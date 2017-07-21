Dollar Tree: Paying The Growth Premium Is Not Worth The Risk

As one of the few retailers continuing to thrive in the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) age, Dollar Tree (DLTR) is priced accordingly: Sporting a P/E ratio over 19 while averaging 11.59% annual growth over the past three years. While there is little doubt that the company's low-cost merchandise business model appeals to the low-budget shopping niche, the company's high leverage due to the Family Dollar purchase and low recent returns on invested capital indicate the premium paid for its growth may not be worth it, especially given the potential for increased competition from deeper-pocketed competitors.

DLTR took a major step two years ago when it purchased Family Dollar, instantly growing the company's earnings base and generating considerable competitive advantages. First, the company achieved considerable cost synergies through the acquisition via economies of scale and integrating the complimentary aspects of the two businesses with each other. Management forecasts that by this time next year, the combined businesses will be generating $300 million in annual run-rate synergies. Second, the deal expanded the customer based for DLTR by giving the company access to the more rural low-income Family Dollar customer base. In addition to the growth in revenues and earnings from its acquisition, Dollar Tree plans to continue its rapid expansion through organic store growth: striving to achieve a store total of 25,000; nearly double its 14,300 stores today.

Despite its strong growth history and management's bold and optimistic growth agenda for its future, DLTR will likely have to invest heavily in defending its moat of uniquely combining value and convenience from increasing competition. By keeping prices low and improving customer service and product offerings while further improving pricing power and economies of scale through store count growth, Dollar Tree hopes to sustain its edge against pricing and location competition from retailing behemoths like Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), online giant Amazon, and small discount grocers like Aldi.

Though Dollar Tree shows no signs of losing market share within its niche, continued investment will likely weigh further on its already low and declining profitability:

Additionally, its high leverage (evidenced by a debt to equity ratio over 1) from the Family Dollar acquisition leaves it potentially squeezed for additional capital necessary to sustain high growth rates while also investing in strengthening its moat. These obligations will also likely leave it strapped for cash, and therefore unable to supplement shareholder returns through dividends or buybacks.

A final area of growth concern is its decline in comparable store sales growth from 7% in 2010 and 4% in 2015 to under 2% at present. This is likely due in part to the 2015 acquisition of Family Dollar, but also reflects the maturing nature of the business and its increasing competition. If comps continue to slow and/or stagnate, it will put even more pressure on the company's finances to sustain growth.

DLTR's elevated P/E means that the company will have to sustain 10% annual growth over the next five years and a 4% terminal growth rate in order to generate 10% annual returns to shareholders.

While this is not impossible, the company's considerable debt, low ROIC, declining comp growth, and intensifying competition certainly leave little margin for error. Its high P/E means that share buybacks and dividends will not provide value-adding returns to shareholders, so the company's business model must continue to thrive and store count growth will need to be effectively and efficiently executed without relying on too much leverage or acquisitions to boost returns. Finally, with such low returns on invested capital and pricing pressures from major competitors, the company must meet its cost savings targets in order to sustain profitability over the cost of capital. Though Dollar Tree has had a very strong run (up nearly 600%) over the past decade, its growth premium seems a bit high given the company's competitive headwinds and less-than-stellar financial and profitability metrics. I recommend adding DLTR to your watch list in case of a 15%-20% price pullback to around a P/E of 15-16.

