respectively, indicating that the stock is trading at a poor price relative to its net asset value and earnings. A quick look at PPL's historical P/E ratio shows that 14.32 is well above its median and average P/E over the last 10 years. The below chart indicates that PPL usually trades with a P/E around 11 to 12.6.

Source: Morningstar

Also, the below chart shows that PPL is currently trading with the highest P/B since 2007:

Source: Morningstar

The profitability of the company is consistent, but has barely grown as shown in its 5 year earnings history. Utilities are slow growth companies but you would like to see more than a 1.46% average annual EPS growth rate from 2011 to 2016.

The dividend has a nice 16 year streak but the company has no FCF to cover it and has a less than stellar 3.0% five year DGR. I don't think the dividend is at risk at this time but it would be nice to get a higher yield after a moderate drop in price.

The table and figures above show why PPL is overpriced because of its 62% rating and low historical value ratios. I would like to see PPL decline from its 52 week highs to about $31 to $32 a share so that its P/E and P/B are sitting at more usual levels. I would also like to see PPL pay off some debt and raise some FCF before I consider it for purchase. I am not suggesting current investors sell, or that PPL is a terrible company, I am just warning any new investors that you're not getting great value by paying at current prices. Please perform your due diligence before investing in any stock.

Conclusion

PPL is a high yielding dividend stock with a great dividend track record; however, its stock is trading too high and leaves the investor with little upside as its "System" rating, financials, balance sheet, and historical ratios indicate that the stock is overvalued. My hunt for my first utility company remains as I pass on PPL and continue to search for a better value on a dividend growing utility trading at an attractive price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.