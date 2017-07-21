Earnings Watch: What Will Boost Facebook?

Next week we have earnings from one of tech’s giants, Facebook (FB). The stock has been on a tear in 2017, up nearly 45% since January. The growing digital advertising industry, increasing monetization of a growing base of users, and the resulting strong revenue growth have taken Facebook higher. What can investors expect next week on the earnings report?

A Weak Dollar May Boost FB Profitability

Since the end of the Great Recession, the US dollar has shown outsized strength compared to a basket of international currencies. For US multinational companies that sell products and services abroad, a strong US dollar makes these products expensive, and thus less competitive, in marketplaces overseas.

Facebook has noticeably shunned the currency headwinds, citing on more than one occasion that currency headwinds do not materially impact earnings. In the year ago quarter, for instance, CFO David Wehner explained that “exchange rates did not impact (Facebook’s) overall revenue growth rate this quarter as headwinds in certain currencies were offset by tailwinds in others.” And last quarter, Wehner said almost the exact same thing verbatim. So what has changed?

Well, the dollar has weakened dramatically in 2017. Indeed, it is near 12-month lows, not seeing these types of levels since late last summer. During FB’s last quarter, they had not experienced a significant drop as of yet, as we can see in the chart above. From April to June we see a nearly 5% decline, which means this reporting quarter will reflect significant currency exchange rate changes. Investors should be given some insight into the impact of these developments.

Red Flags

Some red flags do present themselves, even as Facebook seems to be firing on all cylinders as a top market leader in a growing industry.

First, competition for user engagement remains cutthroat. With 24 hours in a day, any app or website that can draw time away from Facebook’s core platforms will undercut Facebook. With a user base of 2bn, however, Facebook’s network effects and moat are robust. The amount of information Facebook has is quite impressive. It has been able to impressively profit from these characteristics. Still, Twitter, Google and Snapchat continue to fight for that engagement. Snapchat has made news signing deals for video content with companies like NBC. Google’s YouTube TV subscription service also fights for user attention, especially on mobile. And Twitter remains determined to remain relevant, launching new ad products to compete.

News occasionally comes out that leaves Facebook with egg on its face, but does not seem to impact the business much. Last year, when news broke that Facebook overstated metrics of video ad viewership, speculation grew that advertisers would pull back or seek other platforms to place their ads on. The bottom line remains: Facebook’s 2bn users are fertile ground for advertisers, and they are not likely to go elsewhere in large numbers, at least not in the foreseeable future.

Also, although it seems as though no one is expecting it, a significant downturn in online advertising spending could materially impact Facebook. The fact is that the company relies on the high growth of online ad spending, and a disruption to this trend could prove troubling to the company. Ad load appears to be saturated, and Facebook risks harming the user experience if it continues to increase the amount of ads users see in their feeds.

With this being said, is the stock a buy ahead of earnings?

Momentum

When we look at the moving averages, bullish sentiment jumps out:

Around February of this year, the 50-day moving average bullishly crossed over the 100-day, indicating positive sentiment and momentum. Indeed, the stock has seen significant advances since then. As the 50-day remains above the 100-day, there does not seem to be enough negative sentiment to bring the stock down for an extended period of time. Of course, a catalyst like a bad earnings report could change that.

Estimize Community Earnings Estimate

Estimize, a crowd-sourced earnings estimate community, has had an interesting history of projections compared to an average of Wall Street analyst projections. Over the last handful of earnings reports, the Estimize crowd has more closely predicted revenue and EPS than Wall Street analysts to an unprecedented degree:

For the current quarter, Estimize expects $9.2bn in revenue (greater than Wall Street's $9.1) and $1.21 EPS (ahead of Wall St.’s $1.14). If the past is any indication, Wall Street has low-balled their estimates, and FB is set to beat.

Earnings Call Considerations

Besides the impact of a softening dollar, Facebook may have some reporting on other interesting items investors should pay attention to. Netflix (NFLX) has generated buzz around “original content” and players like Apple (AAPL) and Facebook (FB) have embarked on their own original programming endeavors. Facebook is slated to launch shows from Refinery29 and MTV veterans. Nick Grudin of FB’s Media group commented recently:

We're supporting a small group of partners and creators as they experiment with the kinds of shows you can build a community around - from sports to comedy to reality to gaming. We're focused on episodic shows and helping all our partners understand what works across different verticals and topics. We're funding these shows directly now, but over time we want to help lots of creators make videos funded through revenue sharing products like Ad Break.

The earnings call should shed more light on what Facebook will be spending on these types of endeavors, their timeline, and what they might be expected to add to the top and bottom lines.

Also, a news paywall feature has also come up, and is poised for implementation in the near future. We have previously covered the potential of Instant Articles, and it appears that Facebook is far from done investing resources in them. With Facebook’s Campbell Brown commenting that they will begin testing subscriptions soon, there is a non-zero chance that an analyst brings up this pending catalyst on the earnings call.

Finally, Facebook continues to roll out ads in Messenger and WhatsApp. The reception among advertisers and users to this new development will also be a point of interest on the earnings call.

Conclusion

Facebook's core business remains impressive, and a better currency landscape should only help the situation. We encourage investors to remain curious about Facebook's newest initiatives, and discerning about risks around the stock.