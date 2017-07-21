Transports Consolidation Update - Expectations Are For Continued Merger Activity

Source: Google Images

Review

I have written a few fairly recent articles on consolidation in the transports sector. This has ranged from large companies such as JB Hunt Transport Services (JBHT), Schneider National (SNDR) and YRC Worldwide (YRCW), to smaller players like Hub Group (HUBG). I have also covered the consolidation that has been occurring for both large Swift Transportation (SWFT) and Knight Transportation (KNX) and smaller peers including Heartland Express (HTLD), Hub Group and Daseke (DSKE) among others.

Of course, writing on potential acquisition targets is mostly speculative and not a fruitful endeavor as many readers deride the thesis, and you usually get it right about 0.000001% of the time. However, in today's freight industries, consolidation is likely to continue. Not only is this to be anticipated, but the global extent of future deals may also increase the opportunities and frequency.

Case in point, I thought that Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) would have an interest and a good case to buy Florida East Coast Railway, but Grupo Mexico's Grupo Mexico Transportes (GMXT) segment just recently completed the $2 billion acquisition this past July 7th.

All necessary approvals were obtained by GMXT from U.S. regulatory agencies including the Committee on Foreign Investment, Surface Transportation Board and Federal Communications Commission. The deal is not the first exposure for the company in the U.S., as GMXT also owns Texas Pacifico Transportation (a short line railroad in west Texas) and has a majority stake in the Copper Basin Railway (a short line in northern Arizona).

In today's political climate, one would have thought a Mexico company purchasing a U.S. company could have been stalled, or at least more heavily scrutinized. The fact that it was not paves the way for a larger pond of potential acquirers.

Ironically, Genesee & Wyoming has been extremely active over the past few years acquiring other businesses outside of the U.S. Some have occurred in the U.S., but others have mostly occurred in both the UK and Australia.

The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) has expanded into South America and Europe. XPO Logistics (XPO) acquired Norbert and Dentressanble in Europe. FedEx Corporation (FDX) acquired TNT Express (unfortunately no one was highly concerned with cyber security) in Europe. And of course, there have been many deals over the past few years occurring directly within the U.S., United Parcel Service (UPS) deal for Coyote Logistics as an example.

Due to the large populations within North America, this region presents a strong case for expansion opportunities, especially considering transportation infrastructure on a global basis. For this reason, among others, it is likely that companies outside of and within North America will look to consider this geography.

The other factor that is weighing on performance in multiple freight industries, is purchased transportation costs. Increasing costs have plagued both asset-light and asset-based carriers alike. Early reports from JB Hunt and CH Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) both alluded to strong impacts from purchased transportation impacting margins.

On the asset-based side, despite increasing operating revenues, margins have still been impacted from increasing driver-related costs, insurance premium and claims costs and other technology and/or customer start-up costs.

The fragmented nature of the trucking industry, and soft freight environment has continued to generate competitive pressures, leading to substantial challenges for either business model. For asset-light service providers, the other competitive factor has included the increasing interest from technology-based companies. Uber Freight (UBER) recently launched its load matching services, and the company also has its new autonomous vehicle technology for trucks.

The increasing interest by technology firms into freight has led many large peers to acquire and/or develop internal technology systems to perform their own load optimization processes to benefit customer needs. This has included many companies, CH Robinson, FedEx, UPS, JB Hunt and Schneider National being examples.

Certain industries including the railroads, air cargo and now container shipping lines have either already undergone or are currently undergoing consolidation which is structurally changing the competition through supply and demand. The trucking industry, less-than-truckload (LTL) aside, remains highly fragmented, allowing for boom-bust cycles with spot market and contract freight rate pricing.

There are expectations for electronic logging devices (ELDs) to begin to tighten capacity later this year and into 2018, but demand indicators for the trucking industry remain choppy at best through June of 2017. The new administration has taken a more positive approach to recognizing the need for less regulation for the private sector, but deregulation has yet to materialize for the trucking industry; it uncertain as to what extent it will, if at all.

In a mixed, low-growth economic environment, consolidation will continue to serve as a means to increase market share for certain companies and segments within freight industries. Pressures from both natural competitive market dynamics in a slow-growth economy, and the prolonged bull stock market (although very gradual) will continue to influence preliminary discussions and/or negotiations.

Summary

As mentioned, it really is a crap-shoot when it comes to consolidation. There is typically not a whole lot of information available to connect the dots between companies. Recent information does suggest that XPO will possibly make a deal in the near term. The company had roughly $350 million in available cash, and recently issued more stock to raise another $670 million, giving the company approximately $1 billion in capital.

XPO also recently made public statements that the company is looking to make a deal, and that it could involve a business of which XPO already has an existing operating segment. Based on the recent cash raise and public statements, it is not a far stretch to look to Hub Group as a potential target. Hub Group would give XPO an increasingly stronger number three position in intermodal behind JB Hunt and Union Pacific (UNP). Hub Group recently acquired Estenson Logistics for just under $310 million. To get to an agreement, it might not take XPO that much more capital to finance the deal.

Of course, XPO's recent acquisitions and growth within LTL, third-party logistics (3PL), household goods/commercial delivery and air/expedited, make it truly difficult to zero-in on any single company. Ceva Logistics, Estes Express Lines, Sirva Inc., Forward Air Corp. (FWRD), among many others could be considered.

Other larger companies out there that could be involved in possible acquisitions in addition to Ceva include Expeditors International (EXPD) and Kuehne + Nagel (OTCPK:KHNGF). Both Expeditors and Kuehne + Nagel have much more cash (close to $1 billion), allowing for either to be a purchaser, whereas Ceva would more likely be a potential target, or a possible purchaser of a smaller company.

There are of course, smaller peers including Radiant Logistics (RLGT) and Echo Global Logistics (ECHO), which could be gobbled up by any mentioned companies and/or other private players. Other recent mentioned trucking companies by analysts as potential consolidation targets have included USA Truck (USAK) and Celadon Group (CGI). Other smaller peers as targets include Roadrunner Transportation (RRTS), Covenant Transportation (CVTI), P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI) and Universal Logistics Holding (ULH).

