Independent News & Media Plc - Has The World Really Ended?

Breaking down the trading statement and the current value of INM shows that the market’s reaction is unwarranted.

In my previous articles, The Most Undervalued Company in Europe – Independent News & Media Plc - The Most Undervalued Company In Europe - Independent News & Media Plc, and Still Undervalued and Making Progress, Independent News And Media Plc - Still Undervalued And Making Progress, I recommended INM as a strong buy under €0.12 or even €0.13.

Drama

The stock traded at €0.130 as at the close on Tuesday last and throughout Wednesday. Then, at 4 PM with only an hour of trading left, the apocalypse occurred.

Despite publishing strong results for the year 2016, released on 21st March 2017, and without any negative guidance, INM has announced a “material reduction in its expectation for full year Profit Before Tax to below market consensus driven by the challenges the media industry and INM continue to face”. INM blamed the decline in circulation and readership, a decline in advertising revenues, ongoing uncertainty arising from Brexit, lower-than-expected growth in digital revenues, and increased costs arising from legacy libel awards and the Independent Review.

Bang. The stock tanked immediately in the last hour of trading and shed 14%. It dropped from €0.128 to close at €0.11. The following morning, being Thursday 20th July, a few bargain hunters stepped in, and the price looked steady, but a massive sell-off ensued throughout the remainder of Thursday. Over 32,000,000 units of stock changed hands, which is the highest volume INM has seen in some time. The stock finished Thursday at a meager €0.09, which is 30% less than where it sat a day and a half earlier.

Was the sell-off overdone? I think it was absolutely overdone.

Breaking down the Trading Statement

How badly is profit impaired? Breaking down the trading statement:

Print publishing profitability – publishing advertising revenue decrease of 12% year on year. Total advertising is forecast to decline by 7% year on year. These figures are not good, of course, but they are not disproportionate to the trend experienced in the past few years where print advertising figures and circulation have decreased. Also, INM noted a cost saving in Newspread, its distribution subsidiary, estimated at €10m year on year, which will surely offset the drop elsewhere

Libel costs - INM has also cited a “long tail of legacy libel cases and the unpredictability of the level of recent awards has materially impacted this year's performance and management are reviewing the provisioning of outstanding cases to adequately protect against any risk”. This struck me as unusual, in circumstances where INM actually recently won a landmark case before the European Court of Justice in relation to an excessive award of damages.

Ongoing Investigation – The trading statement notes that profitability has been directly impacted by costs associated with the ongoing independent review, which was commissioned by the board itself, and meeting the requirements of the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement ("ODCE") which is apparently investigating a transaction that never actually took place. Ongoing costs of INM's cyber security and General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR") projects are also cited, but I cannot see how these are abnormal items of expenditure for a media group. It is interesting to note that the existence of the ODCE investigation itself is not cited as a reason, rather the costs associated with it. I have already given my view on the merits of this issue, and my view is that the issue will not affect INM financially. The ODCE cannot impose a fine or penalty for a transaction that never was even considered at board level. Neither of these issues, in my opinion, would “materially” affect profit. I cannot imagine the costs of both exceeding hundreds of thousands, and certainly not millions. We have already been told that the independent investigation is being conducted by a senior lawyer and a corporate governance expert, and these costs are hardly likely to cripple a media group with a turnover of €323m.

Digital revenue – INM advises that digital revenue growth will be at a much lower rate than previously envisaged. That is undoubtedly disappointing, but in itself does not reduce profit. In any event, digital comprises a very small portion of the overall turnover that the reduced growth is unlikely to be that high.

Acquisitions – INM has in effect announced a moratorium on acquisitions. It announced that “strategic M&A activity is curtailed due to the ongoing investigation by the ODCE”. That is a decision for INM, and no court or administrative body ordered INM to hold fire. Reading between the lines of this, it is a real shot across the bow of the CEO, who is currently in a bitter dispute with the Chairman. A few days earlier, INM had announced that the CEO would vote against the resolutions coming before the AGM in August, which was unprecedented. The CEO, who initially reported a transaction to the ODCE thereby prompting the independent investigation, will now shoulder the blame for this profit drop and resulting stock price plummet.

And, what about BREXIT? This is mentioned in the prelude to the trading statement, but no elaboration is provided. I find the reference strange, given that BREXIT occurred over one year ago, and that INM has published financials on two occasions since.

Conclusion

All told, following my analysis of the trading statement, I couldn’t imagine a scenario where the cost of all these issues results in a profit reduction of more than 20%. From a 2016 profit of €41.8m, that still gives a profit for 2017 well above €30m.

As a result of the last day's carnage, INM now has a market cap of €127m. In 2016, INM made a profit of €41.8m on turnover of €323.4m. It has a cash pile of €84.4m and no debt.

The 30% drop in one day implies that the market sees a risk of bankruptcy. As INM has zero debt, €84.4m in cash and, even still, profits of €30m per year, that is simply not going to happen.

At a market cap of €127m, any takeover could be funded in little over a year even taking into account a reduction in profit to slightly north of €30m. I view this exodus as a tremendous buying opportunity, and I have used that to add to my position.

