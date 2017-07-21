Inside My Portfolio: What I Hold And Why

June was a solid month with returns of 1.74% on the portfolio. Since I measure my returns with the market value of positions, shares that went ex-dividend in late June.

It is useful for readers to have a solid disclosure about the investing choices of the analysts they follow. Seeing the choices the analyst has personally made and what plans the analyst has for their future investing choices should give readers an insight into the mentality and process of the analyst.

These are my holdings from the evening of June 30, 2017.

Holdings

The following list contains my current holdings, recent holdings, and some of the shares that I am currently considering taking a position in. This is a fairly long list because some of the ETFs are interchangeable. Since the funds are so similar, it often makes sense to pick the ETF with favorable commission rates for that account. Since I will also use positions in preferred stock, I’ve listed several series of preferred stock that I keep an eye on.

Ticker Name of Fund (VTI) Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (FSTVX) Fidelity Spartan® Total Market Index Fund Fidelity Advantage Class (SCHB) Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHD) Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (MO) Altria Group (XOM) Exxon Mobil (WMT) Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (TGT) Target (FCX) Freeport-McMoRan (PM) Phillip Morris International (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHC) Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (FSIVX) Fidelity Spartan® International Index Fund (FSRVX) Fidelity Spartan® Real Estate Index Fund Fidelity Advantage® Class (VNQ) Vanguard REIT Index ETF (SCHH) Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (WPG) Washington Prime Group (NNN) National Retail Properties (STOR) STORE Capital (O) Realty Income Corp. (EPR) EPR Properties (FSITX) Fidelity Spartan® U.S. Bond Index Fund (SCHZ) Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp AGNCB AGNCP (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NLY) Annaly Capital Management NLY-E NLY-D (MTGE) American Capital Mortgage Investment MTGEP (DX) Dynex Capital DX-A DX-B (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation CMO-E (RSO) Resource Capital Corporation RSO-A RSO-B RSO-C (SLD) Sutherland Asset Management (GBLI) Global Indemnities GBLI (OTCQB:BMNM) Bimini Capital Management CASH

Working on New Organizational System

The format I was using for monthly updates took quite a while to fill out. I put in some work simplifying it. This version doesn’t have as many charts, but it handles the updates.

Here are the latest holdings from 2017-06-30 (prices taken after close):

Turnover was extremely high for me in June. I sold off shares of CYS-B before the ex-dividend date. In hindsight, I harvested a little too early there. After the preferred shares went ex-dividend, which was 6/28/2017 for most preferred shares, I sold off my positions in CMO-E and ARI-A. Both were very successful dividend captures. I also closed out my position in ANH-C after a significantly rally. There is nothing wrong with the security, but the price was a little over my target and I wanted the capital available.

I initiated a couple new positions though. I bought up shares of CBL-D, which is from CBL & Associates (CBL). I also grabbed some Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) on 6/16/2017 when the market was in a panic over the buyout of Whole Foods Markets (WFM) by Amazon (AMZN). SFM was the smartest play that morning because it was a very viable acquisition target that was trading lower on news that buyers were coming into the sector.

A few days ago I reduced the size of this position because share prices had rallied significantly.

I also bought shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT). Since the end of June, I bought more shares of GPMT. Consequently, I am quite overweight here. In my view this is a clear buy with prices remotely close to $19.

Last month I wrote:

“My position in Washington Prime Group is in an unrealized loss, but shares already went ex-dividend for $.25. That covers a huge chunk of the unrealized loss. At these prices, I just need the company to survive without massive damage to their balance sheet. In my view, WPG remains a buy.”

That view was supported by a nice rally in WPG. I lowered my exposure significantly when shares went on their big climb. I still like WPG, but I also like having the room to load up when the market gets into a panic over retail and nervous investors start fleeing the mall REITs. Since the end of June I reduced it further with prices around $9, but I am still long the shares.

I also bought a new position in NLY-D during July.

Ratings

I’ll take the following ratings:

Buy rating for GPMT

Buy rating for TGT

Buy rating for BMNM

Sell Rating for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR). The equity REIT is still quite materially overvalued in my view.

Hold rating for CMO. Previously, I had established a negative outlook when shares were trading right around book value.

Cash

I may add some additional cash to my portfolio and as always I may buy or sell anything as changes occur in both share prices and my outlook on the investment.

Conclusion

Due to poor liquidity the portfolio value appears to fluctuate a bit more on a daily basis than it does on a weekly or monthly basis. So far I’m up 11.76% on the year as of the end of June. Last month I was able to say there were several excellent opportunities in preferred shares, but over the last 40 days the preferred shares performed very well and there are far fewer good options for buying in.

I'm hunting through the REITs for both common and preferred shares where I can grab a solid yield at an attractive price. After another month of solid returns, there are fewer options than before. However, I have still found a few solid choices.

