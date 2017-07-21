Tesaro's Stock Dip Is Nothing To Be Afraid Of

The approval of Tesaro’s Zejura in the U.S. should begin to significantly improve revenue in the company over the next few quarters.

Tesaro (NASDAQ: TSRO) was founded in 2010 in Waltham, Massachusetts. The oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company drives to support cancer patients during and after chemotherapy treatment. Varubi and Zejula are Tesaro’s only major products.

Over the past year, rumors have hinted to Tesaro being a buyout target for 2017. The success of Zejula, recently approved by the FDA in March of 2017, should have pushed the price up, but perhaps too much for a buyers liking. Zejula is the third PARP inhibitor to receive FDA approval. The pill is called niraparib, and it is used for treating advanced ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers. Primarily a maintenance drug, Zejula is mainly prescribed for patients with recurring cancers. The market for ovarian cancer drugs aim to grow to $5.2 billion by 2025. That market would be up from $1.2 billion in 2015, a 15.5% annual growth rate.

With companies such as Sanofi (NYSE: SNY) and Gilead (NASDAQ: GILD) rumored to be potential buyers earlier in the year, experts had estimated the sale to be almost $10 billion. Tesaro declined to comment as stock prices have begun to fall, even with the success of Zejula in the U.S, as the alleged buyout rumors faded.

Since CNBC reported that a deal was unlikely to occur any time soon, the stock price and market cap began to fall. From $138.47 on Thursdays’ closing to $120.81 on Mondays closing, the stock has suffered a 12.75% stock decrease. During the month of June at the height of buyout rumors, Tesaro’s Market Cap resided around $7.5 billion. The Market Cap now sits at $6.9 billion, and the $10 billion dollar supposed price tag is dropping fast.

Tesaro’s EPS of -8.52 should not deter any future investors. The nature of growing and relatively new pharmaceutical companies can often have negative earnings per share as this industry can be unpredictable. Money spent on research and development for products, such as the Zejula, is a knock on the company until FDA approval is granted to begin selling their product. Other larger companies, such as Gilead Pharmaceuticals, have had 27 products approved by the FDA since the 1980s, thus making for more sources of income while developing newer products. The EPS will only improve once the sales reports of Tesaro’s Zejula begin to file in, assuming that spending on new products does not hinder that process.

Cash flow seems to be the major concern for a company repeatedly putting out quarter after quarter of operating losses. The second half of 2016 showed a growing operating loss from $54 million to $131 million. Conversely, over the same period of time, Tesaro’s cash and cash equivalents have risen from $320 million to $785 million. Increased spending on research and development and selling, general and administrative expenses caused these losses to spike, as well as employee expansion. Even after a decrease of $114 million in cash and cash equivalents in 2017’s first quarter, the company is still in good financial health as it waits to begin circulating new products in their growing markets.

Varubi, Tesaro’s first major product approved by the FDA in September of 2015, was approved by the European Commission in April of this year. This drug is used to aid patients in chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV). Up to 50% of patients undergoing chemotherapy have experienced delayed CINV. The CINV market is projected to bring in over $2.6 billion in 2022, up from $1.6 billion in 2015. Tesaro’s net product revenue rose from $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2016 to $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2017, consisting of sales from Varubi. Between the European commission approval of Varubi and the FDA approval of Zejula, Tesaro’s product revenue will grow in 2018. Approval by the European Commission for Zejula will hopefully be answered by the end of 2017.

A Zejula approval by the European Commission seems all but a sure bet. The United States’ FDA has very strict regulations. Approval percentages by the FDA are around 8%. The European Commission, however, encompasses 28 countries with lighter regulations on drug approvals. Most FDA approvals are eventually approved in Europe, but with different laws such as approval to market entrance. FDA approvals have had a market entrance of 90 days sooner than granted by the European Commission. Even with a delayed market entrance in Europe by either Varubi or Zejula, the revenue will be flowing for the next few years. Zejula alone has brought on blockbuster potential, with the possibility of generating over $2 billion in annual revenue.

The recent drop in stock price is mainly due to CNBC’s claim that a buyout will not occur soon. In my mind that is no reason to sell or keep anyone from purchasing Tesaro stock. The event of a buyout is enticing and the buying low option may never look better as the stock may bottom out after that story fades. In the short and long-term, Tesaro has a bright future with their products, and are quickly developing a reputation for breakthrough cancer and chemotherapy aiding drugs.

When viewing their balance sheets their total amount of assets rose from $255 million in 2015 to $840 million in 2016. A huge increase pushed up the price of their stock, but the most important aspect of growing assets is how they are leveraged. By the end of 2015, 65% of their assets were leveraged through debt. In 2016, only 27% was leveraged through debt as stock holders equity rose from $86 million to $611 million.

Although financial health and production growth are placing the company in a better position, the threat of competitors seems to be their biggest downfall. AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN), a major competitor to Tesaro, possess their own ovarian cancer drug called Lynparza. With a market cap of over $84 billion and gross profits of almost $20 billion every year, AstraZeneca will make it difficult for Tesaro to capture a larger piece of the growing ovarian cancer drug market.

In the end, investors should not forget that the stock rose from $58.13 to $190.36 in the sixteen months following the Verubi FDA approval. A gigantic 227.47% rise in stock that it can achieve again with the recent approvals of Zejula by the FDA and Verubi by the European Commission. At around $128 per share, now is the time to take advantage of a stock that has already bottomed out before sales begin rolling in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.