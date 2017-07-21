No Fruitful Harvest For Farmland Partners

I don't care how cheap the stock is today - if the company is not covering the dividend, it's higher risk.

Instead, the underperformance stemmed primarily from lower base rent from assets contributed at the IPO.

FPI's recent acquisition of AFCO has had little impact on earnings in Q1 2017.

With such a durable record of performance - in farming and REITs - why has Farmland Partners underperformed?

Yesterday, I wrote an article on small-cap REITs and I explained that "as investors become more familiar with a new property type and develop a better sense of risk, they may find reason to reduce their assessment of risk, and that may prompt an upward revaluation of the property."

That has been my belief pertaining to many of the property sectors and sub-sectors. For example, I have warmed up to Hannon Armstrong (HASI) and CorEnergy (CORR) - both unique REITs that invest in non-traditional real estate assets related to oil and energy.

Who would have known that individual REIT investors would have access to pipelines and solar panels?

Times have certainly changed and thanks to the growing demand for income, a whole new menu of REIT opportunities are available.

However, one asset class that is still a mystery, at least in the REIT universe, is traditional farmland. While land is arguably the oldest asset class in the world (perhaps along with gold and silver), it has taken decades for REIT investors to get comfortable with the premise of collecting dividends generated by farming land.

Even today, Farm REITs are still closely correlated to other related businesses such as seed and chemical, but these companies (MON), (DD), (SYT), (OTCPK:BAYN) are dependent on R&D. Also, farm equipment suppliers - (DE), (CNHI), (AGCO), and (LNN) - are more volatile than farm REITs.

Farmland is by far the best way to participate in the global food demand story. As evidenced below, there is declining Farm acreage with increasing drivers of food demand:

Productivity can't keep pace with demand and the true drivers for farmland is global food production and while brick and mortar stores provide the necessary real estate for distribution of goods and services, farmland meets the same "brick and mortar" need for creating food globally.

However, the two ingredients necessary to produce global food are land + water. Hence, the reason that the projected increase in global cropland supply by 2050 is just 4.3%. Long-term U.S. farmland value trends will continue:

The media headlines often associate corn prices with farmland prices; however, that could not be furthest from the truth. The true drivers for farmland valuation is global food demand and when you combine the strong demand attributes with the limited supply characteristics, you get a sound business model that provides reliable and predictable income.

There are only two farming REITs and while the business model is new to the REIT sector, farmland properties have regularly outperformed other real estate asset classes. Since NCREIF began tracking farmland values in 1992, there has not been a year with negative total returns. Since 1970, farmland has yielded total returns of 10.54% (note: REITs returned 9.09% over the same time frame) - highest of all asset classes:

To put this in context, Farmland returned an average of 8.53% since 1980 (REITs returned an average of 10.33%):

Since 1990 Farmland returned an average of 9.27% (REITs returned 9.77%):

Since 2000 Farmland returned an average of 9.27% (REITs returned an average of 11.01%):

So with such a durable record of performance - in farming and REITs - why has Farmland Partners (FPI) underperformed? As referenced in my article yesterday, FPI is my worst-performing small-cap REIT year to date:

It's now time to dig deeper into the business model and determine what is driving the under-performance and whether I should be planting any more seeds into the less-traditional (REIT) sector. As noted, I have written around a dozen articles on FPI and I am waiting to harvest profits.

A Growth Machine

Back in December 2015, I wrote the following:

FPI is a growth story, and the investment thesis is to capitalize on highly fragmented farms where the majority are family-owned, with an increasing average age of the owner/operator. FPI will continue to benefit from economies of scale, and without adding more G&A the company has the systems in place to control costs, while growing like a weed.

Back in August 2016, I said the following:

...one way that could move FPI's needle, in our opinion, is to acquire AFCO.

On Feb. 2, FPI closed on its merger with AFCO to create the largest publicly traded farmland REIT. The combined company now owns or is under contract on just under 117,000 acres. FPI now possesses a 67/33 mix by acreage of primary row crops to permanent crops and adds West Coast exposure where previously it had none.

FPI's portfolio spans nearly 154,000 acres across 17 states and more than 25 major crop types. The REIT works with more than 100 farmers across the properties. FPI's headquarters is in Denver, Colo., with satellite offices in Burlington, Colo., Bloomington, Ill., and Memphis, Tenn.

FPI's consolidated portfolio will gain exposure to premier farmland assets and high-quality tenants across the U.S. The company's institutional-grade properties have the scale and agronomic profile needed to attract and retain leading farmer partners.

FPI's crop diversification has increased substantially, as a result, the portfolio's composition will closely resemble the composition of aggregate U.S. crop production.

FPI (now merged with AFCO) has created strong cost synergies. Increased scale and synergies are expected to significantly reduce overall costs as a percentage of portfolio value. In September 2013, I wrote the following:

The [AFCO] deal should be accretive to 2017 AFFO. The merger will be 10.0% accretive to 2017 AFFO and could be as high as 20.0% accretive post-synergies. This growth suggests FPI will be well on its way to not only cover its dividend, but also to provide future dividend boosts.

Not So Fast…

FPI closed on the AFCO merger in February 2017, and during that quarter investors were spooked by FPI's lower AFFO/share results. As Paul Pittman, FPI's CEO, pointed out on the Q2 2017 earnings call:

Because of the merger, GAAP and timing noise in the first quarter, essentially, our AFFO guidance is missing one-quarter of AFFO. This quarter should not really come as a surprise. If we reported $0.01 of AFFO in the first quarter and we have projected $0.35 for the entire year, you can divide that remaining $0.34 by three and have a rough indication of the amount of AFFO we will have per quarter. However, as we all know, the fourth quarter tends to be the biggest of those quarters.

In other words, FPI's recent acquisition of AFCO has had little impact on earnings in Q1 2017. Instead, the underperformance stemmed primarily from lower base rent from assets contributed at the IPO.

FPI's revenues for Q2 2017 were $11.5 million, almost double the revenue from Q2 2016. Net income in Q2 2017 was $2 million, an increase of 53% and net income available to common shareholders was $0.02 per share.

FPI's AFFO over Q2 2017 was $8.1 million, and on a per-share basis was $0.10, a 51% increase year over year (and $0.01/share in Q1 2017). In Q2 2017 FPI did not lower guidance; the midpoint remains at $0.35/share:

Assuming FPI's $0.10/share AFFO run-rate, we have modeled the 2018 annualized AFFO/share:

As you can see above (the dividend line in the above chart is dotted green), FPI is not covering its dividend. This suggests that FPI deserves a higher risk rating as the dividend payout ratio is at 147% and FPI is subjected to a cash flow shortfall of around $6 million annualized.

Given the importance of the dividend to my investment thesis, I am maintaining a hold. On the recent earnings call FPI's management explained that they "are doing that is to be a little cautious and conservative." The CEO added that "if you look at the fact that the fourth quarter is always the strongest quarter for us due to crop-share contribution, we estimate a range of $0.03 to $0.05 of incremental value-add from crop shares in the fourth quarter. It leads you through a total per share on a 12-month run rate basis of $0.41 to $0.53."

This suggests that FPI could turn the corner in 2018 as it relates to dividend coverage, but I am trained to be a pessimist, not an optimist. I am hanging onto my FPI shares, but I must maintain cautious skepticism until I see a few more quarters of performance. I don't care how cheap the stock is today -- if the company is not covering the dividend, it's higher risk.

