Stirring Up Coffee In July

The USDA advised in June that expectations of record consumption coupled with flat production will result in the 2017/8 season ending with lower stocks.

The USDA released their biannual coffee report in June, setting expectations of a record high in consumption, while flat production for the 2017/8 season, will cause ending stock to fall to a six year low. Meanwhile coffee is currently trading on a multi-year low.

Brazil's Arabica crop is forecast to drop 5.1 million bags to 40.5 million, despite crop growers intensifying crop management. Weather has been supportive, but trees are in the off-year, biennial production cycle.

World coffee production for 2017/18 is forecast at 159 million bags (60 kilograms), unchanged from the previous year, as lower output in Brazil is offset by higher production in Vietnam, Mexico, and Indonesia as well as slight increases in most other countries. Similarly, world exports of green coffee are expected steady, totalling 111 million bags. With global consumption forecast at a record 158 million bags, ending inventories are expected to slip to 34 million bags after being higher the previous 5 years.

COT Chart

Similar to cocoa COT positions, coffee producers have been reducing their selling contracts since last November. The selling interest has arisen from hedge funds, continuing with shorting positions even while coffee became technically over sold last winter.

Sentiment became so extreme, they effectively reversed their positions from 2014. However coffee has now bounced from the lows of January 2016, with fundamentals to support an improving demand-supply situation in the 2017-2018 season.

Seasonal Chart

The summer usually finds coffee forming a bottom from the previous May high. While the first few weeks of August can be weak, coffee is now on a multi-year low.

This chart shows the break out failures in 2016-7, the diagonal red lines indicating the top side of the down-trend channel. Coffee failed to hold a technical break out in April, lost the former buying levels of December, and fell to what is regarded as 'technical support' by hedge fund traders, the lows of January 2016. This has also created another 'over-sold' RSI position, now rising from below the 30 level.

The short term chart below, shows the RSI weakening at 52.96, with an over bought fast stochastic which has just started turning down. Trading could fall to test the S1 low, or alternatively could bounce on the pivot, which would create an 'inverse head and shoulders pattern'; (early June trading having already formed the left shoulder). Fundamentals could support the more bullish reaction, and the RSI will often bounce from the mid level in a bull leg rather than going 'over sold', but since trading has been so extremely negative up until now, caution is probably wise.

Investing In Coffee

Coffee ETF/ETN are an alternative to managing a complicated futures account. Both ETN carry service fees which can reduce returns on regular trading, investing in futures may also involve commodity backwardation.

Of the two ETF, the points to bear in mind when choosing either are:

Liquidity, (the ability to be able to buy and sell into or out of the ETF as needed). The fees. Although it avoids cantango, CAFE is the least attractive option for investors because of fees, (the 85bp price tag is 10bps higher than that of JO). A comparison of performance, trade-ability and fit is provided by ETF.com here. JO is more liquid, with regular volumes in manageable spreads, JO charges a fairly high fee, but with the level of tracking involved keeps costs down.

iPath Pure Beta Coffee ETN (NYSEARCA:CAFE)

iPath Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO)

The potential for commodity backwardation depends on which futures contracts investors decide to purchase, further information is available here.

Looking Forward

July is normally strong for coffee into the middle of the month, with some increasing weakness into the middle of August. It seems likely that traders will take advantage of this situation. The weakening fast stochastic could well turn the RSI back down again, and create a test of the low. A purchasing opportunity applies at or near the pivot or S1 level, while trading could continue to weaken with the RSI (back down to the over sold level). Confirmation of a bull leg rise, would be a break out from the July down-trend which is just now developing from a collection of red daily candlesticks, descending from the R1 resistance level.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.