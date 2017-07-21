Nordea Bank's (NRDEF) CEO Torsten Jørgensen on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nordea Bank AB (OTCPK:NRDEF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 21, 2017 3:00 AM ET

Rodney Alfvén

Dear audience in the room and on the web, welcome to this press conference where Nordea will present our second quarter results. My name is Rod Alfvén and I'm heading up the Investor Relations at Nordea. We will start with a presentation and a short Q&A session with our group CEO and President, Casper Von Koskull. At 9, then there will be possibilities within the individual interviews with Casper. And then, Torsten Jørgensen and I will conduct the Q&A session with analysts. Casper, please.

Casper von Koskull

Good morning, everybody and welcome. Really pleased to have you all here. Second quarter, if I maybe give a little bit just of a highlight. I think it's probably one of the first years since I've been with the bank for the last 6 years when we actually have kind of a synchronized growth picture in all the Nordic countries, so we have actually a stable economic environment and stable backdrop. And that actually means that the operating environment for all our businesses and all our home markets actually has been stable and that is actually reflected in the income that we have generated in the second quarter.

The second quarter actually comes in line with last year. And when I look at the first half of this year, we're actually ahead 4% from last year. So overall, stable environment, stable income picture.

What is characterizing in this second quarter is, of course, that we have had tremendous activity in our transformation program. We have big group programs in simplification and transformation that we have talked about and that, of course, is reflected in the cost picture, as is and has been expected. So overall, I think we're developing the bank in the direction that we have been planning. Our credit quality and our capital positions have also improved. And particularly, I mentioned the positive economic backdrop, but I also have to highlight the fact that the geopolitical environment we're in today, I think we can all agree, is much more volatile. I tend to use the expression we have economic -- a good position in the economic environment, but we're actually living in a geopolitical recession and hence, actually, our interest on that side is quite big. And that's why our target which has always been our objective to improve the resilience of this bank and create real agility which is really the part of our transformation program, is actually progressing according to plan. So I'm very proud of that.

I -- for some maybe, I will disappoint you, we have not made a decision on domicile. Why haven't we done it? This is a very important decision that we're making. It requires very thorough, deep analysis which we have been doing. And with the recent information both in Denmark and Sweden, I think it is the right thing to do to take that time and I'm pretty confident that we will make a final decision in early September.

What has been quite clear in that discussion and our analysis is that for us to get a -- and now we talk about really the oversight and regulatory environment. We do not talk about country economics because on that side nothing will change, but we talk about oversight and regulation to get fair, stable and predictable regulatory and oversight environment, the banking union is an important -- probably the most important decision-making factor that will play in here and has been in our discussion. So I can say that and then we will, of course, analyze further what we have learned and what we will learn in the coming months and then we will make and aim to make a decision in early September. So that's where we're.

If we look a little bit more in detail on the actual numbers, I already mentioned the word stable. I mean, when I look at the total revenue, actually slightly ahead of last year. And as I said, the first half, 4% ahead of last year’s first half.

I think it is also good to mention that we have unusually many temporary issues or headwinds in the second quarter, so actually, the underlying top line actually doesn't reflect, I think, fully the performance in the first half. Actually, I'm pleased with the first half and first -- and the second quarter. Margins are stable. And if anything, we have a positive bias on the margin side.

I think the story is more on cost, but the cost is something that we have been both planning and predicting. We have wanted to front-load our big transformation programs, group programs which are both the system replacement, but also big investments into risk and compliance. And I think it has been the right thing to do. And we will not see the same growth in the second half and hence, I think I can today, kind of, guide that the second -- the full year '17 will be probably 3% to 5% growth. But then, we will -- I'm pretty confident that we will have and we'll stick to -- 2018 will be in line with '16. This is pretty much what we have been planning all along and comes according to my own expectations.

Credit quality is improving. I already mentioned that. We're now at 13 basis points, still a lot of weight on the oil and offshore in that, but 13 basis points. And also looking ahead in the coming quarters, I think we will stay below the 16 basis points 10-year average that we have also in the coming quarters that are ahead of us. So overall, credit quality is improving.

I think the most important real number here, when I talk about resilience, talk about the future, is our capital because this is about capital, resilience is about capital. We now have core tier 1 at 19:2 and I think the number really to probably highlight is the fact that we've improved our core Tier 1 ratio within 1 -- 12-month period by almost 2.5% points. And I think that is really the number that I think one should remember because it is about capital and capital resilience in an environment where we do have also geopolitical and event risk out there.

If I look at some of the highlights of the income lines. Net interest income, largely unchanged from last year. I think we have deposit margins improving. We have lending margins largely unchanged. And then, we actually have funding costs coming down. So overall, as I said, a positive bias also going forward on the margin side.

As we have said and as we have expected, our volume growth has been very low. And I think that's something that we have said and I -- it is not only a question of the marketplace. We have also said that we highlight the discipline on this side and really a focus on risk and profitability. So risk profitability actually comes before volume growth itself.

I do believe with the positive economic backdrop that we now have is that, particularly on the corporate side, I think we will see more demand coming. I'd say inevitable. It's actually been slower in the beginning, but I do see that actually coming.

And then, we do have, both in treasury and FX, kind of negatively affecting NII. But I think, overall, I think I'm pleased with the NII.

The real driver of, I think the strongest driver of our top line is net fees and commission, at a continuous -- at a very good and high level. We've actually have had growth in this -- on that line of 6% Q-on-Q. And it really is a reflection of the strong businesses that we have in wealth and also wholesale banking and also in our transaction banking, payments and cards.

In asset under management, we're again at an all-time high. A lot of good inflow coming in there on the corporate advisory side. And we have somewhat lower fees, but the activity level is still very high. And I think the testament on that is also that we have been again part of that largest -- 2 largest transactions as a book runner here in the Nordics. One was all-sell and the other one is the Munters, IPO and we've been part of those, again, testament that we're really leading in this franchise in the region. So really, net fee commission income line, both Q2 and first half, show a very solid development.

Net fair value, comes pretty much in line with expectation. We have low volatility, so you've seen this more broadly. And that, of course, affects, so it's pretty much in line with last quarter and pretty much in line also with last year's first half.

Good customer flow in particularly personal banking and commercial and business banking. We do have lower revenues here, particularly in the oil and offshore because that's related to some of the restructurings that have been done in that segment. And hence, it actually does affect the line particularly in the second quarter, but overall, in line with expectations.

I want to particularly mention once again the asset under management. We -- fourth quarter, we did not have -- given the fact that we actually closed our largest fund, did a soft closing on that which was reflected and other things reflected in the fourth quarter, but we actually show now in both the first and second quarter that we have healthy volume growth in asset under management and again, reaching an all-time high on that side.

I think equally important is the fact that we also have good performance. So almost 90% of our composites have outperformed the benchmarks over a 3-year period and of course, that is where you provide value to our customers and it is very important metrics that we're following. So both good inflow and good performance on that side.

Costs, I have already mentioned, but I think I'll mention it again. This is driven by our desire really to now invest in beefing up both the risk compliance and investing in the big transformation that we do in the bank. So we have actually said that this would be the case. We're front-loading that. And we will start now seeing really a cost picture that will go -- start going down. And hence, I'm convinced and we will deliver full year cost growth below this 3% to 5%, as I said. And next year, we will have, in '18, level -- at the same levels as in '16. I probably think that Q2 2017 is probably the peak of cost in a quarter, hopefully, for my time.

Very importantly, asset quality. Credit quality remains solid. If anything, there is positive net migration and this is both in retail and in corporate. The individual loan losses are at 11 basis points and collected at 2, so 13 all in all. And as I already mentioned, I expect us to be below the 16 basis point 10-year average also going forward. Again, oil and offshore has been probably the one sector which has the biggest weight in this -- in the provisioning. But I think that is all -- I think it's well provisioned and in good shape, as I see it now.

When we look at the capital, the 2% -- and almost 2.5%, 2.4% improvement in a 12-month period is really the testament what I've always said, what do we -- Nordea stand for? We stand for steady, low volatility and capital generation. And I think this, again, this quarter shows that, so we have now a situation where we're probably at the higher end of our management buffer. That's where we should be probably, so we're 150 basis points above the regulatory requirement. And I do expect, at least what I see today, that I don't see a big change going forward in terms of the requirements. So I think we have a stable picture there as well. A little bit just mentioning a few milestones, a few important things that -- what's happening within the bank.

You have all heard me talk about our core bank system replacement. We talked about us putting in place there or starting the pilot last year, so we had up and running the new bank last year. But now, we have actually real deliveries in the sense of that we have now uploaded almost 4 million customers to the new system in Finland. 4 million customers is actually a mid-size bank in itself. So we've done that. We have now also then, new key software releases that we can put into the production environment which means that later in the year, we can actually start offering savings products to Finnish customers on the new system. We, of course, going forward, will still synchronize the old and the new systems, but the fact is that now, it is not anymore -- it's not -- in the past, it was PowerPoints, then it was pilot, today, it's real. And we will have big deliveries now coming late summer, early fall and towards the rest of the year. And of course, once we start this, then we start rolling into new products and new countries, product by product, country by country. So an uploading of almost 4 million customers, that's a major achievement by a team that has done a tremendous job in actually achieving that.

The other thing I just want to mention, because you always hear me talk about it, is risk and compliance. Risk and compliance are really a key part of our group transformation. When we talk about compliance, we talk too much about just compliance. Compliance, particularly on the financial crime side, is about stopping criminals while giving a smooth experience to customers. This is a big shift that we're doing in the whole industry and we're now investing and have been investing heavily. It's a lot about training people, putting new systems, competent -- taking in competent new systems and then really having clear personal accountability for this. It is about being reliable, responsible and efficient on this side so that we've become actually safer for our customers and really a safe choice to our customers. That's the way we need to start talking about this because that's the role we want to take and responsibility. And we have invested heavily here, we'll continue to do that. And I think this is an important element for any financial institution going forward. The requirements on this side will only go up and I think we're in a good position to be really a solid lead on this side going forward.

Another exciting thing is the fact that the mobile phone actually is starting to become really the entry point and the first choice for our customers to get into the bank. So this device actually becomes your first choice, almost your first choice for a branch. And we have today roughly 40 million log-ins a month into our mobile bank. And we have now, in test , a new mobile bank that we will launch in Finland later this year. And it has features that I think are pretty exciting, where you can actually get an immediate meeting, an advisory meeting on your mobile. You can get an immediate loan application. We get immediate feedback. It's really taking mobile banking to the next level. This is already in test. We're testing this with a group of customers, a group of test people. And we'll launch this later this year in Finland and then we will roll it out in others. We have also upgraded our existing mobile banking platforms with better features, but this is, of course, a bigger step. And you will see much more of this coming, as I've said before.

Another very, kind of, fundamental change in our banking picture is, I've talked in the past about open banking, but it is about how we collaborate with others, collaborate with particularly fintechs and other service providers. We have gone in as the first ones into the Stockholm fintech hub, where we actually have 20 seats. We're in the Danish fintech hub with 6 seats. We're also in what they call the factory in Oslo, both the fintech and the insurance tech where we have been part of their accelerator program. This is banking in the future, working in collaboration with start-ups, new and other service providers. And of course, here, the main objective is to deliver a better, faster, more interesting service to our customers. This is future banking. And I think setting this collaboration up is critical, both in terms of changing our own approach, own culture, but also attracting the right partners to work with us. I mentioned the mobile open banking already earlier and then there we actually, as I said already, last time we had more than 700 pre-applications that came in wanting to work with us on these types of issues.

We're also now investing in artificial intelligence, again, with the main aim to improve the speed and level of customer service. We're -- we have a very exciting cooperation and partnering with an Estonia start-up on artificial intelligence field stream. And this -- these types of solutions will, again, speed up and improve customer service going forward.

And I think maybe just to finish, if we talk about digital mobile and we talk about collaboration fintech, maybe the last thing which I think will be a core element of banking and Nordea going forward and that's sustainability. Sustainability in every way, incorporating sustainability in our core processes, sustainability in our services and our products. And as one example of that is the green bond that we launched, the first green bond for us, a €500 million green bond. And this is not only about doing the right thing. This is also financially savvy because this -- the funding cost for this green bond was actually below our senior unsecured funding cost, so I think it's efficient financing, doing the right thing and sending the right signals.

So that -- I will finish with that. With that, I think sustainability, collaboration with fintechs, digital mobile, that's the banking future.

With that, I think I will take some questions.

Rodney Alfvén

Yes. Thank you, Casper. So we have a few minutes for Q&A. I'll start with Peter, Magnus and then followed by Andrea.

Q - Peter Kessiakoff

Peter Kessiakoff from SEB. Just a question on the redomicile decision and that you're postponing it until September. Just for clarification, will we get a final decision in September? Or could you very well postpone it somewhat longer in case new information comes out or perhaps you haven't gotten enough clarity on the banking union discussions?

Casper von Koskull

I think we'll have enough clarity to make a decision in September.

Peter Kessiakoff

So we will get a decision during September?

Casper von Koskull

I think that's what I said.

Peter Kessiakoff

Okay. Then just in terms of the costs comments that you're making and the elevated project costs that you're seeing in -- during the quarter relating to the IT investment program, but also compliance and so on. You've mentioned that you've now boarded customers in Finland to the new platform. Does the higher cost level in Q2 have anything to do with the actual migration of customers from the old platform to the new one which is typically where banks see cost overruns when they're doing that step?

Casper von Koskull

Not, not really. I mean, I think there is -- and I wouldn't say call it cost overrun because we have actually deliberately front-loaded our investments. And when we also invest in particularly risk and compliance, it is something that is not only in functions. It's actually -- when you actually upgrade the whole organizational level, that actually drives. And that's a cost that we're -- I'm comfortable in doing because we're actually creating a more better, reliable, stable and resilient bank. So it is not a -- in that sense, an overrun. It's a front-loading and it's doing the right thing. And it's not related to that particular thing that you just mentioned.

Rodney Alfvén

Magnus, followed by Andrea.

Magnus Andersson

Yes. Magnus Andersson at ABG. I just -- I must ask what can possibly change in 1.5 months' time over the summer period in Sweden and Denmark for you to potentially come up with another decision on the 6th of September than you could have taken today?

Casper von Koskull

I think it is fair, we've done a lot of work, so we kind of know what the key drivers are, but I think these decisions and indications or some -- or firmer decisions, some of the indications are quite recent and I think it is fair to understand those in detail and then take them into account. I think some of that has not been a surprise, some has been a surprise and I think it is the right thing to do. I mean, I think this is not something you want to rush. If anything, this has been a very speedy process anyway. So I feel very comfortable that doing the right decision is more important than doing a quick decision and that's what we want to do. We want to do it thoroughly, unemotionally and we want to do what is right for the bank. This has no M&A. I just emphasize again because there's a lot of misconception here. This has really no impact on our activity in any of our home markets, has no impact on our employees, has no impact on our customers, has no impact on the bank's commitment to the society more broadly in our 4 home markets, the way we pay fees, taxes, et cetera. So I think our presence, our commitment is completely unwavering in all our 4 markets whatever decision we may do or not do.

Magnus Andersson

Are there any more important factors than the fact that politicians in Denmark and Sweden all of us are going to chip in the potential to join the banking union, primarily very sudden in Sweden which in my personal view sounds very unlikely.

Casper von Koskull

I'm not speculating on that. Is then -- I think we have -- now we have all the elements, that's why my level of confidence for September is the fact that I think we have all the elements there now.

Rodney Alfvén

Andreas?

Andreas Hakansson

It's Andreas Hakansson from Exane BNP Paribas. Sorry, I'm going to have to come back again to the headquarter. Given that we have an election in Sweden in a years' time and in Denmark within 2 years' time and what politicians are saying today about banking unions, I assume, could change within -- or quite soon. So if you need to have a banking union, isn't Finland then the only option?

Casper von Koskull

Is that a loaded question or...

Andreas Hakansson

That's a question.

Casper von Koskull

That's a loaded -- I think we'll take our time until September and actually make our decision there and then on the confidence level that we have -- on the options we have. I think we can do that and we can do it in an unemotional and in a pragmatic way and we will do it that way.

Andreas Hakansson

And then follow-up on that. When you've done the analysis now, what's the latest on the view on -- if there will be any major cost savings or any capital arbitrage by moving away from Sweden?

Casper von Koskull

I have always said that the capital -- we don't do capital arbitrage. I think what a banking union environment would give, if that would then be, because I said that's the single most, I think, important element. It's not the only element, but it is, of course, that then we get a stable, predictable environment where we have a level playing field with our European and broader peers, that is really where European banking is taking place. Where the capital levels are, I mean, you know as well as I do, I don't know where they are and we're still not -- finally you have elements out there that are still uncertain, so I will not speculate. What I want is a level playing field, predictability and kind of a fairness that we offer. We have four home markets. All those four home markets are part of the single European market. And in that kind of environment, I think, we should operate in an oversight and regulatory regime where the rules are predictable and the same. And I hope that that would be the case.

I said that already when we started our branchification. I said that ideally we should all have completely the same rules wherever you are in Europe. That is actually, I think, the whole principle of the single market in goods and services that has been the whole principle of. And I think we see more Europe today. I mean, we live in a -- this is not about Nordea now only. This is about lot of change taking place on the European scene with Brexit taking place and so on. And in that world, we need stability and predictability.

Rodney Alfvén

Peter?

Unidentified Analyst

I'd like to come back to the cost guidance just to make it clear. If I understand you correctly that the reason for raising cost guidance, could that essentially just be summed up by timing and front-loading and the review of domicile? So removing those 2 aspects, you would stick to your previous guidance?

Casper von Koskull

Now when you say that I haven't made that kind of calculate, but you're probably not that far off the truth. But I mean, I could probably agree with that, at least, in large -- to a large extent, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then something you mentioned in your presentation that you would expect a more broad-based credit demand to show from corporate. Is that something you're really kind of seeing in the books that will probably be visible from Q3? Or is it more based on leading indicators?

Casper von Koskull

I think we see some in some markets already and particularly in the -- in our corporate business banking side more than in the large corporate. I think what has -- we have not really seen is the kind of the large corporate, that much kind of volume growth or actually demand, I would expect some of it. But there may be different dynamics playing in as well. I mean, we're -- again my geopolitical risk that is out there with different supply change in the world, globalization, et cetera. So there may be a little bit different dynamic playing, but you would expect that when you have a synchronized growth picture in the Nordics, that that would also reflect -- would somehow reflect more in demand. But again, I've always said, we don't -- we've run the bank in a sense that we don't set our plans that are predicated that that growth has to come. We will be able to operate and we've shown that we've been able to operate kind of without it.

Rodney Alfvén

So the final question for Casper from Jan, please?

Jan Wolter

Jan Wolter, Crédit Suisse. So and -- yes, I think the redomicile is a big question, so I apologize for keeping you on that subject. But if we go 1 month or 2 months or 3 months or maybe even 6 months into the future, so the board will still have to take a decision on a view whether or not, for example, Denmark will join the banking union or not and not a fact, right? So that's my first question. The board still has to make that decision whether or not to redomicile to Finland, Denmark or stay in Sweden, all of you whether or not Denmark will join you. You don't expect to get clarity and that is a fact, I guess. Is that a fair, sort of, summary how the board will have to...

Casper von Koskull

Let me answer it in a way that when we make business decisions, whatever business decision that would be, be it an acquisition, a merger, not that we haven't had any acquisition, investment decisions, they're all based on lots of facts and assumptions that we -- and those assumptions, of course, you weigh probability. There is no difference here. That's the way you make business decisions and you make them unemotionally. You will base them on the facts. And you do as good an analysis as possible. And then, of course, every decision has assumptions as part of a decision. And this probably is no different. As long as you do thorough work, you do it unemotionally and you do it in the best interest of, in this case, the bank, the company.

Rodney Alfvén

On that note, we thank Casper for this Q&A. Thank you very much for coming. And those journalists right now who would like to have individual interviews with Casper, please follow our media persons here. And the rest of you, you're welcome to stay. And then, Torsten Jørgensen, our Deputy CEO and COO, will come on stage. And then there will also be opportunities for telephone questions from the audience. Thank you, Casper.

Rodney Alfvén

Just a few more seconds. Okay, thank you. So if we start here in the room with Nicolas, followed by Mats.

Nicolas McBeath

Nicolas McBeath, DNB. First, a question on the net interest income development here in the quarter. And starting off with the, if you can go through the bit of the margin development, starting with Sweden. In particular, in Swedish banking, there was an IR decline and there is -- that there is impact from lower margins during the quarter. That stands quite in contrast to what the peers have been reporting today on the Swedish retail and mortgage side. If you could start with that and then possibly add some color also on the margin development you're seeing in the other Nordic countries.

Torsten Jørgensen

Yes. We can come to Sweden also. I think, in general, what we have discussed also earlier is that I think we have been pretty aggressive on repricing on mortgages. And I think that the market increasingly is not inviting for that because you get really punished on your volume to a degree that I think is not really sustainable. We have in, particularly in Sweden, seen that the increased funding cost has not -- you cannot -- we have not taken our full share of that. We have a relatively good growth in Swedish mortgages as small as -- the best place in the Nordic currently, so we still have the best growth in Sweden. I don't think we're gaining market share in Sweden, but we have had a period of significant repricing and I think we're retracting a little bit. So I think, in general, if you look on mortgage margins, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, I mean basically, across the markets, I don't think you should expect more from here from this level.

I think in general the levels are okay-ish. I don't think you should expect a lot of growth either. So you can rather say our strategy now is to normalize or neutralize the development. So not a lot of margin improvements, not a lot of additional growth, I think. We're concerned about the growth in certain areas, also in real estate prices and so and so. I don't think we're ready to do much more. And in either way, you can say. So that's how I see the mortgage side. So there will be growth in some of the markets and the growth is not picking up as much as we have expected in Denmark and Finland. I think it will come slightly down in Norway and Sweden. So relatively modest expectation from the mortgage side for the rest of the year. If we're talking NIM, on the corporate side, I think as Casper alluded to, I think we have had quite a period of volume decreases, I think. On the deposit side, if you look at the total corporate book looking forward, I'm not sure we will see a lot of growth, but I don't think we will see a decrease anymore. So I think we have come to a point where the corporate book will either be flat or start to increase slightly.

And it will go, I think, with small improvements in margins looking into the rest of the year. So a mixed picture. But on the corporate side, I think soon to turn into slightly positive, i.e. no drag from volumes anymore. And I think that the picture is fairly the same for the markets. There are more nuances, of course. And we have also seen deposit margin increasing consecutively and I still think we will see that -- we don't change rates based on rates unchanged. Norway has been the best adventure now, but I think most markets will now flattened somewhat. So not so much we expect from NII, but of course, again, year-over-year, it will be a slightly positive effect.

Rodney Alfvén

And for Sweden specifically, please remember that we have actually €3 million year-to-date adjustment on the resolution fees that impacted the personal bank in Sweden.

Torsten Jørgensen

And on the -- maybe just on the comment of NII, remembering the point Casper tried to make on Q2 being a tricky quarter, we were actually hit by a number of different elements that I would say is close to nonrecurring on NII and we have a number of prioritization issues and we have a number of type of one-offs. On NII, I would say it would equal around €25 million. So I would say the right number looking into Q3 would be somewhat like €25 million higher. And if we take them, kind of, I would say, we had prioritization issues on net fee and commission income in the magnitude of €15 million. On costs, we have had a number of elements and maybe we can take that up front. First of all, we had around €30 million, I would call, type of one-off or nonrecurrent. Some of them were slightly expected, some of them not. Around €15 million relates to Luxembourg to a certain type of IT projects and certain compliance-related matters.

And the other, around €15 million relate to a closure of a big mandatory IT project run by wholesale baking. On top of that, I think we have discussed very much our costs related to group projects and compliance and risks. And I think the total cost was €149 million just in Q2. This is my personal observation about what was expected or not because we have not discussed it with you. What my -- when I look into the number, I would say, especially around the group projects which is a majority of the €149 million, I would probably have expected us to be around €15 million lower at this point in time. '17 is the peak year for group projects. And as Casper said, one should always be careful because there is, of course, always some volatility. But I think, for sure, Q2 seems to mark a turning point in terms of absolute costs. So I think for -- to shape the future, I think we would see a downward trend from this level. Of course, with some volatility, but the trend will clearly be downward from here.

That will be driven by the group projects gradually coming down in investments and compliance and risk function has kind of also peaked. There will be some full year effects, but basically, the ramp-up has almost come to an end. Other types of heavy investments, actually, not in the core banking program because that runs exactly on budget, to the question before. But we have also had significant investments in other types of projects like mobile bank, PSD2 related open banking platform and cyber, information securities and they are -- have also had a high level. Some of that will continue. So when you look at the numbers -- and then finally, we -- by the way, I think, we had €25 million in tax, right? That was a prioritization effect. So if you sum some of these one-offs nonrecurring type of elements, you can actually come close to €100 million which partly explains why Q2 ended up being slightly more negative than I think we have ourselves expected, because some of this was not expected.

And looking into the guidance, yes, but I think as we discussed last quarter and actually the quarter before, we have not done many of these group projects before. And remember, not only do we do the same programs as everyone else like MiFID, like PSD2, like Rada, et cetera, but on top of that, we do a huge core replacement program, huge investments on the payment side, huge investments on the mobile side. And you all know that our complexity is slightly higher than the average Nordic bank. So that is an element of front-loading and many of these investments become the foundational layers or the integration layers you need to build before you really start rolling out products. These are heavy investments. Effort wise, I would say we're more than halfway through all of the investments, right? So we have done a lot of the -- all the foundational investments in many of these projects. And that is often where a lot of the risks are sitting.

So a big part of the risk is taken out. And that's also why we have been relatively confident when we talk about the cost guidance. And I know we have -- maybe disappointed you somewhat, but in all honesty, the level of investments happening in Nordea is second to no bank in Europe. So we're managing an investment budget that are in size and bank 4x bigger than Nordea and we do it more or less at budget. And then, you sometimes have a miss of €15 million, €20 million, so please remember the context. So it's an enormous change in transformation program we're running on top of what you can say normal banks or what banks normally are running at the moment. Now I entered into a long speech, so I actually have completely forgotten where I came from. But anyway important message is...

Nicolas McBeath

[Indiscernible] not into cost sales, a follow-up on that one as well. I appreciate that there are some like front-loading and some costs that will taper off in the second half of this year. But still, it seems like you're saying that there is some high-cost level in the group projects that you -- compared to what you expected previously. So with that in mind, how confident are you that the cost guidance of that cost for 2018 versus 2016 will still be accomplished?

Torsten Jørgensen

Yes. But I'm confident because the '18 target has been you can say the hard target internally, where the '17 has been seen as more of where we have the highest risk, right? Because you have a lot of the ramp-up, you have a lot of the scoping and mapping of many of the initiatives also happening. You have -- foundational investments are tough because that is where you handle the complexity. When you have done that, it's just big efforts. So a lot of the rollout now is, of course, a massive effort to start rolling out the products on the core banking part. But a lot of the risk has been taken out and a lot of uncertainty thereby has been reduced. And while we're investing a lot of money in building new, we, of course, also are keen on securing that we always have a strong pipeline of initiatives that take down cost. So the underlying costs are much more in control, you can say. The swing factor is around the massive group projects, of which also a lot of capitalized, right? So the activity level is much higher than reflected in the P&L, of course.

So we're talking about, you can say, the investment budget is twice the size of normal, so it's not around €400 million, €500 million, it's closer to a €1 billion. And that is, of course, have a -- that's, of course, a signal of the activity level. But I would say, the risk is coming down. '17 has been seen as the kind of the residual. '18 is seen as a hard target. The necessary programs to deliver this are ramping up. We have some and we're ramping up new. So I'm relatively confident. Of course, no one can give guarantees, but I'm relatively more confident on '18. And I think we have always said that '17 is a really special year. Remembering also in the guidance now, we're including the reason for the range is also that as we're now to take a decision in September, we might expect -- we already have some cost related to domicile and there will be more if and when we decide in September -- or we will decide in September, but based a little on the decision, there will be cost associated with that. That's also some of the reason for the range of -- on the cost guidance now which was not foreseen, of course, when we started the year.

Rodney Alfvén

So Maths, followed by Jens and then we go to the telephone conference.

Maths Liljedahl

Maths here of Nordea. Terribly sorry to go back to the relocation question again. If you can just update me on the technicals. You previously said like 6 to 9 months would be the time horizon, i.e., if you decide to stay in Sweden in September and then the Swedish government comes out with something terrible next spring, could you still, I mean, tear that decision up next summer and still manage to get out before 2019? Or have you done some of the groundwork in terms of shortening the time horizon?

Torsten Jørgensen

Yes. And I think, again, here, I understand that you are impatient and don't understand we're not ready to take a decision. This started somewhat -- we started somewhat unprepared. It's a massive undertaking. Legal due diligence, operational due diligence, financial due diligence, political due diligence and I mean we have not -- it's not that many months ago. And this is a decision for the future. I mean we're not going to decide domicile kind of every second year, so this is kind of for the rest of our life until something really fundamentally different should happen. So I think you have to understand that the number of issues that, of course, you want to reinvestigate further. Then to Casper's point, we can continue to have unclarity forever, because if you look on the list of issues, you will never have full certainty. And who knows what happens in 1, 2, 3 years.

So the exercise is partly huge and comprehensive and partly has to build on some kind of assessment because this is a future that reaches out 15, 20, 25 years. And you can imagine if we would do the exercise 2 years from now, yes, then it would look slightly different. So all of this is what I think we have to have respect for when taking this decision. It's a big decision for Nordea. But we don't want to live in uncertainty. So we have kind of also set a hard deadline for ourselves. So September has to be the decision point because you can continue forever elaborating on this topic. And a lot of work is going into planning for this. It will be a tight schedule to do it within 6, 9 months, but that is still the kind of the type of the frame we're talking about that we will need probably 9 months after a decision.

Rodney Alfvén

Jens?

Jens Hallén

So first, it might be a bit picky. But when it comes back to the costs side, front-loading to me sounds like you're taking costs now that you won't be taking in the future, but you're sort of keeping your...

Torsten Jørgensen

And that's true.

Jens Hallén

2018 cost guidance the same. Are you taking the cost from '19, '20? Or is it actually more of a cost overrun perhaps?

Torsten Jørgensen

I think that when you start looking into matters like compliance and IT resilience and you remember how regulatory requirements has been a somewhat thrift in the threshold for that. And the same goes if you look into the ticket to the world, the threshold for what is required technology-wise or data-wise or cybersecurity-wise for a big bank. So I think what had happened when we started this is, when you look into the 2 key drivers that will impact future banking, you realize that as we're now anyway looking into each application, into each interface, into each data source model, into whatever, why are we going only from minimum viable when we know -- I mean you don't need to look many years ahead and then you can say okay, but this -- yes.

Is this fit for purpose right now, but not for where we think the threshold will be just 5 years from now. And that is what has happened and this is the kind of understanding we had been asking for a while that we're undertaking some major transformational matters. And when you then start looking really into it and you start your mapping the exercise, then, of course, you start asking these questions to yourself, because -- then what might cause coming back and redoing it in 5 years. We also realize and we have asked for patience because it is a tedious exercise and you can get a little fatigued because every time you look, of course and you ask the question, the question always is you should -- the requirements will probably be even higher, because data and technology is a core capability of the future, no doubt. And not only do we need to fix the old legacy, but the new thing you want to build. You can -- there is a big range you can decide upon. And we're not trying to gold plate everything because of that, of course, gets excessively expensive. But on that scale, we have clearly moved up compared to basically where we started, you can say.

So that is -- and that could be -- I mean you can spend as much money as you would like, so this is really a complicated exercise of finding the right spot. Because with IT, you can spend billions. And that's what I mean by the gold plating, so we're not trying to gold plate, but we're clearly moving up our ambitions. And that has been a little of a moving target, you can say. So that is in reality what is happening and it's happening in many dimensions.

Jens Hallén

Okay. And then just a question on capital. And I think Casper was saying that I believe -- you believe the requirements will now be fairly stable. You are at the upper end or above the upper end of your management buffer. Have you got some more clarity in terms of what you wanted to do in terms of the distribution via buybacks, special dividends? Or is it too much of a gray standstill with, I don't know, Basel IV coming up maybe in a few years' time, et cetera?

Torsten Jørgensen

I think for the first time in many years, if we look from a perspective of the requirements set by our local regulators, that we have more certainty and more stability than for a long time if we look at SREP or capital requirements per se, so I think the around 17.5% capital requirement seems to be relatively solid to expect also by the end of the year. So it gives us -- we don't need to be as worried as we have normally been on handling SREP requirements, additional requirements. I think Basel is -- it's hard, right? Because it would be beneficial if we could get a clear decision there also. I don't know. I have lost count. I don't know where they -- I don't know when they will make a final decision. It will be super helpful also from a repricing point of view and from a planning point of view in many dimensions if we could get something clearer. I don't see any reason -- I mean I think we have decided a good dividend policy, so it gives us sufficient flexibility.

We're pretty confident that we can deliver on our dividend policy for this year as the capital outlook is looking. So not only do we have, I think, relatively stable capital requirement outlook, I think, also, we're slightly more positive on the implementation, on the PD/ADF implementation in Pillar 1, where we have talked about a net negative effect, it doesn't look as bad anymore. Then, of course, in Q4, to deliver on the dividend policy, we will have to chop off quite a lot on dividends, so there will be an impact there, of course. But underlying, capital looks pretty positive. But how much we then step up on dividend, that's, of course, not something we will decide now.

Rodney Alfvén

Please remember, the 19.2%, then we have accrued 70% of the profit for dividend. And that means that for the first 6 month have annualized -- have accrued €0.27 approximately. And obviously, our dividend policy says something else, so you have to take into account every cent, we need to accrue more euro cent, we need to accrue more, that takes out some 3 basis points. So just when you do the math, please remember that. Okay. Do we have any questions from the telephone conference, please?

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We will take our first question from Willis Palermo from Goldman Sachs.

Willis Palermo

The first one is on the fee income and the asset management business, where I see that flows and net new money growth remained quite low compared to what we've seen in the past and your guidances as well. So when do you think that -- or when do you expect a little bit more flows to come? Can we think about the end of the year? Or the initiative that you've taken will feed through the next years?

Torsten Jørgensen

Yes. It's a good question, of course. I mean, we're relatively confident that we will reach a level of 4%, 5% annualized inflow. When exactly it will happen is a good question. I think we have a pretty good pipeline also of both existing and new products and quite a lot of investments are going into building more. So the development we have seen, I see no reason for that not to continue, so that we gradually build a strong pipeline again and we'll get back to that level. I'm not sure it's realistic to expect it by the end of the year, but I mean, we have pretty positive expectations for this growth also in '18. So let's see how we come into '18.

Willis Palermo

All right. And the second question is also a follow-up on the cost again. So the delta between the 2% and 5% growth is quite a large range. So is this delta corresponding to the cost you would incur if you change domicile?

Torsten Jørgensen

Yes.

Willis Palermo

Or is there anything else?

Torsten Jørgensen

Part of the reason for the -- I mean, you could have made the range slightly less wide if we had not had the domicile question ahead of us. So that's part of the explanation, because there is quite a lot of an additional effort to be made. So that's part of it. Part of it is also just realizing that as we have -- as you have all pointed out, it is with an element of uncertainty. It has been with an element of uncertainty up unto now and now we don't want to disappoint you again. Well, let's do it now then and talk about a range with that we feel comfortable that gives us enough flexibility to be within that.

Willis Palermo

And the base is the clean cost of 2016 of 4 8 8 6, so removing the positive one-off?

Torsten Jørgensen

Yes. I think that we will probably also incur domicile cost in '18. And I don't think we have even disclosed whether or not that is included on our -- in the original flat target.

Rodney Alfvén

I think with your question...

Willis Palermo

No, just asking about the base.

Rodney Alfvén

Yes, the baseline. That is on the reported cost either -- 4800. That's the baseline.

Willis Palermo

Okay. And the final question I have is just on loan-loss provision where I understood your more positive guidance. Do we talk about an undershooting of provisions? Or something more in line with the 10 basis points that you had in the past?

Torsten Jørgensen

But if second half year needs to come in below, then, of course, you can start calculating. I mean the short story here is that we have more or less worked all our way through the troubled portfolio, i.e., the shipping and offshore portfolio. We're more or less restructuring the majority of it now, so risk has come down significantly and that is what we're trying to portray. The rest of the portfolio looks pretty solid and stable. So it's hard to be really concerned, I would argue. And then, of course, the number will -- yes, it will be lower, but...

Rodney Alfvén

I mean, if you look at the situation, in this quarter, we had a very, very few number of exposures. We had basically one in consumer durables. We had 4 in wholesale banking. We had one in Russia. We had some in Denmark related to house prices. So they are very, very concentrated. So the quality of the book looks very strong. Anymore question from the telephone conference?

Operator

We now take our next question from Riccardo Rovere from Mediobanca.

Riccardo Rovere

Two questions, if I may. The first one is, it's not clear to me the amount of one-off that you mentioned, if any, in NII and in cost in the second quarter. So if you can just clarify that. I understood something like €15 million related to Luxembourg, then another €15 million related to the termination of a mandatory IT contract, but not sure I got it correctly. The second question I have is on and sorry to get back, on the headquarter move. Have you kind of, I would imagine, yes, have you started talking eventually with the ECB or the Danish FSA? Do you have an idea how long it would take for them to give you a brand new SREP ratio? And have you had any discussion with them on how they will eventually treat your risk-weighted assets which remain well below European average at least in the euro area?

Torsten Jørgensen

Yes. On the first, I think I can confirm that I think for understanding the current cost and NII, I mean I think we talk about €25 million on NII that are nonrecurring and therefore, you can say you could enjoy for. I think we're coming with a new and higher guidance, of course, but there was an element of €30 million which you rightfully understood, that are nonrecurrent. So just to indicate that the run rate is not as bad as it looks, you can say, the underlying run rate. On the question around capital but -- and I assume it's a domicile related one, I assume, but I mean please understand that we have now communicated a clear indication that a banking union is much preferred. The kind of conversation you have is on different levels. And until you make a clear application, of course, you will get into another type of discussion. So that's part of the exercise now is, of course, assessing based on the information we have.

And at the moment we have made more decisions and made more formal applications, then, of course, you will enter another level of discussion. So there will be an element of uncertainty and assessment included, not knowing exactly what the kind of -- how any transition requirements will look like and the period and so on, so we have to, more or less, assess on information that you also have. Of course, we have had dialogues, but the kind of questions you refer to, that probably requires a more formal application and a more formal process to be able to answer fully.

Riccardo Rovere

Yes, yes. Okay. I understand. Just to get back on the first question. So is €25 million on NII and €30 million on cost, is that correct?

Torsten Jørgensen

Yes.

Rodney Alfvén

Okay. Let's go back to the audience here. Yes, Magnus nor Andreas, you choose and then followed by Peter K.

Magnus Andersson

Okay. Just a few follow-ups. Just on these predecision issues. Are they anywhere else in NII but in wholesale banking other? And...

Torsten Jørgensen

No. That was a fee. That's on the fee side of €15 million in fees and wholesale banking, yes.

Magnus Andersson

Yes. And then it's €10 million on the NII, right?

Torsten Jørgensen

No, €25 million.

Magnus Andersson

€25 million in total? Okay.

Torsten Jørgensen

No, €25 million in NII in total, yes and €15 million in fees.

Magnus Andersson

Okay. And doesn't that mean that Q1 was stronger than...

Torsten Jørgensen

Yes.

Rodney Alfvén

So you should look at the front [indiscernible].

Magnus Andersson

You should look at them both together, the first half then, to get the correct run rate. Okay. And just how much costs have you taken for the domicile review so far? Is it significant?

Torsten Jørgensen

You mean up until now?

Magnus Andersson

Yes, up until now.

Torsten Jørgensen

No. But that's still not a significant number as a lot of, you can say, well, it's -- how to calculate, it's a lot of internal resources and of course, we have -- I don't think we have even seen the full invoice as yet. We have had a number of people helping us, but I still think that is not the main driver yet for the cost run rate, you can say.

Magnus Andersson

And just a follow-up on -- if I ask a question like this, are you as comfortable today with the 2018 guidance on costs as you were 6 months ago?

Torsten Jørgensen

I'm probably slightly more confident than I was 6 months ago because I -- back to the point that a lot of the things we're doing, we have not done before or actually, no bank has done before. So of course, that is why I think we have indicated that '17 was -- that was the tricky year and that's why we have always -- are being a bit more tough on the '18 because '17 was the -- and as I said, much of the cost are peaking now also in the projects so as we have now moved our way into that and no more and are capable of scoping more concretely and we have executed a lot of these foundational efforts, I would say that what I try to do -- the risk has come down slightly. So I would say, on balance, I'm -- and then I think we have ramped up quite a good pipeline of cost mitigation type of activities and new ones that we hopefully will start executing in the autumn that will have effect in '18. So yes, I would -- on balance, I would say, I'm more confident now than 6 months ago.

Magnus Andersson

Okay. And just finally, on capital. Are you prepared to say anything about the potential impact from IFRS 9?

Torsten Jørgensen

I think we have said before that that is most likely in the insignificant type of area. So we're still not sleepless about it.

Andreas Hakansson

It's Andreas from Exane again. Coming back to a few follow-ups. Just on cost for '18, you were talking quickly about it, but I don't think you were clear at that. Is that 2018 target including a potential move?

Torsten Jørgensen

But -- it's -- what is a lot of money?

Andreas Hakansson

Well, your guidance for this year increased by 1 percentage point, you said that the move was a part of it. So is that 1 percentage point for '18 we should think about?

Torsten Jørgensen

It depends -- I mean if we -- when we now take a decision in September, I would expect us to ramp up fast. I think we're talking about less than 1%. And I don't think we have fully included because the original target, of course, was set before. So maybe we can say more about that in Q3 because there we will also be ready to talk much more about the kind of pipeline of clients we now have for doing more on mitigating costs, right? So maybe if we can postpone that kind of final decision on that toward Q3.

Andreas Hakansson

Then on NII, I mean the first half of NII is annualizing roughly in the same level as 2016. I think you sound more cautious on volumes and more cautious on margins today than you did in Q1. So is flat NII from last year now the best outlook?

Torsten Jørgensen

You mean into...

Andreas Hakansson

For this year, full year compared to '16?

Torsten Jørgensen

No, I still think we will have NII slightly up this year compared to '16 if I look -- yes.

Andreas Hakansson

Okay, slightly up.

Torsten Jørgensen

Slightly up, yes.

Andreas Hakansson

And then last, just quickly on the coverage ratio, it fell 4 percentage points and that one big provision charge you took this, I would think of it one big Norwegian, you must have classified as NPL before. So what other drivers is it chipping? Was it other sectors?

Rodney Alfvén

No, it is two exposures. One within what we define as consumer durables and the other one is within oil and offshore.

Andreas Hakansson

And if you -- and how low your coverage ratio, you're happy to bring it below 40% as it fell 4 percentage points in the quarter?

Rodney Alfvén

I mean if you look at the whole movement this quarter, it basically came from these 2 who were covered with collaterals, so the coverage ratio for those 2 was very low compared to the average. So I mean it very much depends on what's happening going forward and what kind of loans we're impairing, but we're very confident that these 2 coverage are enough. Peter K?

Peter Kessiakoff

A few questions from my side. First of all on NII. With the treasury that has been strong a few quarters ago and then declining sequentially the last 2 quarters, could you just give a comment on your outlook there, what your expectations are?

Torsten Jørgensen

What I think it is was a -- I mean, if Q1 was a really strong one, then Q2 was a weak one. So I think for forecast purposes, that's something more in between.

Peter Kessiakoff

Okay. So it could potentially rebound in Q3?

Torsten Jørgensen

Well, you know how it is with treasury, but I mean I think I cannot comment much closer. It was very strong and then it was not so strong. So I think they can do better kind of if you look into -- I don't think you can use Q2 as the base for forecasting. I would use something slightly higher.

Peter Kessiakoff

Okay. Then in terms of -- on the trading line, you commented that oil and offshore restructurings impacted the customer activity negatively. Is there any communication between the net gains and losses line and the low loan losses that we're seeing in the quarter that perhaps is the basis for impacting negatively on the income side which mitigate to some uptick on the loan loss side? Is there any communication there?

Rodney Alfvén

Yes. If you look at the business unit, shipping, oil and offshore, if you look at the net fair value reserve there, it was minus 37. And usually, that is a plus, not much, maybe 5, 10. So the reason it's negative now is because of debt restructuring of customer exposure. So coming back to the temporary headwinds, you have that as well in net fair value and that relates to debt restructuring. So you can say from a theoretical IFRS perspective, it is definitely a net fair value result, but you can include that in the restructuring of customer exposures.

Peter Kessiakoff

Okay. Very clear. Then just on Russia. When you had your business area there in London [indiscernible] of wholesale bank you mentioned that the Russian operations should be largely flat going forward in terms of loan book. But was down roughly 14% sequentially now in the quarter. What kind of level should we be expecting going forward? And will that be a drag on NII going forward as well?

Torsten Jørgensen

Not as much as I think indicated by the Q2 number. I think that was, again, a -- you should probably use a slightly higher for forecast purposes.

Rodney Alfvén

But the strategy in Russia is still that we're focusing on the Nordic customers active in Russia and that means that it could be slightly lower than today, but we're not talking a big...

Torsten Jørgensen

Yes, volume-wise. What I mean, for NII purposes, I think, the number is slightly -- you should not use Q2 fully as your baseline.

Rodney Alfvén

Do we have any more questions from the telephone conference?

Operator

Yes. We'll have a question from Rajesh Kumar from Société Générale.

Rajesh Kumar

Rajesh from Soc Gen Credit Research. Can I get some more color on your funding plan? Do you intend to issue any sub debt in the rest of 2017 or say H1 '18? And what about senior? I mean do you have a large maturity coming up in October? So fair to say you will look to refinance that? And finally on -- any update on non-preferred senior? Where are we on timing wise? These are the questions.

Torsten Jørgensen

No, but I think that if you look -- if kind of without being too specific on timing of any issuance, then -- if you look ahead, you can say, in general, we don't have a lot of -- I mean, of course, we have a refinancing need, but we don't have a lot of net new funding needs if you look ahead as volume is still looking very low volume growth. We might, over the next kind of 18 months, need to do a little 81. We will not need to do a lot of classical senior unsecured, but of course, we will gradually move into replacing some of the senior unsecured with the non-preferred at least as it looks now and nothing of it is dramatic. So if anything, I think we will continue to see for quite some while, I mean the cost of funds in general coming down. So from a funding perspective, I don't think there are any big issues out there to highlight actually.

Rodney Alfvén

Any more questions from the telephone?

Operator

Yes. We now take our next question from Karim Bertoni from Bellevue Asset Management.

Karim Bertoni

My question relates to costs. And I understand that currently, you have potentially some IT project, but also some, let's say, more labor intensive projects working at the same time to be -- to enable you to be in compliance and to improve your compliance system, et cetera. You gave us a view on 2018 with cost unchanged compared to 2016, but I'd like to understand if we could imagine that going forward, as you replace more, let's say, labor by capital or IT, if you want, we could expect further decrease in costs and at the same time, adding the automatic compliance system you're working on decreasing your cost going forward.

Torsten Jørgensen

No. But I think the transformation you are alluding to is exactly part of this discussion about how you used to think about your scope of your investments because, ultimately, of course, a lot of current operational tasks, whether or not they are sitting in KYC work or transaction monitoring on section screening or PIP or what have you work or it's in normal operations, I think we will see a dramatic change over the next 5 years where these processes will either be moved to our operation centers outside the Nordic or will be fully automated or robotified or whatever you will call it. So you will see a -- I think over the next 5 years, we'll see a dramatic change from, you can say, classical staff cost, especially on the operational side to partly replaced by higher technology costs. But net of this, of course, is a far more efficient operation of a bank. What the net effect will be, that is exactly what we will try to come back and say more of in Q3, but this is part of the preparations and planning we're doing now. So I think you are in the right direction, that is what we will see a lot more of.

Rodney Alfvén

Any more from the telephone conference?

Operator

Yes. We'll now take our next question from Yafei Tian from Citigroup.

Yafei Tian

I have a -- first question is on capital. I think you mentioned that the capital requirement under your expectation for this quarter is 17.7. That is 20 bps above the estimates for first quarter. What is driving this 20 bps increase? And if I understand correctly, there are still a few buffers that are currently in place on Nordea, that could come down in the coming quarters. Is there an indication of the timing where we could expect that Nordea's capital requirements started before, that's the first question.

Torsten Jørgensen

Yes, on the first question, I think the main driver has been that you have this effect when you -- we have quite a lot of Pillar 2. And when REA is coming down, you have a -- you can say a calculation effect on your capital requirement, so it's not that I have set new and higher requirements, it's a simple -- it's a mathematical effect, you can say, when REA comes down as it does with almost €4 billion. On the add-ons, we still do believe that we -- in the autumn, we'll be told that we can lift the so called branchification add-on.

We got equivalent to around 22 basis points, but we might also expect to raise discussions on other big add-ons. I will then be more skeptical to whether or not that can -- we can manage to get that fully into this year's report, whether or not that will be next year's as driven, that would mainly be on the covenants related add-on. So that -- I mean, at least I think we should have a scope for next year's SREP realistically. So I think -- and we also have other add-ons we're trying to address. But for this year, I think the expectation should be on the branchification one and I don't think we can expect that much more.

Yafei Tian

That's very clear. And then second question is around banking union. You mentioned that this is the ultimate most important criteria for your redomicile decision. What are the benefits of a banking union besides, I would say, a more stable prediction of capital and all the regulatory changes? Would the country have any discretion as to capital requirement in a banking union? And if that's the case, how do you think about it?

Torsten Jørgensen

I think the banking union preference that we have come to is driven by more -- if you look at it strategically, I think Nordea's history has shown that, I mean and the discussions that have taken place is that we're an odd animal in the Nordic as we have equal sized operations in each of the 4 markets. We're a domestic CV in each of the 4 markets. We're increasingly focusing on making one operating model. So increasingly, we -- internally, that is not 4 markets. That's one Nordea. And it goes into the governance, it goes into operations, in systems, in the way we address the market and so on. And I think the development will only continue. So I think that -- and that has basically been in the heritage of Nordea that we wanted to become this one bank across the Nordic internally. And customers for sure, of course, perceive us as a local bank.

But I think, in general, the requirement for that is, of course, that we -- from a regulatory point of view, are also then, you can say ideally is treated with one point of contact. And resolution wise, you can also argue that Nordea has become so big that for any single market in the Nordic, I think the discussions -- and you can listen to other central banks, there is a concern about resolution when you add the full Nordea balance sheet to any individual country. So I think we have more from a strategic perspective, come to the conclusion that the most relevant home for a big one bank as we have become after the branchification is the banking union. So it's mainly been driven by these type of considerations. And then, of course, there are a number of more technical issues pertaining to moving to banking union, but that has kind of been the overall assessment. So it's to get the same kind of benefits we're looking for internally, you can say. If you look at the full value chain of what is relevant for running a big complex bank like Nordea, then expanding that, that has led us to this conclusion rather than kind of from the bottom up or technical side. If that answers your question?

Yafei Tian

Yes. Yes, it does. This is very clear. And the last question is a clarification on the cost guidance. Can you just confirm that this 3 to 5 cost guidance does not include the cost of -- the cost to relocate if you do decide to relocate?

Torsten Jørgensen

Well, if I hear you correctly, I think I need to -- I think the 3 to 5 does include the decision to redomicile. So when we take the decision in September and we will have costs as a result of that, that will be included in the 3 to 5.

Yafei Tian

But technically, you will not move until 2018, right? Even if you were to decide to move the action to move. Costs related to that would more happen in '18 rather than '17, is that correct?

Torsten Jørgensen

Yes, because I think even at best, 9 months has even come up, is even a pretty ambitious timetable. So it will not be -- if we take the decision and when we take the decision in September, it's not realistic that we will have a closure of that before sometime into '18, so it will happen sometime in '18.

Yafei Tian

And there will be additional costs in '18 related to moving, right? So that could affect your 2018 set cost guidance.

Torsten Jørgensen

There will be costs in '17 and they are included in the guidance. And there are costs in '18 and we will come back in Q3 with whether or not that's included in the flat '16 or '18 target. But there will be some, but they will not be significant. Well that would be a definition, but we will come back with that.

Rodney Alfvén

Okay. So if we go back to the room, we have from Andreas, followed by Jan.

Andreas Hakansson

Just a quick follow-up on the move. You say that it -- whatever happens, it won't happen until somewhere later on in '18. Does that mean that next year, you would pay the 12.5 basis points resolution fee?

Torsten Jørgensen

No. Because next year, we will -- yes, well, but only on the Swedish exposures, yes, but only on Sweden.

Andreas Hakansson

How big an increase will that be?

Torsten Jørgensen

But I actually don't think net, it will be an increase. I think the net resolution and deposit fees next year...

Rodney Alfvén

It's up €50 million, €50-plus million.

Torsten Jørgensen

Yes. But for...

Rodney Alfvén

The net increase there.

Torsten Jørgensen

Yes. Okay, yes. That will be a net increase, yes.

Rodney Alfvén

The net increase is roughly €50 million. But then, obviously, the increase in Sweden will be a lot bigger, but then others would disappear. Jan, please?

Jan Wolter

On the NII and the one-offs there, a couple of detailed questions perhaps. But when you say that you have 25 million or so in one-offs in Q2, so does that mean that we should adjust the third quarter NII up with that amount roughly? So everything else equal, we should add them back, right? That's the way we should look at it.

Torsten Jørgensen

No. I will say the starting point is €25 million higher, Jan.

Jan Wolter

And then on the funding cost and the NSFR, would you expect funding costs to come down in the second half helped by lower NSFR or expensive maturities which are refinanced with cheaper wholesale debt or deposits? So how do you view the funding costs half-on-half, so to speak?

Torsten Jørgensen

That I can't recall, but I think that has continued to come down somewhat in the second half. And you are right that NSFR is not driving up costs. I think we have not disclosed other than we're clearly compliant with NSFR already now, so it gives room for optimizing, you can say and it still does.

Jan Wolter

And on the SREP, I believe, if I remember correctly, you did get that letter in July last year. Have you got on the SREP already now? So...

Torsten Jørgensen

Yes.

Jan Wolter

So you know whether or not the Pillar 2 buffer for the branchification if that goes out or not, but you will not talk about it until later, is that the way?

Torsten Jørgensen

We have received the draft letter, but we cannot draw any conclusions before sometime in October. But it could be filtered into the discussions we have had around capital and capital requirement without being too specific.

Jan Wolter

Sure. And then, maybe, I missed the detail, but did you say exactly how much the resolution from delta was Q-on-Q? Maybe I missed that in the report.

Rodney Alfvén

€3 million.

Torsten Jørgensen

That's €3 million.

Rodney Alfvén

We did a year-to-date correction in the personal bank in Sweden of €3 million.

Jan Wolter

And that's also for the group? I thought we discussed?

Rodney Alfvén

More or less so, yes. So it's a small number. We got a small positive year-to-date correction in Finland, but that was very small. Any more question from the room? Any more questions from the telephone conference?

Operator

Yes. We'll take our next question from Amal Shah from Redburn.

Amal Shah

So I think, one for costs, so now that you're front-loaded on the costs, what is the full cost of the simplification and the core banking platform programs? I think you previously mentioned it was around €1.1 billion. And then the second question, so you mentioned you received a draft SREP letter. Is that related to the LGD and CCF capital provisioning that you've taken?

Torsten Jørgensen

On the first question, yes, I can confirm the budget is still €1.1 billion and we're actually running slightly better than the budget. And on the second question, no, it's not related to the SREP letter.

Amal Shah

Okay. So what is the reason for taking the provision then?

Torsten Jørgensen

But that's part of the annual validation process, so that's our estimate. We're holding back in Q3.

Operator

We'll now take the next question from Vivek Gautam from JP Morgan.

Vivek Gautam

So one quick question. You mentioned that you saw positive net rating migration in Q2 in both retail and the corporate portfolio. Can you provide some more color on the geographies and industries which were the main driver of the positive migration?

Torsten Jørgensen

On the -- are you on the capital side now? You're talking about rating migration in the corporate portfolio?

Vivek Gautam

Yes.

Torsten Jørgensen

That I actually can't recall. I think we have -- no, I can't recall, to be honest.

Rodney Alfvén

Bear with me a second.

Torsten Jørgensen

But it's actually not -- the capital is not so much, it shows that we also have rating migration effects, but they are minor compared to some of the other effects. We have that table, yes.

Vivek Gautam

Are there any trends that you are seeing in terms of like industries? Or is it just...

Torsten Jørgensen

There is nothing surprising in it so -- and there is nothing major, I can say. So this is not the major driver. It's true that we have some migration effects. The total migration effect on REA is 0.4, so it's 40 basis points, i.e., on REA. So it's not a huge effect. And it's actually mainly driven by a mix effect in the institutional portfolio and some positive, yes, so.

Rodney Alfvén

So that was the last question for this session. Please remember that we have an open breakfast in London tomorrow at 8:00 a.m. You are most welcome if you're in London. You are most welcome also if you're not in London, but that's going to be challenging. So thanks very much and don't hesitate to call us if you have any further questions. Thank you.

Torsten Jørgensen

Thank you.

