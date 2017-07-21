Real Estate Weekly: Strong Start To Earnings Season, Another Week Of Record Highs

Apartment rent growth has stabilized in Q2 after significant declines beginning in late 2016. Delays in completions and better-than-expected rental demand have resulted in a reacceleration in rent growth.

Housing permits and starts were better than expected in June, but Q2 was a slow quarter for home construction following a strong start to 2017. Multifamily starts fell 16% YoY.

Interest rates continue to retreat after the post-ECB surge two weeks ago. Since touching 2.4%, the 10-year yield has declined nearly 20 bps, sending income-oriented investments higher.

REITs finished the week higher by 0.8%, the second consecutive strong week. All three major equity indices recorded record closing highs this week.

REITs finished the week higher by 0.8% following a 1.3% rally last week. The retreat in the 10-Year yield from 2.4% towards 2.2% over the past two weeks has been good news for income-oriented investments. The S&P 500 climbed 0.4% as all three major equity indices touched record closing highs this week.

Another week of green across most equity and bond indices. Homebuilders and commercial construction were lower on the week, though, despite relatively strong housing data for June. Across other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage REITs finished the week lower while international REITs climbed 1%.

Within the Equity Income categories, we note the performance and current income yield of the Utilities, Telecom, Consumer Staples, Financials, and Energy. Within the Fixed Income categories, we look at Short, Medium, and Long Term Treasuries, as well as Investment Grade and High Yield Corporates, Municipal Bonds, and Global Bonds.

After surging higher on a hawkish tone from ECB President Draghi two weeks ago, the 10-year yield has retreated back below 2.25%. Cool inflation data, a dovish tone from Fed Chair Yellen, and relatively weak economic data have eased pressure on the Fed to raise rates.

REITs are now higher by 1.4% YTD on a price-basis and higher by roughly 3.5% on a total-return basis. REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%.

We recently published our Commercial Real Estate Mid-Year 2017 Update. Trading at 20.8x Forward Free Cash Flow, REITs are trading just above the post-recession average of 20.6x. As we point out, REIT valuations have a tendency to get overextended during periods of sustained sell-offs in interest rates and vice-versa.

Within the sector, we note that single family rentals, data centers, student housing, and manufactured housing REITs appear attractive based on our preferred metric, FCF/G. Net Lease REITs pay the highest yield at 6.6%.

Earnings Season Begins. Winners and Losers of the Week

Earnings season began on a strong note this week. Prologis (PLD), the largest industrial and logistics REIT, reported better than expected results and raised guidance. Prologis reported 7.2% YoY same-store cash NOI growth, an acceleration from last quarter's strong 7.1% growth. In their conference call, the company expressed continued confidence that they command significant pricing power in valuable logistics-focused (e-commerce) markets. We had projected a strong quarter in our Industrial REIT Rankings update.

Equity Lifestyle (ELS), one of the two manufactured housing REITs, also beat expectations and raised guidance. Same-store NOI is projected to increase 4.8% in 2017 propelled by strong resort rental rates. As projected in our Manufactured Housing REIT Rankings, strong new home sales (a result of rising economic confidence) have been a positive catalyst for the sector in recent quarters.

Office REITs Brandywine (BDN) and SL Green (SLG) reported results largely in-line with expectations. The significant news in the office sector this week was the completion of Vornado (VNO) spin-off from JGB Smith (JGBS), which now operates independently as a D.C. pure-play office and apartment REIT. Vornado is now a more NYC-centric office REIT.

The best five performing REITs on the week were RLJ Lodging (RLJ), Essex Property Trust (ESS), American Campus (ACC), UDR (UDR), and Sun Communities (SUI).

The worst five performers were LaSalle Hotels (LHO), Pebblebrook Hotels (PEB), SL Green (SLG), Boston Properties (SLG), and GGP (GGP).

Economic Data

Every week, we like to dive deeper into the economic data that directly impacts real estate.

Housing Permits & Starts: Good June, But Q2 Showed Slowing

This week, we updated our quarterly Real Estate Construction Report. We discussed how, after a relatively strong start to 2017, construction has moderated in recent months but continues along a path of slow but steady growth, accented with periods of fits and starts.

June housing permitting and starts data was released this week and beat expectations, recovering after several consecutive weak months. In Q2, total permits rose 3% YoY, single family permits rose 7% and multifamily permits declined 4%.

While June beat expectations, in Q2, total housing starts were higher by just 0.5%, one of the worst quarters of growth since 2012. Single family starts rose 9% while multifamily starts (which has driven the housing recovery in recent years) dipped 16% YoY in Q2.

Elevated levels of supply growth in the multifamily sector has been a major topic of discussion over the past several years. 2017 was supposed to be the year that we saw a spike in new supply, but construction delays have pushed back many of the completions into the second half of 2017 and into 2018. In Q2, completions finally 'caught-up' with starts, as seen below. We expect completions to remain in the 350-400k/year range through 2018, which will continue to put downward pressure on rent growth, all else equal.

Homebuilder Confidence Fades, Construction Costs Continue to Climb

In the single family market, we examined the current trends in greater detail in our quarterly Homebuilder Rankings update. We discussed how homebuilders have been one of the best performing industry groups in 2017. The slow and grinding recovery in single family housing showed signs of acceleration through 2016 and appeared poised to capitalize from the 'Trump economy.' Demand for housing remains solid, but the incremental new household continues to break towards renting rather than owning. This may continue as house prices have outpaced rents in recent years. We have turned negative on the homebuilding sector relative to consensus.

While new home sales have been strong, confidence among homebuilders has retreated back to pre-election levels. In the aftermath of the election, we had predicted that we may see a national push to loosen zoning restrictions in the most supply-constrained markets, which have been among the biggest impediments to the homebuilding recovery. Legislative gridlock, though, has made these initiatives appear less likely.

Apartment Rental Markets: Rents Firm, But Don't Expect Sustained Reacceleration

The National Multifamily Housing Council released their quarterly apartment market survey this week. The primary metric, Market Tightness Index, has recovered in recent months but remains below breakeven 50, indicating that the majority of survey participants continue to see downward pressure on rent growth. All four metrics have improved since bottoming in late 2016/early 2017. Overall, these are positive signs for the apartment market, but we remain cautious.

Axiometrics publishes a monthly rent growth tracker. They noted that rent growth increased to 2.5% in June, showing signs of stabilization (or even acceleration) after the decline from 2015-2016. Axiometrics noted that YTD rent growth is roughly in-line with the post-recession average at this point in the year. We estimate that rent growth will average 2-2.5% YoY growth for 2017 and 2018, which is roughly in-line or slightly below consensus. We believe that this recent period of reacceleration may simply be the result of delays in deliveries that will hit in Q3 and Q4 2017.

Bottom Line

REITs finished the week higher by 0.8%, the second consecutive strong week. All three major equity indices recorded record closing highs this week. Interest rates continue to retreat after the post-ECB surge two weeks ago. Since touching 2.4%, the 10-year yield has declined nearly 20 bps, sending income-oriented investments higher.

Earnings season in the REIT sector started on a positive note. Prologis reported continued robust demand for logistics space. Equity Lifestyle reported strong results in the manufactured housing space. The significant news in the office sector this week was the completion of Vornado (VNO) spin-off from JGB Smith (JGBS), which now operates independently as a D.C. pure-play office and apartment REIT. Vornado is now a more NYC-centric office REIT.

Housing permits and starts were better than expected in June, but Q2 was a slow quarter for home construction following a strong start to 2017. Multifamily starts fell 16% YoY. Apartment rent growth has stabilized in Q2 after significant declines beginning in late 2016. Delays in completions and better-than-expected rental demand have resulted in a reacceleration in rent growth.

As mentioned, we updated our Homebuilder Rankings and released our quarterly Real Estate Construction Report this week. Be sure to check out our other sector recaps: Data Center, Manufactured Housing, Single Family Rentals, Healthcare, Industrial, Apartment, Student Housing, Net Lease, Mall, Self-Storage, Shopping Center, and Office.

