Rockwell Collins: Pre-Earnings Play

I believe that Rockwell Collins (COL) is a buy going into its fiscal Q3 2017 earnings release on July 28th. Rockwell Collins designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems globally. Its customers include both commercial and government customers. Its business is separated into three separate business segments; Commercial Systems, Government Systems, and Information Management Systems (IMS).

In my analysis, I will be focusing on its Commercial and Government Systems segments because I believe that they are the most crucial segments for this quarter. The company needs to show that it can restart growth in its commercial section, and continue solid, healthy growth in its government segment. Before I start, I would like to make a quick call-out of the recent B/E Aerospace acquisition.

B/E Aerospace Acquisition Q3 Expectations

Before I dive into the analysis of Rockwell Collins, I want to call out what I expect from the B/E acquisition for this upcoming quarter. First off, in Q2 2017, Rockwell Collins completed the acquisition of B/E Aerospace, a global leader in interior cabin products, which will add a new business segment titled, "Interior Systems" for Rockwell Collins. With the upcoming call, my focus will be on the amount of cost synergies that Rockwell has been able to extract from this new addition. I think it is too soon to assess how the new, broader product portfolio has helped to attract new customers, but this will become a focus in future quarters. The real importance for Q3 2017 is the cost synergies that Rockwell are projecting. According to its presentation at the Wells Fargo 2017 Industrial Conference, it seems that Rockwell believes it will able to eventually realize $200 million in continuous cost synergies from this acquisition. But I question how soon those will be realized and how much will it cost. Rockwell states that it can extract the $200 million in synergies without having to significantly exceed the $120 million one-time cost, which was originally estimated. I am very curious to see how much of these synergies that Rockwell reports in this most recent quarter and see if it gives any color about the future of the synergies that have not been realized.

2Q 2017 Review

For many readers, the following income numbers will be redundant and you have already seen this discussion, but for the other portion, it's important to understand Rockwell's previous quarter. In 2Q 2017, Rockwell Collins' reported sales of $1.34 billion, which was a 2% increase compared to the same period in FY2016. Along with that, net income was $168 million in 2Q 2017 vs. $172 million in 2Q 2016, which was a 2 percent decrease. The 2017 earnings number includes 7 cents of B/E acquisition-related expenses, which I personally believe makes the earnings decrease YoY distracting from the actual health of Rockwell Collins underlying business. Thus, I will take a quick look at its operating income (EBIT) broken out into its three operating segments for the two above quarters.

As you can see above, EBIT increased 4% driven by the Government Systems and Information Management Systems business segments. Seeing a decline in Rockwell Collins' largest business segment, Commercial Systems is not a great sign and was driven by a $17 million dollar decrease in sales volume, which was primarily caused by a decrease in OEM business aircraft sales.

Bizjet was a large component of this decline, but according to Patrick Allen, Rockwell Collins CFO this may be the end of the pain caused from that segment, "Bizjets are down 19% and I would say that's going to be our worst quarter from a comparability perspective and it'll improve in the back half of the year." Although this isn't a glowing endorsement of this sales segment, it may display the inflection point where this customer becomes less of a drag on revenues/profits. Even if Rockwell can't get this customer segment back to growth, all it needs to do is stabilize the decline and Rockwell's new growth areas should fill the void caused by Bizjet and other shrinking customer segments.

Long Term Buy

I believe that Rockwell Collins is a great long-term buy because it's a solid play on increased military spending, while not being overly weighted in this customer segment. In fact, its government segment is only Rockwell's second largest segment, preceded by its commercial business (Above chart). Rockwell Collins has many potential growth drivers that can push growth in future years. The two main business segments both have two main growth drivers that will come to fruition soon.

Restart of Commercial Growth

As of last quarter, COL's commercial business has halted its growth, which has harmed Rockwell's past investment thesis. I foresee two growth factors that will push this segment back into a growth phase. The first is the new Boeing 737 MAX revenue, and the second being market share gain from capturing previous Zodiac customers. The first 737 MAX was delivered in May to Malindo Air, which, at the time of the press release (May 17, 2017), had 3,700 orders from 87 customers worldwide. As of June 31st, 2017, that number has increased to 3802 with 3797 orders unfilled. These stats have made the MAX the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history. The big advantage with the MAX is the increased revenue per airplane for Rockwell Collins, which was laid out by one of its presenters at Wells Fargo's 2017 Industrials Conference, when he said, "the 737 MAX is a big step up for us. We won the cockpit…the MAX compared to the NG is a 1.5x increase in revenue per plane." If the MAX continues to perform as it has to-date, this airplane will be a strong driver of revenue for Rockwell Collins. The second catalyst for commercial growth will be customer capture from Zodiac, who has faced significant issues in the past year. Zodiac has had problems with delivery delays and product quality throughout the year, which will be an issue for customer retention in the coming years. Rockwell Collins laid out the situation well when asked about Zodiac and speaking to its customers, at the aforementioned industrial conference,

"We have had discussions with these customers. If someone is halfway through an upgrade, it can be difficult to switch. It depends on the commodity, it really does, it's hard to make a switch halfway through a retrofit program. As you can imagine there are recertification costs, integration costs and it's not a wholesale change where you can just switch from one provider to another. Usually what happens is that there is a next phase or next decision for the next upgrade or program…In our market, in general, the first thing that happens is that the OEMs must spend a significant amount of resources to get them out of trouble because they have to have the product to make the airplane delivery. That's where I think we are today."

The biggest takeaways from this quote are that Zodiac customers are upset with the service that they are currently receiving and that Rockwell believes that it can capture the next business that these companies offer. Even if Rockwell can only capture a small percentage of this business, it will be a solid catalyst for future growth.

Continued Growth for Government Systems

The continued growth for the Government Systems business segment is both a simple play on increased military spending and the potential penetration into a largely untapped marketplace, training ranges. On July 18th, the House Budget Committee proposed $621 billion in defense, which is more than the White House had originally requested, however, below the $668 billion the Republican Study Committee had requested. Any increase in military spending will go directly to Rockwell Collin's bottom and top line. With all that said, I don't want to put my faith directly in the government. Let us face facts. As every day passes, it's looking less and less likely Congress will accomplish anything of significance, and betting a whole growth theory on the government seems wrought with peril. Thus, I see another company specific growth factor stemming from the newly awarded Tactical Combat Training System (TCTS) program, which was awarded to Rockwell Collins in 2Q. This program will provide advanced airborne, ground and ship-based encryption training. This new program was awarded because of Rockwell's CRIIS program, which focused on testing ranges. Once again referencing the Wells Fargo Conference, Rockwell believes that this new market has a multibillion-dollar market potential. This will be a new market potential for Rockwell Collins and displays a much larger market compared to test ranges. This new program gives Rockwell the ability for continued growth, even if the military budget doesn't grow exponentially. With these two growth stimulants, Rockwell Collins will be able to continue its past trend of four straight quarters of 5% growth in its government business.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I believe that Rockwell Collins is a great long term buy because of its healthy market position, company-level growth potential, while it being in an industry that could see strength fueled by a favorable military budget environment.

