Schlumberger: I Am Pretty Amazed

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) has just reported earnings and I have to say I am pretty amazed that the company managed to handily outperform expectations from the Street considering all things oil are absolutely hated by the market right now. Let me be clear. Schlumberger is my favorite oil service stock. Even with the pain in the oil sector the last few years, SLB's stock has slowly rebounded as oil has moved a bit higher off the decade lows while the company has extremely slashed expenses. Even with the drop in earnings and the continued decline in oil prices, the company has managed to increase its payout to shareholders to $0.50 quarterly. Thinking about investing here? Ultimately, it's just a question of how long oil prices will stay depressed. It could be months more, or years. While I think there is still short-term pressure, the overall risk continues to be to the upside from here. That said, we need to examine the company's performance, which appears to be strong in this terrible operating environment.

The company delivered a top and bottom line that handily surpassed analyst consensus estimates. This is pretty impressive considering the climate. The company reported second quarter revenue of $7.46 billion. With a rebound in oil prices slightly from last year, revenues were up 4.2% year-over-year. However, the consensus estimates were for $7.24 billion, so the company beat estimates by $220 million. As reported, the company had a loss of $0.40 per share. However, making some adjustments for special charges, earnings per share was $0.35, and that beat analyst estimates by a strong $0.05. With that said, some have argued the stock is pricey here. I still have to agree, given the earnings and the fact that oil still hasn't had a real forward catalyst, but I do believe that longer-term we are moving higher. It all depends on oil.

Oil prices drive the momentum in this stock and the sector for the most part. And there hasn't been a real catalyst, even with M&A activity that should move the name much higher. There is chatter of closures, declining rig counts and perhaps production cuts from OPEC and producing nations will drive up prices. The only catalyst for the stock will be if oil prices really move. That is a simple fact. In the mean time, it is all about survival. And the company has been amazing successful. The fact that Schlumberger has for the most part been meeting and beating estimates the last few reports is good news and is a testament to the extreme cost savings measures the company is putting into place. What is strong was we saw a nice growth in revenues but the cost to generate those revenues was flat year-over-year at $6.46 billion. Cost cutting continues, but as far as margins go, there really isn't much that can be done with oil so low. Still, pretax margins improved t o12.7% from 10.4% last year, and was up from 11.0% In the sequential quarter. Chairman and CEO Paal Kibsgaard said the following:

“Our second-quarter revenue increased 8% sequentially while pretax operating income rose by 25%, resulting in earnings per share growth of 40%. Beyond seasonal effects, revenue grew in all of our Groups and Areas…In this market, we continue to focus on serving our customers and driving our business forward, building on our successful efforts over the past three years of broadening our technology portfolio and increasing our addressable market, further streamlining our execution machine, and pursuing more collaborative and commercially aligned ways of working with new and existing customers… we continue to be optimistic about the future of Schlumberger, as we maintain an attentive watch and flexible approach to the shape and pace of the emerging oil market recovery.”

The emerging oil market recovery. Folks, Paal Kibsgaard word is almost gospel here. So, when he says he sees the recovery emerging, I believe it. That means these comments at the absolute very least suggest the oil market is stable. At the same time, the company and its management have gone on to say they recognize the need for the company to evolve, and will continue exploring the latest technologies as well as M&A activity. The company remains on track to close the OneStim joint venture transaction in the second half of this year, allowing the company to capitalize on the recovery in North America. I have long been a fan of SLB management as this team is still among the best. Even with the cost cutting and the pressure on revenues, the company continues to pay its dividend and bought back another 5.5 million shares at an average price of $72.34 this quarter. While we need help from oil prices, this is a solid hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.