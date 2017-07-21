Why You Should Sell Amazon After Its Next Earnings Release

Amazon (AMZN) currently trades close to its all-time high and has gained approximately 37% year-to-date. The trend for the stock the last six months has been to make 3% to 6% dips and then surge to new highs. In my opinion, the stock is grossly overvalued, but I believe there could still be a little upside left based on Amazon's track record of beating earnings expectations and the stock's positive price momentum. Even if earnings are not good and the stock falls, I still view it is an opportune time to sell and take profits. My opinion is based on Amazon's extreme valuation multiples and other high-quality stocks that are priced much cheaper.

Amazon's Out-of-Control Price/Sales Multiple

Amazon's price/sales multiple is the highest it's been over the last 10 years. The correlation between the stock price and this ratio is what's most concerning to me. Amazon continues to improve performance, but the majority of the stock price appreciation has just been a result of increasing valuation multiples. Consider that this multiple has increased more than 130% since January 2015. This is also the opposite of what is normal for a growth company like Amazon. Typically, you see a stock trade at a very high multiple in their early stages and then stabilize as a company matures.

Facebook's (FB) stock is a good example of what this chart should look like for a properly valued stock. Facebook's price/sales multiple has trended downwards over the last three years. This means that the stock's price increase is only a result of improving performance. Keep in mind that Amazon and Facebook have a similar growth profile, so they are each at a similar stage in their development cycle.

Comparables Analysis

It's hard to find a perfect group of stocks to compare Amazon to, so I'll do two different groups. The first I'll use is large technology stocks with a high growth rate. What's concerning to me is Amazon's PEG ratio, which is substantially higher than any other stock within the group. Both Facebook and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have similar growth rates, but much lower PEG ratios, which indicates they are much cheaper.

Data in the table above and below provided by Yahoo Finance and Reuters.

I'll also compared Amazon to traditional retailers. Amazon deserves a premium based on their growth profile and also given they have higher than usual gross margins for a retailer (a result of Amazon Web Services). With that being said, I don't believe a price/sales multiple that is 6 to 8 times higher than any other retail stock makes much sense.

Other Stocks Look Much Better

What my comparable analysis reveals is that Amazon trades at multiples that other stocks aren't even close to. In particular, there's two stocks that I often compare Amazon to. The first is Facebook, which has a similar growth profile, but produces more cash flow, produces more profits, has a cleaner balance sheet, and is more reasonably valued. In terms of internet or technology stocks, I see Facebook as a much safer buy in almost any way you look at it. I also often compare Amazon to Wal-Mart (WMT), given they both dominate specific retail sectors. Amazon's enterprise value is almost twice that of Wal-Mart, yet Amazon only produces around 25% of the revenue. That's a little crazy and basically values Amazon on a future sales figure that they might not achieve for another 10 years. Most growth stocks are valued on figures they will hit in a couple of years.

Conclusion

I have no doubt that Amazon is on a trajectory to absolutely dominate retail in the future, but its stock now has a tremendous amount of risk at the current valuation. Here's a couple of factors to keep in mind:

Amazon's price/sales multiple is close to 3.5x, which is exorbitantly high for a company that is mostly dependent on retail sales. For Amazon, this is the highest this multiple has been over the last 10 years.

multiple is close to 3.5x, which is exorbitantly high for a company that is mostly dependent on retail sales. For Amazon, this is the highest this multiple has been over the last 10 years. Amazon's PEG ratio is 5.61x, which says to me that its growth expectations don't quite match up with its valuation. I know of few other stocks that have a PEG so high.

I used to own Amazon, but sold when it traded around $910. I hope to own it again, but will wait until the valuations are reasonable and make sense. Right now I just believe there are other stocks the trade much cheaper. Given that, I think its an appropriate time to sell the stock after its upcoming earnings and put the proceeds into another stock that's more appropriately valued.