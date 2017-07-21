How BlackBerry Can Quickly Increase Its Software Revenue

Buying Avast is going to be more expensive than the Secusmart or Good Technology purchase. However, BlackBerry can use Avast to quickly grow its software revenue.

Mr. Chen should consider buying or merging with Avast. Avast is the world’s top vendor of commercial antivirus software.

We know what happened. Chen is still hard at work right now trying to convince us that BlackBerry’s turnaround story is almost complete.

Almost four years ago, Mr. John Chen told Reuters that he estimates that it will take him about six quarters to lead the turnaround of BlackBerry.

In one of the earliest interviews of Mr. John Chen in 2013, he told Reuters that it will take about six quarters to turnaround BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY). However, no BBRY shareholder will disagree when I say that Mr. Chen’s overly optimistic assessment in 2013 was premature bravado on his part. It’s been almost four years since he took over and BlackBerry is still on the mend.

Mr. Chen was appointed CEO in November 2013 after Fairfax Financial Holdings failed to complete its takeover attempt of BlackBerry. Fairfax Capital’s CEO, Prem Watsa, likely nominated him. Mr. Chen accepted the $3m salary and $86 million worth of stock options.

(Source: BlackBerry)

It was brave of him to try to revive the phone hardware business. But it was a quixotic attempt and he ultimately had to give it up. He had to license out the BlackBerry phone hardware business to China-based TCL Communication (OTC:TCCLF). BlackBerry is obviously a more difficult turnaround adventure than his successful rescue of Sybase.

I give Mr. Chen a grade of B+. I’ll raise it to A if he can produce a long-term success out of his security-focused software push for BlackBerry. Over the past years, many investors loved the soap opera story of John Chen and BlackBerry. BBRY’s price was a walking dead by 2015, but like all Hollywood stories, it eventually went back up beyond the $10 level.

(Source: YCharts)

John Chen finally brought BlackBerry back to profitability this year. Yes, the quarterly revenue trend is tanking, but yes, BlackBerry is no longer quarterly bleeding losses.

Selling The Drama

Having failed to resuscitate BlackBerry as a legitimate phone manufacturer, Mr. Chen’s last resort is to rewrite the script and transform his company as a born-again security-focused software company. I think this one is going to be a better drama to sell. Making and selling software is not as overhead-intensive as manufacturing and selling BlackBerry phones.

Mr. Chen was never good at demonstrating and/or selling BlackBerry phones. However, he made very judicious acquisitions. While the investing community pilloried his misadventure on BB OS 10 and Android phones, we have to admire him for his acquisition choices. All of Chen’s shopping spree was security software focused. From Secusmart to Encription, BlackBerry slowly fortified its enterprise-grade security software portfolio.

(Source: Crunchbase)

As early as 2014, Mr. Chen knew the phone hardware business was going kaput. He therefore hedged BlackBerry’s future by buying up software companies. Buying mobile security expert Secusmart in 2014 is now helping BlackBerry get back to selling secure messaging tools to the U.S. government. The National Security Agency’s National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) approved BlackBerry’s security tools after it also endorsed Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF).

In other words, the NIAP still requires BlackBerry’s security messaging tools because it probably was not satisfied with what Apple and Samsung had to offer. America’s government agencies, politicians, and power-movers still need BlackBerry’s legendary security protection to hide their spying and horse-trading activities.

I now would like to add to the drama by suggesting that Mr. Chen also purchase the world’s most popular consumer/business antivirus vendor, Avast Software (Private:AVST). Buying Avast will give BlackBerry a leadership role in the commercial antivirus/antimalware software industry. Avast already bought AVG, Inc. so it has more than 25% share of the global industry for PC/mobile antivirus software.

Avast is certainly not going to come cheap. BlackBerry’s $2.21 billion cash won’t be enough to buy 100% control of privately-held Avast. Avast’s revenue last year was $714 million and it paid $1.3 billion for AVG last year. It was also already valued at $2 billion in 2015. It would probably cost at least $3.3 billion to acquire 100% of Avast.

Mr. Chen can get some cheap debt ($2 billion?) to buy Avast. Doing so can almost double-up the annual revenue ($936 million in FY 2017) of BlackBerry’s software & services segment.

A big surge in software revenue is what BlackBerry needs right now. My proposal for it to buy Avast (which can do almost $800 million in annual sales) fits nicely with the security-focused software strategy of Mr. John Chen. BlackBerry’s future in the software industry requires it to go beyond serving the enterprise/government market. It also needs to cater to the security software needs of home users, small office owners, and the education market.

Final Thoughts

The next six quarters will largely dictate if Mr. Chen can change the game for BlackBerry’s transformation to a security-focused software company. He doesn’t have the luxury of time anymore. It took him 12 years to find a buyer for Sybase. Chen took over Sybase in 1998 and he sold it to SAP (NYSE:SAP) in 2010.

I am giving Mr. Chen up to six years, or until November 2019, to see if he could replicate his Sybase turnaround magic at BlackBerry. If he is successful, my fearless forecast is that IBM (NYSE:IBM) or Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) will eventually try to buy BlackBerry.

Let us never forget that aside from QNX, Good Technology, and Secusmart, its Certicom patents also fortify BlackBerry’s future role in the cybersecurity industry.

The cybersecurity market is predicted to grow to a $231.94 billion industry by year 2022. It might be good for BBRY’s stock if Mr. Chen starts associating BlackBerry with cybersecurity software. Secusmart and Good Technology helped it consolidate its mobile security portfolio. However, the Encription acquisition is BlackBerry’s small bet on cybersecurity.

I rate BBRY as a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBRY, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.