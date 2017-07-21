You clearly don't know who you're talking to, so let me clue you in. I am not in danger, Skyler. I am the danger. A guy opens his door and gets shot, and you think that of me? No! I am the one who knocks!

-Breaking Bad

Knock, Knock, who's there?

One of my largest concerns, with the markets now, centers on pension fund obligations. They have built up, over the years, and they have been largely ignored, by most money managers. The thinking seems to be that "they will get handled, somehow." I have reached the point where I no longer accept this assumption.

There has been some talk of the dangers in Municipal pension fund obligations and there have been some notable Municipalities that have hit the wall. Some of the fault lay in the assumptions of growth, that were ridiculous, and never met, and then the sky fell in one day, when the outflows overcame the inflows.

Think of cancer. It is quite like that. There is a gradual decline and then you go over the cliff, and rapidly, as the white cells overcome the red cells. You should also take note that the social climate has changed and that the bond owners, in my opinion, now are second class citizens as compared to the pensioners, and what is owed to them. Recent court rulings are an accurate demonstration of this new reality.

Yet, still to this day, the ratings agencies do not place enough emphasis on the pension obligations, in my view, and I am highly suspect of many of the Municipal ratings, as a result. I have suggested, to a number of large money managers that I interact with, to do their own homework on the pension obligations of the taxable and tax-exempt Municipal bonds that they own. What we have witnessed, and what I believe will continue, will be a violent "push comes to shove" when a Municipality runs out of wiggle room and can no longer pay its pensioners.

"Woe is me" may be the headline of that day of "Breaking Bad" but it can all be avoided if you do some homework now. Make a plan and execute it. I suggest that you do it today!

Sitting around, watching sporting events, eating Wheaties and drinking Grand Marnier do not constitute plans.

-The Wizard

At least, in the Municipal sector, some attention has been paid to the problem, not enough, but some. In the Corporate sector, which is saddled with the same issues, almost no one has paid ANY attention to the pension fund obligations. Whether it is equities or debt, there has been scant mention of the very serious issues facing a number of large American corporations.

American Companies with the Lowest Ratios of Pension Assets to Pension Obligations

Corporation Pension Assets Pension Obligations Shortfall ($M) Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) 46.60% 53.40% -1,944 Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) 49.40% 50.60% -10,558 Delphi Automotive (NYSE:DLPH) 55.70% 44.30% -965 American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) 58.10% 41.90% -7,221 Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) 58.20% 41.80% -961 Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) 59.40% 40.60% -7,016 TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) 60.80% 39.20% -1,485 Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) 62.20% 37.80% -2,009 United Continental Hldgs (NYSE:UAL) 63.90% 36.10% -1,898 Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) 64.30% 35.70% -896 First Energy (OTCPK:ASKDF) 65.10% 34.90% -3,213 Harris (NYSE:HRS) 66.00% 34.00% -2,198 Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) 66.40% 33.60% -2,360 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) 66.80% 33.20% -1,220 General Electric (NYSE:GE) 67.00% 33.00% -31,060 Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) 67.10% 32.90% -516 DuPont (NYSE:DD) 67.10% 32.90% -8,175 Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) 67.90% 32.10% -1,453 Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) 67.90% 32.10% -14,847 Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) 68.20% 31.80% -864

*Data provided by Zerohedge

There, I have laid it out for you. Equities or debt or some form of derivative, you own these names and you better be careful of what you own. It may not be today and it may not be tomorrow and, if a company wises up, it may not happen at all. Though, even if the company does pay attention, earnings are likely to decline as a result.

So, I suggest you gather your team around you and discuss all of this. Here is "food for thought." Begin the discussion. Keep eating until you are done!