Key Lessons From Facebook And WWE Speculation

Source: eurogamer

The recent look by BTIG analyst Brandon Ross at the benefits of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) bidding for rights to stream WWE (NYSE:WWE) programming, provides an opportunity to get a better understanding of what Facebook is looking for to grow out its video content, and why.

In the case of WWE, it would not only provide the obvious subscription revenue and stickiness inherent in the strengths of the social network, but would also certainly generate ad revenue if done right.

More important for investors, it gives a glimpse into how the large tech companies grow, and what they are looking for when considering various projects. In the case of Facebook, in this article, we'll look at the elements of what it is looking for when looking to make a deal, and how that aligns with the future growth prospects of the company.

The speculative deal

The general premise behind the speculative look by Ross at a possible streaming deal between Facebook and WWE is the video emphasis by Facebook, which includes premium video. WWE has about every trait a brand could have that would fit in well with Facebook.

Here's how Ross described it:

"Facebook is just getting started in its professional video ambitions. However, we do know the company wants content that fits naturally on its platform. This means content that has a strong community or could build one, preferably with social conversation occurring on the Facebook platform. Similar to sports, WWE's audience has a community with constant dialogue surrounding its content."

Citing Tubular, Ross added that the attraction to Facebook would be the embedded reach of digital video already part of WWE. It reportedly climbed to 550 million hours and 15.1 billion video views in 2016.

If a deal with Facebook were to be made, that would scale out far beyond that; even with WWE already being in about 180 countries. Facebook would have to be able to secure licensing in global markets in order to take full advantage of the potential of WWE. That wouldn't be a problem in many markets.

Benefit to Facebook

There are a number of benefits to Facebook a deal like this would have, including stickiness to the platform, increased interactivity, and the value of appointment TV, which would bring viewers to the network at a specific time on a consistent and predictable basis.

Live sports is the market leader in appointment TV, as viewers still prefer to watch sports in the moment. This is why Facebook will without a doubt further pursue this as a video vertical, among other video content.

What this would do for Facebook would be to provide visible and predictable subscription revenue, and generate opportunities to place advertising against the content.

A strength Facebook has that traditional media companies don't is its ability to sell targeted ads. This is important because WWE obviously appeals to a specific demographic, and many advertisers wouldn't want their brand associated with it. For other brands, it would be very desirable.

While this is true of WWE, it could apply to a variety of other content as well. With the additional revenue, Facebook could be at an advantage in the bidding wars for the content because it could generate more revenue and earnings from a deal. That means it could outbid its rivals without taking too big of a hit.

I say that because Facebook, once it ramps up its premium video strategy, probably won't mind paying a premium price to secure the content. Very few companies would be able to compete at that level with the social network giant.

Underlying lessons to be learned

The biggest lesson to learn in considering this type of deal is in relationship to the nature of a tech company like Facebook and what it needs to do to grow.

The essence of social networking is building a community around family, causes or a brand, and with WWE, the fan base is highly motivated and vocal within a strong community. This is ideal for Facebook.

What this means is Facebook is looking for verticals it can benefit from domestically and have the potential to scale out globally. WWE fits within that very well, and even if this isn't in the works for Facebook, it's something for investors to look for and anticipate in Facebook's drive to provide premium video content to its users, that fits into the strengths of the platform.

This doesn't necessarily mean it has to be an existing brand community, only that it has the potential to grow into one.

At the core of this type of strategy is that local or domestic content has the potential to be scaled out internationally. This is where potential growth for Facebook lies, and what it'll continually look for in its video content initiative.

Conclusion

Facebook premium video has a lot of growth potential that could not only scale out globally, but provide more than one way of generating revenue and earnings on a consistent basis indefinitely, assuming it can win the bidding wars and secure licensing deals in various countries around the world.

The ability to not only develop a subscription revenue stream, but also targeted ads within various verticals, is a very desirable place for Facebook to be in.

With it reportedly in deals with Hollywood to develop original content, it suggests it has aspirations to become a power player in the industry. Combined with live sports, it would be a strong base to build out its own premium video business.

As Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have proven, a successful video streaming business needs evergreen content, original content, and live sports to be taken seriously by consumers. It appears Facebook will position itself to provide that for its potential video customers.

While WWE would be a nice addition to Facebook, the more important takeaway is to understand what the underlying reasons are for why it would be. In that regard, global scalability is a key, along with having more ways to generate revenue from rights to the content.

The more its content includes brands that support the community in different verticals, the more valuable it'll be to the company. That's what I'm looking for concerning growth prospects of its video strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.