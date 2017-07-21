Flagrant Reaction To Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has just reported a record quarterly report but the Street is dauntingly sour on the news and I find that to be an opportunity to pick up some discounted shares in this powerful regional bank. Regional banks are potential winning stocks to own, especially if we get some momentum as a sector with a real catalyst being rising interest rates going forward. We are starting to see the impact of rising rates already when it pertains to the net interest incomes of some of the largest banking majors. It is only a matter of time before the regionals pick up even more steam as well. Overall the sector in the last 8 months has been solid, but we should be ready for another leg up soon. These stocks are interesting as many of them get little coverage, yet are much easier to examine than their larger, major multinational competitors. For these banks, it comes down to the key metrics, such as their loan and deposit growth, as these metrics are often simply more associated with the performance of their underlying stock versus their larger counterparts.

What do I mean? Well a cursory glance at share prices shows the name is getting crushed right now and yet this is a baffling reaction in my opinion. Sure there are fears of uncertainty going forward, no different than any other bank. That said, the operating environment has been on the mend for many quarters and banks are finally set to start reaping the rewards. That said, HBAN’s performance has been solid and in my opinion justifies picking up shares of this name on pullbacks like the one we are seeing now. Make no mistake, the just reported quarter was solid. The company reported a top line beat and also delivered a bottom line result that beat analyst expectations. That is a winning headline. Thanks to some of the activity of the name to grow, the bank saw growth of 37% in revenues and beat expectations by $10 million, coming in at $1.08 billion.

With this nice beat on revenues and year-over-year increase, earnings also surpassed analyst consensus expectations. Huntington reported net income of $272 million, a 56% increase from Q2 2016. Earnings per share came in up 21% at $0.23 for Q2 2017. However, if we adjust for the acquisition for FirstMerit, earnings per share was $0.26, and this surpassed expectations by $0.03. So why the selling?

While we obviously love to see top and bottom line beats the headline numbers only tell part of the story. As such, we need to dig deeper. One potential negative hitting the company and its stock was the 8% decline in tangible book value, which came in at 8% lower year-over-year. However selling this news doesn’t make sense because book value rose 3% over the sequential quarter. In addition to hoping to see growing revenues and earnings per share out of the bank, which we aren't seeing here, a regional bank's total loans and deposits are critical. This is what I really look for in regional banks. The bank saw a $20.4 billion, or 39%, increase in average deposits year-over-year. In addition this was up almost $300 million from the sequential quarter. Further, loans were up $15.4 billion versus Q2 2016, or up 30%. Of course, this was driven by the First-Merit acquisition. That said, these metrics were mostly growing on their own anyway prior to this major acquisition.

It should also be obvious to anyone reading our work on banks that we must always look for improvement in the efficiency ratio. The strongest banks have an efficiency ratio under 60%, with the ideal being around 50%. Well, this also a strength of the quarter. The efficiency ratio improved to 62.9% from 65.7 last quarter. It also improved from the 66.1% from last year. While the bank is of course still absorbing FirstMerit and it will take time to fully integrate, I will continue to be watching this metric closely in the future.

I really think the selling here is overdone and frankly an opportunity. The quarter was strong even though the year-over-year comparisons are thrown off by the acquisition of FirstMerit. The bank yields 2.54%, and has room to grow that dividend. Further management also announced the Board authorized the repurchase of up to $308 million of common shares over the four quarters through the 2018 second quarter, which increasing shareholder value. As this name pulls back toward $13, I think you should consider some buying.

