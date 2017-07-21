QEP Resources: Imminent And Longer Term Catalysts

Using the current futures curve as a macro assumption and assuming three major sale transactions are executed in the next two years, the stock could see a 50% appreciation.

QEP's stock has been under strong pressure. The decline may prompt the company to accelerate its portfolio repositioning program to highlight value.

The recent sale by Halcon Resources (HK) of its entire legacy portfolio to fund a strategic shift towards the Permian provides a case study that may be relevant to several other stocks in the sector. As a reminder, Halcon shares jumped ~50% on the day of the Williston Basin sale announcement.

Given that many companies have participated in the land grab in the Permian in the last few years, a wave of divestments where operators put on the market maturing core properties in other basins or attempt to dispose of higher-cost-of-supply tier 1 assets will be a continuing significant trend in the near future.

QEP Resources (QEP) is one of the situations where further re-allocation of capital from legacy assets to the Permian can provide a catalyst for a material upward re-pricing of the stock. Given that QEP shares have suffered a steep decline in the last twelve months, losing ~45% of their value, strategic initiatives appear much needed to unlock value.

A case can be made that divestitures could help to eliminate the portfolio’s “conglomerate discount” and lead to a multiple expansion at the same time. In the aftermath, QEP could transform itself into essentially a single-basin operator with a significant footprint in the Permian Core, top-quality acreage and re-energized production momentum.

Disappointing Price Performance May Accelerate Strategic Initiatives

Despite a high-quality asset base and ample liquidity, QEP shares are trading below the level they were trading at during the industry's credit crunch in early 2016.

Several factors have likely contributed to this weak performance:

The entire sector has been under pressure as, in my interpretation, the market finally came to realize that the price trajectory for crude oil in the near term is more likely to be "L-shaped" rather than "U-shaped," to a great degree driven by the remarkable success of U.S. shale oil

Specific to QEP, while the company was a relatively early mover in the Permian, acquiring a top-quality acreage Countyline block at a highly attractive, in retrospect, price, its further progress in repositioning capital to the most promising province has been slow.

The more recent Mustang acquisition, which was high-priced, appears to have achieved little in terms of generating a price uplift for the stock - even though the quality of the Mustang block is exceptional, the high cost per location takes a heavy toll on future returns.

Most recently, the stock took a hit after the Q1 earnings update, as the back-end loaded production growth in the Permian in 2017 seemed to surprise the market.

These factors notwithstanding, the company's portfolio is characterized by a generally high asset quality. However, many of those assets are likely to end up "stranded," as QEP will be forced to allocate capital to its core-of-the-core inventory. This consideration leads me to believe that the only way to eliminate the "conglomerate discount" is by monetizing tier 1 assets, reducing leverage and bringing forward cash flows from top-tier assets.

The Sale Of Pinedale Provides The Most Imminent Catalyst

QEP is in the process of completing the auction process for its Pinedale operation, a legacy natural gas-producing asset in the Rockies. Based on my understanding, the process is currently in the second round of bidding and a definitive purchase & sale agreement could be announced as early as in the next few weeks (possibly, next week, prior or concurrently with the second quarter earnings call).

The fact that QEP is working on divesting Pinedale has been telegraphed to the market and the transaction is anticipated. I must note that QEP's stock price held up better than some of its peers in the last month. This relative resilience may be driven by the anticipation of an imminent announcement.

QEP's Q1 2017 net production from Pinedale averaged ~240 MMcfe/d (12% liquids). QEP is currently running a one-rig operated program. The company's AFE well costs are approximately $2.7 million per well, with costs associated with facilities and plunger lift adding ~$0.2 million. Production has been on a high single-digit decline trend for six quarters, reflecting the reduced capital allocation. Based on management's comments at the end of last year, the Pinedale asset was contributing ~$125 million to the company's EBITDA and was producing significant free cash flow.

While the announcement should not come as much of a surprise to investors closely following the company, it would provide certainty and may help to move the stock higher, assuming the price received is respectable. I do not rule out a scenario where the properties attain a valuation close to $1 billion, but currently see a sub-$1 billion outcome, in the $700-$900 million range, as more likely. In any event, the proceeds will be very material in the context of the company's significantly shrunk market capitalization, which currently stands at just $2.2 billion.

Ultra Petroleum (UPL), the offset operator in Pinedale, would be the natural buyer of the properties. However, even after its Chapter 11 restructuring, Ultra remains over-levered and, arguably, would need to raise a significant amount of equity to fund the purchase. It is certainly possible that Ultra teams up with a financial investor to bid on the assets. The benefit of such structure to UPL would be in maximizing its advantage of being the established offset operator (via an operator's incentive) while reducing the potential downside associated with a large equity raise. Ultra could also offer its stock as partial consideration to QEP.

Regardless of Ultra’s participation, the asset is likely to attract significant interest and multiple bids, due to the attractive, relatively low-decline nature of the mature portion of production and reasonable running room in terms of the remaining drilling inventory.

The selection of Pinedale as divestiture asset is logical. The acreage has been under active development by QEP for quite some time. While the remaining drilling inventory is sufficient for many years of decline-management drilling, the asset is clearly approaching the mature phase of its life cycle. In addition, two years ago QEP sold its large midstream business, including gathering and processing in the Green River Basin area, to Tesoro Logistics for ~$2.5 billion, giving up its midstream integration advantage in Pinedale.

After the Pinedale divestiture, QEP will maintain significant optionality in natural gas via its top-quality Haynesville position, which is still far from development maturity. (QEP is also advancing an emerging deep Mesaverde natural gas play in the Uinta Basin, but the play does not have the same significance to the portfolio as the other two natural gas assets.)

The divestiture of Pinedale will very likely lead to another acquisition in the Permian, in part driven by the ability to avoid tax leakage by using a section 1031 like kind exchange election. QEP has several months to identify acquisition opportunities and the work is likely well underway. Under tax rules, QEP will have 45 days after the closing of the Pinedale divestiture to submit a specific list of potential acquisition targets with a total combined value of up to two times the Pinedale divestiture price and will have 180 days after the closing of the Pinedale divestiture to close the acquisition. While these requirements are restrictive, smaller asset transactions can be relatively easy to execute within these constraints.

With these considerations in mind, I anticipate QEP’s footprint in the Permian to increase meaningfully, with material asset acquisitions announced by year-end.

I also anticipate QEP’s production growth in the Permian to finally gain momentum in the second half of this year, after a pause in the first half that disappointed the market, as the company brings on production large groups on wells that it completes using its “tank-style” development approach, i.e. simultaneously completing the entire set of wells in the formation, to avoid future infill drilling.

A Bigger Catalyst On The Horizon

The sale of Pinedale is a development that is visible to the market (or at least to focused observers). However, following the Pinedale initiative, I anticipate that QEP may undertake a much larger strategic move that is not broadly anticipated and would have the power to re-price the stock significantly higher.

I expect that QEP will pursue the sale of its largest producing asset, the Bakken. As demonstrated by Halcon’s $1.4 billion Williston Basin divestiture, high-quality assets in the Bakken can receive firm valuations even in a challenging commodity price environment.

QEP’s Bakken properties are of top quality. While the company’s core-of-the-core South Antelope block is maturing, the acreage still offers an extensive, economic development inventory. The buyer would also have significant running room developing QEP’s FBIR acreage.

I discussed key metrics of Halcon’s properties in my recent Halcon Energy post (the link is provided at the top of this note). QEP’s acreage position is comparable in size to the one being sold by Halcon but includes a higher percentage of core-of-the-core drilling units. QEP’s best acreage also has the advantage of being blocked up. At the same time, the existing production from QEP’s assets is almost two times greater than the production from Halcon’s properties.

Given the significant flowing volumes, I expect the asset to receive a valuation possibly as high as $2.5 billion if offered for sale in the current environment.

I anticipate the divestiture of the Bakken to be a 2018 event. Given that every year of drilling brings this asset closer to its mature phase, it appears logical to expect that QEP would prefer to market the Bakken earlier rather than later, assuming the M&A market environment is favorable.

The sale could accomplish several objectives for QEP:

delever the balance sheet;

provide funds for another material acquisition in the Permian;

fuel a powerful production growth momentum in the Permian.

Assuming Bakken is indeed divested, QEP would emerge as a much smaller entity. However, the “new” QEP would be able to offer investors a path to a higher stock price, featuring an iron-clad balance sheet, ample liquidity, rapid production growth, and high-quality, concentrated asset base in the most economic shale oil province in the U.S.

Another Potential Catalyst

The Bakken is not the only significant asset that QEP could potentially offer for sale. Given the increasing prominence of the Permian in the portfolio – which is the apparent strategy – QEP may arrive at a conclusion that the disposition of the Haynesville may also make financial sense. Given the asset’s top quality and extensive development potential, one can again expect a meaningful price to be received in the monetization.

Based on precedent transactions and taking into consideration asset-specific attributes, I expect the Haynesville to receive a valuation of as much as $600-$700 million.

A Smaller Catalyst

QEP’s vast asset portfolio also includes several properties that are still in early stages of evaluation. I have already mentioned the Lower Mesaverde play in the Uinta. The Woodford play in Winkler County, TX in the Permian is another such prospect.

I anticipate that on its second quarter earnings call on July 27, QEP will discuss the results of the second test well that the company recently drilled and completed on the acreage. As a reminder, the first test well did show a meaningful initial oil production rate but experienced a rapid production decline. The company attributes the well’s failure to barium sulphate precipitation caused by the completion fluid, which clogged the submersible pump and the near-wellbore fracture system. QEP hopes that the problem will be addressed by a fluid design modification.

Given the current price environment, the bar for exploration success in oil shales is set quite high. The formation must be truly prolific to compete for capital. However, if successful, the Woodford test could create value for QEP, given the company’s significant acreage position in the play, ~45,000 net acres.

Capital Redeployment Could Offer A Path To A Price Recovery

At the end of first quarter, QEP’s total debt was ~$2.0 billion and cash position was $338 million. The market value of equity is ~$2.2 billion, using share price of $9.39.

To demonstrate the stock’s re-pricing potential, I will use the following illustrative scenario:

QEP sells Pinedale for $750 million and uses the proceeds and cash on hand to expand its footprint in the Permian, bringing its total core acreage position to ~60,000 top-quality, blocked up acres and increasing production to over 20,000 Boe/d by the end of 2017 (I assume total purchase price of ~$1.1 billion and per-acre price of ~$35,000 for an acreage block in a core area).

QEP sells its Bakken operation for $2.3 billion after tax and uses the proceeds to repay its entire debt (some prepayment premia would apply).

QEP sells its Haynesville operation for $600 million after tax and uses the proceeds to fund an accelerated development program in the Permian in 2018-2020 (or $200 million per year on average in outspending).

Under this illustrative scenario, I anticipate the company’s production to exceed 50,000 Boe/d by the end of 2020. For the simplicity of this illustration, I have used a debt-free structure and assumed no equity issuance.

Based on these metrics and taking into consideration high acreage quality in the Permian, I can see the market valuing QEP’s equity at $4+ billion by 2020, using the current strip price as a commodity scenario. Discounting back and taking into consideration execution risks, I value this upside at as much as $12-13 per share currently, a significant premium to the current stock price.

In Conclusion…

QEP’s deep stock decline may put pressure on the company to accelerate strategic initiatives with the objective of highlighting the portfolio’s value.

In my view, in the current M&A market environment, a capital re-deployment into the Permian can unlock significant value, with a 50%+ price upside within two years, without assuming any improvement in commodity prices relative to the current futures curve.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.