Sprouts Is Not Sprouting Higher

Not only does there not appear to be any short-term upside, if we compare SFM's and WFM's earnings, SFM should be valued at a significant discount to its current price.

The near-identical ratios suggest that the market has already priced in a potential buyout of Sprouts, giving the latter the same P/S premium Amazon gave Whole Foods.

Sprouts Farmer's Market (SFM) is a wonderful store with many admirable qualities. Yet the recent run-up in price, from a low of $17-$18 in March 2017 to the current $23-$24 level, no longer presents value investors with an inexpensive entry point. Catalyst-seeking investors betting on a buyout of SFM -- mimicking Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) buyout of Whole Foods Market (WFM) -- should probably consider investing elsewhere. SFM's current valuation already matches the price/sales premium bestowed on Whole Foods by the Amazon buyout.

The Allure of Sprouts

As an investor, Sprouts is attractive on several fronts. Aesthetically, upon entry, a shopper sees something like this:

Notice that the shopper's view of the back of the store is unimpeded, creating a sense of openness. The claustrophobia created by the traditional grocery aisle model with 20 or more 6-8 ft. tall parallel rows has been completely eliminated. The store's center is devoted to fresh produce and, to my mind, always appears to be color-coordinated in such a manner that the fruit and vegetables truly "pop."

The rest of the store layout is also well thought out. Below is the schema from Sprouts' 2016 Annual Report:

Upon entry, shoppers can turn right to higher-margin, ready-to-eat items in Bakery or Deli, or turn left to Vitamins and Body Care, with its host of natural supplements and medicines that are quite in vogue today and are also quite lucrative. The store's low displays, open floor plan, and clean section system allow customers to easily find what they want and remember where things are on return trips. The choose-where-you-go floor plan flows better than a lot of Trader Joe's, where one can feel pigeonholed into following a certain path (like an Ikea), which creates bottlenecks at the stores. The section system works a lot better than Bristol Farms that, with its traditional isles and hodgepodge product placement, impedes shoppers from finding what they need (check out these pictures).

Investors thinking of taking a long position in GNC Holdings (GNC) ought to consider the fact that SFM has the equivalent of a GNC or Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI), tucked rather nicely into a bright well-organized corner of its 29,000-sq. foot stores. Being a much more narrowly focused specialty chain, GNC is constantly fighting for foot traffic and against the negative effects of its traditional shoppers (body builders) purchasing their supplements and vitamins on Amazon. Sprouts is far more immune to the "Amazon effect." With lower prices than WFM or Gelson's, they have a much broader middle-class appeal.

According to its annual report, Sprouts opened 36 stores last year and is set to open another 32 stores in 2017. Boasting 15% revenue growth year over year, Sprouts is certainly worthy of our attention.

But Should You Invest in Sprouts?

At first blush, Sprouts seems undervalued. As of February, it had 256 stores in operation, compared to the 456 stores being operated by Whole Foods. If SFM has 56% of the stores of WFM, one could argue that SFM's market cap should be closer to 56% of WFM. Instead, SFM's market cap is about 25% of that WFM (~$3.33B and ~$13.4B, respectively.) That seems like quite a gap.

The table below shows how SFM stacks up against WFM on some other comparative metrics.

Source: Data extrapolated from Morningstar.com and respective annual reports.

Once we take into consideration that TTM revenue and TTM net income for SFM is about 26% and 31%, respectively, of that of WFM, SFM's current market cap (about 25% of WFM) appears to be a better reflection of these measures. Compared to WFM, SFM might be just about fairly valued.

Unfortunately, this is something of an "apples to oranges" comparison, as WFM has more stores and those stores are, on average, much larger than those of SFM. The key apples-to-apples metric is income per square foot -- WFM is earning about 22% more per square foot than SFM (see the last row in the table above).

Just to help us understand what this means, let's assume for a moment that WFM was exactly the same size as SFM. It had the same number stores (256), each store had roughly the same amount of square feet (27,946), and the two companies had the same number of outstanding shares (~137 million). Nevertheless, "mini-WFM" would continue to generate the same revenue per square foot and the same net income per square foot as a regular WFM.

The results would look something like this:

In this scenario, it's immediately apparent that a miniaturized WFM still earns a lot more per store, per square foot, and per share than SFM. (WFM's per share revenue is $46 and SFM's is $30.) Applying the market's current price/sales ratio of ~.80 to both companies, we would get a share price of $37 for mini-WFM and $24 for Sprouts.

Yet, it seems a bit odd that the market would apply a similar P/S to WFM and SFM, especially since WFM nets 22% more per square foot than SFM (see last row in the table). By the end of the year, WFM is going to have lot more capital to reinvest in its growth. And if the disparity continues, that amount is going to be compounded.

If we were arbitrage traders, we might consider going long WFM and short SFM until their respective P/S ratios widen. But with Amazon's purchase of WFM, the ratios and pricing for WFM are more or less fixed and WFM is unlikely to maneuver much above or below its buyout price. If the price gap between Sprouts and Whole Foods ought to be wider or narrower, it is Sprouts that undergoes the adjustment.

A simple suggestion is to apply a 22% lower P/S ratio to SFM than we would to WFM. The resulting 22% reduction in Sprouts' value would price it shares at $18.72, give it a $2.57B market cap, and a more reasonable P/E of ~20.

We should also accept that Amazon overpaid for WFM. Whole Foods' buyout P/E is 34. If Amazon does not add a cent to net earnings or reduce a penny of WFM's expenses, it would take it 34 years for the net income from each of WFM's 456 stores to pay for their respective purchases.

The market's optimism that a potential suitor will purchase SFM at the same P/S or P/E ratio as WFM borders on reckless. SFM delivers much less bang for the buck, or dollar per square foot. And there are not a whole lot of buyers that possess Amazon's willingness to buck normative economics.

Final Note

Sprouts is, to my mind, a truly wonderful company poised to succeed in the quickly growing natural and organic products market. (Anecdotally, this past March I was one of some 80,000-90,000 participants at Natural Products Expo West, nearly double the number of convention participants a decade ago.) SFM, with its gluten-free (lactose-free, paleo, etc...) shelf flags, vitamin wellness corner, and fresh organic produce, is perfectly positioned to succeed in this expanding industry.

However, for the time being, it might be best for long-term investors to wait for the buyout frenzy to recede. A better entry point could reveal itself if SFM's stock price drops or if its earnings grow to a point befitting its current valuation.

