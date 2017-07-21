Vanguard Prepares To Destroy The S&P 500 Again

For investors looking at a long-term horizon getting into the market, VDC is a fund which has shown it can take a recession.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has seen abysmal returns over the last year while the technology sector is going crazy.

This research report was produced by Colorado Wealth Management Fund with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Is it the Van Guard’s time again?

Perhaps not, but it is Vanguard’s time.

Previously

Previously, I wrote how the S&P 500 (SPY) was destroyed by The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC). This was mainly looking at how VDC did over a long period of time where there was a significant recession. Now, with prolonged bull market, it may be time for investors to stop focusing on maximizing returns. Instead, they should put a stronger emphasis on protecting the portfolio while maintaining a very respectable yield.

I believe searching for high volatility and high returns is the wrong view when it comes to investing. Investing defensively and with due diligence saves a lot of heartache when the market takes an enormous drop. Remember, in late 2015 to early 2016 when oil prices fell dramatically? Most of the market sold off. Even several stocks that would fundamentally benefit from lower oil prices were going on sale. Cruise lines even went on sale. They spend heavily on oil. The market is not always entirely rational. Sometimes, it just gets into a panic.

VDC isn’t doing particularly well this year, while the S&P 500 is doing very well. However, it is my opinion that consumer staples are being setup to outperform other sectors in the event of a significant market panic – which I believe will be coming eventually. I will be surprised if we make it 3 years without a significant pullback.

I’ll be comparing VDC to mainly technology ETFs and then a few utilities and healthcare ETFs to show how the consumer defensive sector is doing. Here are the ETFs:

Ticker Name Expense Ratio Top 10 Assets % Total holdings (XLK) Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund 0.14% 60.64% 73 (XLU) Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund 0.14% 60.40% 29 (VDC) Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF 0.10% 57.90% 104 (FDN) First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund 0.54% 56.59% 42 (VGT) Vanugard Information Technology ETF 0.10% 54.28% 367 (VPU) Vanguard Utilities ETF 0.10% 51.13% 77 (QQQ) PowerShares QQQ ETF 0.20% 50.32% 108 (VHT) Vanguard Health Care ETF 0.10% 46.02% 366

XLK, FDN, VGT, and QQQ are primarily technology ETFs.

XLU and VPU are utilities ETFs.

VHT is a health care ETF.

Here’s how they have performed over the last year shown through the InvestSPY website:

I wanted multiple technology ETFs to show that the entire sector is going crazy. There are different strategies over the 4 technology ETFs which I will go over. The utility sector hasn’t performed very well, but the healthcare sector via VHT is doing reasonable.

The returns are more reasonable for VDC compared to the technology sector over the last two/five years:

VDC has performed respectably over both of these periods. It’s also carried less annualized volatility over every period. The technology ETFs start to see some material differences in total returns when we look at the five year period, but that’s a difference in strategy.

Here’s a breakdown of all the ETFs and the strategy they use through the index they follow from the ETFdb website:

VGT and XLK are very similar in that they are heavily invested into the technology sector. QQQ and FDN have material allocations in different sectors.

Here’s what the sector weightings look like from the Morningstar website:

VGT and XLK are going to perform fairly similar with their sector allocations. VGT has the lower expense ratio which is nice. QQQ is somewhat well diversified over several sectors and heavily weighted into technology. FDN has an emphasis of investing in companies which have a large portion of their revenue coming from online. Outside of FDN, the holdings of these companies are fairly similar which you can see from their allocation.

Company holdings

Here are the top holdings of VGT:

Ticker Name Allocation (AAPL) APPLE INC 14.32% (MSFT) MICROSOFT CORP 9.16% (FB) FACEBOOK INC-A 6.37% (GOOG) ALPHABET INC-C 5.38% (GOOGL) ALPHABET INC-A 5.24% (V) VISA INC-CLASS A 3.16% (INTC) INTEL CORP 3.05% (CSCO) CISCO SYSTEMS 2.82% (ORCL) ORACLE CORP 2.50% (IBM) IBM 2.46% (MA) MASTERCARD INC-A 2.09% (AVGO) BROADCOM LTD 1.72% (QCOM) QUALCOMM INC 1.51% (TXN) TEXAS INSTRUMENT 1.47% (NVDA) NVIDIA CORP 1.39% (ACN) ACCENTURE PLC-A 1.38% (ADBE) ADOBE SYS INC 1.25% (PYPL) PAYPAL HOLDINGS 1.07% (CRM) SALESFORCE.COM 1.06%

None of these ETFs have an equally weighted strategy. They invest heavily in their top ten holdings. Most of the companies are going to be the same for XLK and QQQ.

Here are the top 10 holdings of XLK from the SectorSPDR website:

The biggest differences you’ll see in XLK is their addition of telecommunication services. AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) are both in the top ten holdings. XLK has probably lagged behind the other 3 technology ETFs because of their allocation into telecommunications.

Here are the top 10 holdings of QQQ from the Invesco website:

QQQ does have a material position in Amazon (AMZN) which is likely a large player in how they’ve outperformed VGT and XLK. Because QQQ is somewhat more diversified, it had the worst returns over the last year, but had the second best over a longer period of time comparatively to the other 3 technology ETFs.

Here are the top 20 holdings of FDN from the FTportfolios website:

If you read the index description for FDN, the companies they invest in generate at least 50% of their annual sales/revenue from the internet. They have over 34% of the portfolio invested in cyclical and under 62% into the technology sector. The online sector has been taking market cap from other sectors like retail and continues to grow. You’ll notice large allocations to companies like Amazon, Netflix (NFLX), Twitter (TWTR), eBay (EBAY), and CRM.

This strategy is part of why they have outperformed the other 3 listed technology ETFs. Historically, FDN has been worth their .54% expense ratio, but that doesn’t mean they will continue to do so. FDN does have materially more turnover compared to VGT, QQQ, and XLK. FDN has 21% annual turnover, while the next highest is QQQ at 7%. VGT and XLK are both at 5%.

Long time period

Historical returns may cause survivorship bias and don’t have a substantial amount to do with future returns, but it is a metric to take a look at.

Here’s returns from June 23 rd 2006 through May 12 th, 2017:

Being invested in companies going for online sales has really showed promise for FDN. VGT and XLK would be close together, but XLK is partially invested in the telecommunication sector. QQQ has had a large allocation to Amazon which has helped them outperform both XLK and VGT.

Back to Vanguard

Here are the top 30 holdings for VDC:

Ticker Name Allocation Div Yield (PG) PROCTER & GAMBLE 10.03% 3.16% (KO) COCA-COLA CO/THE 8.16% 3.33% (PM) PHILIP MORRIS IN 8.13% 3.51% (PEP) PEPSICO INC 7.28% 2.80% (MO) ALTRIA GROUP INC 6.30% 3.28% (WMT) WAL-MART STORES 5.10% 2.70% (COST) COSTCO WHOLESALE 3.76% 1.27% (CVS) CVS HEALTH CORP 3.68% 2.54% (MDLZ) MONDELEZ INTER-A 3.48% 1.77% (WBA) WALGREENS BOOTS 3.47% 1.93% (CL) COLGATE-PALMOLIV 3.10% 2.18% (RAI) REYNOLDS AMERICA 2.76% 3.16% (KHC) KRAFT HEINZ CO/T 2.64% 2.90% (KMB) KIMBERLY-CLARK 2.26% 3.07% (GIS) GENERAL MILLS IN 1.63% 3.64% (STZ) CONSTELLATION-A 1.52% 1.07% (SYY) SYSCO CORP 1.42% 2.69% (KR) KROGER CO 1.33% 2.16% (ADM) ARCHER-DANIELS 1.20% 3.11% (EL) ESTEE LAUDER 1.04% 1.43% (MNST) MONSTER BEVERAGE 1.00% 0.00% (K) KELLOGG CO 0.93% 3.13% (TAP) MOLSON COORS-B 0.88% 1.90% (DPS) DR PEPPER SNAPPL 0.87% 2.60% (CLX) CLOROX CO 0.86% 2.51% (TSN) TYSON FOODS-A 0.86% 1.49% (MJN) MEAD JOHNSON 0.86% 0.00% (HSY) HERSHEY CO/THE 0.86% 2.32% (CAG) CONAGRA BRANDS I 0.81% 2.34% (SJM) JM SMUCKER CO 0.72% 2.61%

VDC has over 95% of its portfolio in the consumer defensive sector. The only other material investment is the healthcare sector which comes under 4% of the total portfolio. The healthcare allocation is entirely in CVS Health Corp.

Portfolio

Over every time period shown, VDC has had materially lower annualized volatility. With how high market prices are currently, the consumer staples sector shouldn’t take as much of a beating as the rest of the market in the event of a major decline. Given the high multiples for several large technology companies, they would be more likely to see multiple compression when investors realize GDP growth remains soft.

Conclusion

For investors looking to be invested in the market, VDC has shown substantial returns over a long period of time. While the market is in a prolonged bull state, VDC is not going to keep up on total returns. However, if an investor thinks at any point they may be invested in the market during a significant panic, the consumer staples sector should help reduce volatility materially.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, PM.

