Netflix: Does Growth Justify The Valuation?

Whether you are bearish or bullish on Netflix (NFLX), there's no doubt that Netflix has very impressive subscription growth figures. Netflix's second quarter earnings, which has been a traditionally weak quarter in the past, largely exceeded consensus analyst expectations. The most notable aspect about this quarter was Netflix's subscriber growth, it exceed even the most bullish expectations. This is the second quarter now where Netflix has crushed Wall Street expectations on subscriber growth. As a result, shares were up over 10 percent during aftermarket trading, but there is more to the story then just subscriber growth. I think if most people dug deeper into the earnings and went beyond subscriber growth, they would find that the 10 percent move up feels largely unjustified. If I held a long position in Netflix shareholder, I would be worried about their current valuation and their risky high cost strategy to increase growth. Sure this strategy might increase the number of subscriptions, but it does not produce the necessary earnings to justify the price Netflix currently trades at. I believe that investors should approach Netflix with extreme caution - shares seem overvalued.

For the second quarter, Netflix generated $2.79 billion in revenue and reported EPS of 15 cents. EPS for the second quarter fell short of analyst expectations of 16 cents per share, revenue exceeded consensus analyst expectations of $2.76 billion. Quarterly guidance for all metrics exceed expectations. Netflix expects EPS of 32 cents versus analyst expectations of 23, revenue of $2.97 billion versus expectations of $2.87 billion for the third quarter. The biggest takeaway from this quarter was subscriber growth, which exceeded all forecasts by a long shot. Netflix added 5.2 million subscribers, analysts were expecting 3.2 million subscribers. Their third quarter subscriber gain forecast also exceeded expectations. Netflix expects to add 4.4 million subscribers for the third quarter crushing analyst expectations of 3.9 million. However, it would be foolish to look at subscriber growth and revenue growth only. In order for a company to be successful it needs to be profitable.

Netflix's high-cost growth strategy is unsustainable and is making Netflix simply unprofitable as a company. They have been producing a large amount of original content and has been marketing that on a major scale in order to attract more subscribers. This strategy comes with a hefty price tag though that puts Netflix's entire valuation into question. Netflix is trading at a market cap of nearly $80 billion while they only generated a mere $66 million in net income last quarter. Net income for the fiscal year of 2016 did not even exceed $200 million. There is a lot of growth currently priced into Netflix's current stock price. Just look at the P/E ratio they are trading at, of the four tech FANG stocks. Netflix has the highest P/E ratio (218.4). From a cash flow perspective, things do not look any better. Last quarter's free cash flow was -$608 million. This is a huge increase compared to the same quarter last year. Free cash flow was only at -$254 million. To make matters seemingly worse, Netflix downgraded their yearly free cash flow estimate from -$2 billion to the -$2-$2.5 billion range. Even though subscriptions are increasing, it doesn't seem like revenue and free cash flow is meaningfully increasing at all.

The CEO of Netflix, Reed Hastings, tried to put a ridiculous spin on this during their conference call and said that their cash burn is a "indicator of success."

And the irony is the faster that we grow and the faster we grow, the owned originals, the more drawn on free cash flow that will be. So in some senses that negative free cash flow will be an indicator of enormous success.

What Hastings basically said is that the more money they lose, the more successful they will be. If that was the case Netflix deserves their current valuation but sadly it is not. In no business is increasing negative cash flows ever good. For startup companies it is normal but for a company with such a large scale like Netflix it is not.

People try to justify this negative cash flow, which is expected to go on for years, by saying that it is a temporary subscriber growth strategy. But this strategy seems far from temporary. They will need to continually produce their own content in order to satisfy their subscribers and prevent them from leaving. If they stop, they would stand to lose subscribers. Netflix has even said that many of their subscribers come from their original content. Netflix is expecting to spend over $6 billion in 2017 alone on their original content, and they expect that price tag to increase as time goes on.

Operating margins shrank by 4.6 percent due to these higher content costs. Their original expenditure costs will most likely continue to put financial pressure on the company.

Assuming Netflix won't cut their increasing content costs in the future, one has to wonder how they will be able to live up to their expectations. The most common idea is that Netflix will raise subscription costs, but this could easily backfire on Netflix. People need to realize that Netflix built their whole business platform on the idea that their streaming services would be affordable and easily accessible. Any price hikes would undermine what makes Netflix so great and threaten subscriber growth. Historically speaking, Netflix subscribers also are known to be notoriously sensitive to price hikes. Rather then try to address these profitability problems, Netflix has instead decided to just ignore them and focus completely on growth, even if it means achieving it through unreasonable means. In April, Netflix raised $1 billion through foreign debt financing in order to raise money for their content. Netflix now has $4,836,502,000 in long term debt, which is definitely something that is not good for shareholders. Especially when you consider the fact that their operating cash flows are expected to not be positive. Netflix needs to be profitable in order to pay this debt off. The debt could come back to haunt the company.

This debt-fueled and high-cost growth strategy is simply unsustainable long term. Netflix will have to either wind this strategy down in the coming years or hike prices, both of which could cause Netflix to lose their precious subscribers. It is unlikely Netflix will even be able to wind down if they wanted too. They are still going to need to spend billions every year on producing original content. If they were to stop, they would lose their unique content and thus lose subscribers.

With all of that being said, people need to realize that their growth prospects are not completely assured in the first place. The main issue Netflix will face down the road is competition from other companies, most notably Amazon (AMZN), also trying to create their own streaming platforms. On its own, Amazon has managed to dramatically change the traditional retail landscape and become a major competitive player. Now, Amazon is trying to enter the digital streaming market, and they will not back down easily. To match the content spending of Netflix, Amazon plans to spend $4.5 billion this year producing their own original content. And just like Netflix, they have produced successful and critically acclaimed shows such as "The Man in The High Castle" and "Transparent." Time will tell if Amazon can rival Netflix or not, but what we do know is that Amazon will not concede easily. Amazon is the bigger company and could outspend Netflix on original content and marketing if they wanted to aggressively capture market share. This would put Netflix's entire user growth based valuation in question. Another advantage Amazon has over Netflix in this war is their Amazon Prime membership platform. Amazon can sprinkle in incentives to poach subscribers, they could offer eBooks, music streaming and a wide array of products from their e-commerce platform at discounted prices for people who use their video streaming services. Although Netflix enjoys a dominant position in the video streaming market currently, Amazon could undermine that position.

Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) could also be a threat to Amazon's growth in the future, most people would not assume Google to be a serious threat but they definitely are. Google owns YouTube, which is competing for the same eyeballs that Amazon and Netflix are competing for. Netflix is currently in the dominant position in terms of subscribers, but YouTube has one huge advantage right now. Their platform is the preferred platform versus Netflix among teens. According to a recent study by Trendera, teens spend 34 percent of their video time watching YouTube while they only spend 27 percent of their video time watching Netflix. The most important and coveted demographic that companies want is the next generation. That demographic will make up the subscription base that Netflix will have down the road.

Google plans to spend millions on original content production in order to compete with Netflix. This content will include well-known celebrities and YouTube stars. What differentiates this content from the content that Netflix produces is that it will be free to watch, but there will be commercials. This method has its merits. It will attract poorer demographics and younger people who do not have the money to spend on Netflix. Google is the largest company of the three. There is no doubt that they would be able to match or even outmatch Netflix's spending on content. If they choose to pursue an aggressive growth strategy, they would put a serious dark cloud on Netflix's future growth potential. The problem Netflix has with having the largest subscription base is that they stand to lose the most from competition. Amazon and Google are not going away anytime soon. Netflix may be ahead in the race but there is a very real possibility that they may lose their edge as Amazon and Google enhance their streaming services.

Conclusion

Netflix's current valuation simply prices in too much future growth and expectations. That is especially the case when you factor in the fact that this growth is fueled by debt and cash once that switch turns off, there is no guarantee that subscribers will even keep their Netflix accounts. To top it off, Amazon and Google will continue to put added pressure on Netflix and do their best to topple their dominant position. The risk that comes with investing in Netflix is simply not worth the reward, much of which is already priced into the current share price.