General Electric Plunges After Earnings

General Electric (GE) beat earnings estimates, but the company's Q2 results show a lot of weaknesses. Shares are hitting new 52 week lows, but despite a relatively low valuation I believe they are only interesting for income investors right now.

General Electric's second quarter earnings results show that the company performed better than expected, on both the top line as well as when it comes to the earnings per share number:

This double beat was not enough to convince investors to buy up shares of the company, and as we will see the company's second quarter results show a lot of weaknesses.

First, General Electric's Q2 beat was the result of heavy adjustments to the company's GAAP results:

When we look at the company's net earnings per share without any adjustments, we see that it was just $0.13 -- less than half of General Electric's non-GAAP results. Revenues were lower, but that was expected due to M&A activities, but the company's margins were hit pretty hard:

Its industrial margin dropped 760 base points to just 8.5% -- margins being almost cut in half is no good basis to earn attractive returns. General Electric's plunging margin mainly originates from the company's oil & gas business, where margins dropped from 9.9% to 5.0%.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

With oil prices as well as natural gas prices being down significantly this year, it is no surprise that oil and gas producing companies try to limit their costs wherever possible -- this means that service providers such as General Electric get pressured to reduce their pricing, which, in turn, hurts their margins. As long as oil and gas companies cannot produce at healthy profits (which currently is only possible in some areas such as the Permian formation), providers such as GE will remain under pressure.

Immelt has thus, not surprisingly, also announced that General Electric will likely only deliver earnings per share at the bottom of the forecasted range, i.e. around $1.60, citing that the oil and gas business is a key headwind here.

There were other negatives in the quarterly report as well, though:

General Electric's cash flows remain pressured, cash from operating activities dropped by almost 70% year over year (for H1). The cash dividend from GE Capital totaled $4.0 billion in the first two quarters, without that General Electric would not have been able to showcase any positive cash flows at all.

That is a major negative for the company, as it means dividends and stock buybacks are not financed via the proceeds the company generates through its operations, they are rather financed out of the company's substance. The same holds true for General Electric's capital expenditures, which are needed for an industrial company that constantly has to upgrade and expand its production facilities etc.

General Electric's management has stated that cash flows will likely improve in the second half of the year, but without a very big jump in the company's cash generation the company will once again have weakened its balance sheet: During the first six months the company has returned $7.8 billion to its owners via dividends and buybacks, it is hard to imagine that the company's H2 cash flows will make up for that amount in addition to all the cash General Electric will pay out over the next six months.

GE Stock Buybacks (TTM) data by YCharts

When we look at General Electric's buybacks, we also see that the timing has not been great at all: The highest amount was spent when the company's share price was the highest, whereas buybacks were lower during times when General Electric's share price was lower. It would have been much better to do the reverse, as each dollar spent on buybacks whilst share prices are low has a much bigger impact than the dollars spent on buybacks when General Electric's share price was 30% higher than it is right now.

Not everything was bad in the last quarter, though:

General Electric managed to grow its orders as well as its backlog, which generally gives the company a good position: With higher orders a higher revenue run rate would be possible, which would likely result in improved margins. At the same time a growing backlog means that General Electric is in a better position during harsh times for the global economy, as it is less reliant on a constant order inflow.

The problems during the second quarter were not related to the attractiveness of General Electric's products and offerings, as the rising orders show customers are willing to buy from the company. The problems lie with General Electric's execution -- margins as well as cash flows are not high enough for a company that large, that should be able to generate much better returns due to good economics of scale.

GE Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

As long as General Electric falls behind other big industrials such as 3M (MMM) and Danaher (DHR) when it comes to margins and capital efficiency, the company will continue to trade at a lower valuation, which means capital appreciation will remain limited.

GE PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

The company trades at 14 times forward earnings, which is not a high valuation in absolute terms, but the company's problems will likely mean that the valuation will not rise much until those are addressed. General Electric's dividend yield of 3.8% (forward based on $0.96 annual payout) is attractive though, as this is roughly twice the yield investors can get from the broad market right now.

Takeaway

General Electric's second quarter results show a lot of weaknesses: Low cash generation, low margins, low capital efficiency, etc. Despite some positives and a rather low valuation I don't believe that shares have a lot of upside over the near future, but there is potential if the company's new management can right the ship.

For income seekers the dividend yield is attractive, as one can get twice as much from General Electric than from the broad market right now.

