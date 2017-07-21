Hotel California: Why Tesla Can Check Out Any Time It Likes, But It Can Never Leave

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is currently trading at 8X 2016 revenues, a generous valuation implying tremendous future growth. While the bull-bear debate has hinged on valuation, profitability and market dominance, we believe a resolution to this is possible through another front.

A simple lack of demand for Tesla cars.

We think that we will see this in the next year as a confluence of events materialize. To understand this, we have to understand how Tesla is lodging for free at hotel California...

One state to rule them all:

Electric vehicles (EVs) had an outstanding 2016. Sales jumped by 37% after a 5% decline in 2015. Powering this jump was California, accounting for 50% of total EV sales.

California has set a target of having 1.5 Million ZEVs (zero-emission vehicles) on the road by 2025 and its generous subsidies are evident in the total EV sales to date.

With 300,000 vehicles already sold, the 2017 run rate of over 100,000 annualized would be sufficient to reach the 1.5 million ZEV mark by 2025. Since Tesla only sells EVs, it has been one of the prime beneficiaries of this subsidy.

Sponsoring Tesla on a budget:

California accomplished this jump in sales by giving a very generous rebate of up to $5,000 per EV. New proposed rules are designed to give up to $7,500 right at the point of sale for new EVs with a new $3 Billion bill. While that may seem incredibly generous, that that amount would only fund subsidies for 400,000 EVs. In total. Consider that 2017 sales are currently running 50% above 2016 levels according to inside EV. That would mean that California will run through 120,000 EV sales this year if the ratios remain constant and cross 400,000 sometime in 2019.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

At even a 30% growth rate, California will be spending $2 billion annually to subsidize the EV industry by 2020.

For comparison, California has allocated $11.6 billion on the transportation sector expenditures in 2017. In fact, California is having difficulty balancing its books and searching for "California Budget" on Google brings this neat little reminder of how significant EV subsidy is in context of California.

Source: Google

Tesla sales projections

Tesla projects that it will reach production of 500,000 EVs in 2018. The bulk of these will be sold in the US. Of course, if these targets are hit, EVs will use up the $3 Billion California subsidy before the end of 2019. The closest comparison to what could happen would be to see the example of Georgia where cutting the subsidy tanked the market.

While the Tesla Model S luxury vehicle recovered in a few months, the Nissan Leaf sales were permanently damaged. The Model 3 sales, a budget car, will likely depend on the subsidy and will have a hard time continuing at pre-subsidy levels.

Looking outside the US, the Denmark market is also very instructive as to what will likely happen when subsidies are removed. Electric car dealers were spared a 180% import tax, which applied to gasoline-powered cars. When that policy was reversed, sales plunged.

Remarkably, Tesla's sales were hit even harder than the rest, registering a drop of 93%!

Finally, in Hong Kong, sales dropped to zero from 2,939 the previous month when subsidies were removed.

Federal EV-Credit expiration

Just to make things more fun, Tesla will also hit its other subsidy cap in 2018, likely before any other automaker. The Federal EV credit, designed to be rapidly phased out after 200,000 vehicles are sold by the manufacturer.

There’s no indication the Trump administration is planning to green light an extension for Tesla, but optimists can always hope. Otherwise, under IRS law, when Tesla sells its 200,000th car in the U.S., the $7,500 tax credit is cut in half to $3,750 for two quarters, then it’s halved again to $1,875 for a couple more quarters, then it’s zero.

Source: HybridCars.com

I can see a small extension but it is likely that nothing long term will be put in place at the Federal level. That would mean the California EV credit would assume an extremely important role in subsidizing Tesla sales. Considering that Tesla will likely lose money on each car even at its current selling price, there is no room to lower prices should the subsidy run out.

Impact On Tesla Stock Price:

If Tesla can deliver on its promises to reach an annual production of 500,000 cars, it will actually help end many of the bull-bear debates quickly. The reasons would be:

It will show that it can actually deliver on one promise unlike the multitudes of over-promise-under-deliveries. It will test whether demand is present even with subsides at that high annual rate. It will show whether Tesla can seize a large market share and maintain it. It will force a rapid resolution to the Federal EV-credit issue. Either it will be extended or it won't. It will force a resolution on California's EV credits as well. At Tesla's projected sales rates, there will definitely be strong media attention to how California is subsidizing Tesla. Even if California continues the EV-credits, it seems impossible that they will agree to ramp it up for the next round of Tesla's "growth." Finally, it will in our opinion, be a test of whether a "budget" car can survive without subsidies (as we expect subsidies to be withdrawn).

As the above examples show, sales can drop by more than 90% when subsidies are removed. Tesla will not even need a drop of that magnitude. Considering the valuation it is trading at, if Tesla starts cutting back on production because it cannot sell at the rate of 20,000 cars a month, it should be the final death knell for the stock. It is hard to assign a revised valuation on a stock where traditional metrics have so far played no role. If the primary story driver no longer holds true, we expect it would decline rapidly to as far as 2016's low range of $180-$200 before strong buyer interest materializes.

Conclusion

Tesla has production, and demand issues with its cars. However, Elon Musk has managed to divert all attention to the Model 3 as being the turning point of its fantasy story to reality. Considering that the Model 3 is a budget car that is going to be heavily dependent on subsidies, analysts should basically just aim to predict when California and the Federal Government will have had enough of paying for EV sales through the nose to put a date on Tesla's demise.

We think somewhere in the next 6-12 months, these issues will come to light. We are currently short Tesla through ratio put spreads as we expect the stock will decline in anticipation of these issues; however, we may deploy additional put spreads for future months to capture this move.

