Media Mega-Deals: Can Activist Investors Help?

There's already a lot of action in the space, which is opening up the doors for many opportunities.

Activist investors are everywhere. Thanks to JANA Partners showing up at Whole Foods (WFM), it got a $42 a share buyout. Now Nelson Peltz is waging a proxy battle at Procter & Gamble (PG) for a board seat — the biggest company ever to face a proxy battle. Could this be a major push to break up P&G? Perhaps, but there are likely better opportunities out there for investors.

Activists could push big and slow growth companies to join forces. This comes as mega deals of more than $1 billion in size over the past five years have transformed the entertainment, media and communication sector. From 2011-2016, 90 mega deals worth $624 billion took place, and deal volume is picking up again. What will be the next mega deal? If you could be a fly on the wall at the annual Sun Valley meeting of EMC captains and billionaires who are discussing that very question, you would know where to place your money.

The deal making of the Sun Valley media moguls will be largely influenced by current regulatory winds. A major distributor-content deal between AT&T (NYSE: T) and Time Warner (NYSE: TWX) is being held up in the regulatory approval process. While a relaxing of TV ownership rules by the Federal Communications Commission has already sparked a few mega deals. Beyond regulators, investors have to ask if companies are overstretching themselves to get content.

Despite a few regulatory hang-ups, telecom, cable, TV and social media properties hungry for content to keep growing their subscriber base are expected to continue hunting for deals. The big buyers have been telecom companies. Two of the biggest deals are the AT&T Time Warner acquisition and Verizon’s (NYSE: VZ) purchase of Yahoo (NASDAQ: YHOO).

Content is King

The best opportunities may lie in untraditional content deals. Content providers are seeking to buy and produce original content. Traditional media is now competing with online media (Yahoo), social media apps (Snap Inc. (SNAP), Instagram (FB)), and internet TV providers (Netflix (NFLX), Sling TV (DISH)) for viewers. As demonstrated by the recent TimeWarner Snapchat partnership, big content providers are courting social media apps to capture their viewers. In the $100 million deal, Time Warner will adapt content it produces to Snapchat’s 3-4 minute story model.

Popular Content With Lots of Fans

The new content tie-ups are challenging regulators. All eyes are watching the regulatory approval process of AT&T’s $85.4 billion purchase of Time Warner. AT&T has a large national wireless and payTV subscribership but no subscriber growth. Time Warner provides rich content properties with the likes of HBO — the home of TNT’s blockbuster "Game of Thrones." Access to exclusive programming is behind many of these deals.

SkyTV, a UK distributor of "Game of Thrones," has enjoyed record 2016 revenues and is currently increasing its subscription fees ahead of the next season. AT&T wants to replicate this success with its US subscriber base. It needs to monetize its investment quickly. The merged companies will have a negative book value of $185 billion and little free cash flow to support operations.

The stalling of the AT&T-Time Warner deal in the regulatory process could be putting a temporary chill on other deals. Regulators need to provide the okay for AT&T to distribute the content to its competitors.

Relaxing of Ownership Rules

Regulators are relaxing rules holding up EMC mergers in other markets. TV ownership rules have been partly lifted allowing television stations to buy more stations in other markets.

In June, the courts removed a regulatory hurdle for Sinclair Broadcast Group to buy Tribune Media for $3.9 billion. Sinclair wants to extend its CBS (CBS) and YouTubeTV content through Tribune’s satellite services.

Sinclair’s stock initially rallied on the news but shareholders have taken a wait-and-see approach even after the regulatory hurdle was jumped this month. Shareholders may be unhappy with the $2.9 billion in Tribune debt Sinclair assumed. Sinclair still needs to sell some stations to comply with ownership rules.

Internet Content

Media distributors are willing to stretch themselves to get content. Verizon was over-leveraged from its part debt buyout of Vodafone’s 45 percent ownership of its wireless business. It has stretched its liquidity position with a $4.83 billion cash offer for Yahoo and its content, which includes AOL, HuffPost, TechCrunch and other well-visited websites. Verizon’s stock has been gradually declining since the deal was announced. With the combined Verizon Yahoo now in business, shareholders will be looking for signs of value generation from the Yahoo assets.

Content-Chasing Distributors

Leading photo sharing apps Snap and Instagram have not traditionally sold content but innovative ways of helping their users send their content. Snapchat has changed the business model with its Time Warner content tie-in. Facebook’s Instagram has the habit of imitating Snapchat’s new products. When Facebook needs a new business it tends to buy rather than build it. WhatsApp and Instagram were both acquisitions. Facebook has the cash to buy some content providers.

What other deals may come down the pipeline? The chatter in the media world of a Verizon Walt Disney (DIS) merger has quieted down. In April, Verizon said it wanted to talk with Disney, CBS, and Comcast. All three are useful take out targets, but for an activist to get involved with any of the three is questionable. Comcast is just too large and CBS has an ownership structure that dissuades any activist fight.

The prized asset in entertainment — Disney — could be the likely activist target. An activist could push for extreme cuts at ESPN or a spinoff of ESPN and the TV business. But, then there’s the ‘easy’ thesis, which is to get Disney bought out. A large media player, like Verizon or even Comcast, should find the diverse entertainment business model of Disney appealing. As well, Disney has plenty of content opportunities, given its theme parks, movies, and legacy characters. While it is hard to predict who is going to buy whom, the target is likely to be content, but that also means, don’t count out popular content distributors such as social media apps. The likes of Snapchat, now that it’s 40% cheaper since its IPO, could be an easy buyout target for one of the old/legacy media companies. However, don’t expect any activist help given Snapchat’s ownership structure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.